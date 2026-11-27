If you’ve spent time on fashion TikTok over the past month, you already know that the coat is the outfit.

After a long and hot summer that negatively impacted apparel sales across retailers, autumn has ushered in a flood of creators showing off their boldest jackets and coats in celebration of the cool-down.

But these aren’t your everyday neutral peacoats. For this trend, the bolder, the better. Think: fur details, beading, Western fringe finishes, embroidery, rainbow colors, feathers and an absolute flood of Afghan coats, commonly called the ‘Penny Lane coat’ in an homage to the 2000 film “Almost Famous.”

But #thecoatistheoutfit is more than a fall micro-trend; it’s a dog whistle for maximalism.

According to Spate, the 8-year-old market research platform that helps users discover and detect trends across Google, TikTok, Reddit and Instagram, it’s part of a slow-growing cultural shift that is set to overtake minimalist fashion and no-makeup makeup.

For example, search terms like “bedazzled” and “zebra print” grew by 210% and 467%, respectively, while searches for “pink hair” were up 56%, and “polka dot nails” jumped 195%. Broader searches, like “whimsical aesthetic” and “messy girl aesthetic” grew by 77% and 18%, respectively.

This week, Spate published its annual 2026 U.S. Culture Report, which chronicles the rise of 2026 trends like peptides, next-gen pet care and the rise of maximalism. To do so, the company analyzed more than 1 trillion search signals, 515 million TikTok posts, 20 million Reddit comments and 105 million Instagram posts.

According to the report’s authors, “Consumers are increasingly turning to bold color, prints and embellishment, both to lift their mood in uncertain times and to express their personality after years of the polished, understated ‘clean girl’ look.”

When it comes to fashion, zebra print is the print of the moment, according to the report. According to the authors, this is manifesting online as statement furniture, nail art, accessories, makeup bags and phone cases. For beauty, it’s an increase in pink hair, with top search terms like “pink hair,” “pink hair dye,” “pink lemon hair” and “pastel pink hair.”

In many ways, both trends are very attainable for a variety of budgets. Secondhand zebra print from the 2000s is easy to find on apps like Depop and Poshmark. Meanwhile, a tub of pink color from heritage beauty brand Manic Panic rings in under $10. According to Spate, many users signal the trend without commitment by tipping just the ends with color, called “fox tips,” or applying peekaboo sections.

According to the report’s authors, consumers are likely to keep making maximalism their own through 2027 by mixing prints, eras and references into looks and spaces that reflect who they are.

Week in Review:

Ulta Beauty is leaning deeply into social commerce as part of its Black Friday selling strategy. The retailer has partnered with brands including Noyz, Morphe, Touchland, Snif, Saje and Living Proof on a series of six-hour lives that kicked off Sunday and will run until Friday. According to a rep from the retailer, the lives will showcase exclusive offers, new drops landing throughout the week and more surprises.

Secondhand shopping has gained popularity on social media as more creators share thrift hauls or promote their own accounts on resale apps like Depop or Poshmark. This has collided with tightening purse strings and Gen Z’s growing love of Y2K fashion. As reported this week by CNBC, the U.S. secondhand apparel market grew 13% in 2025, nearly four times faster than the overall retail clothing market. According to GlobalData, Gen Z is driving 40% of this growth, followed by millennials. Up 7% per year, the secondhand market is expected to reach $80 billion by 2030.

Stila Cosmetics is making a case for film sponsorship. The makeup brand is the official makeup partner of “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” Since launching the collaboration in August, Stila has seen Instagram engagement increase by more than 900%, according to the brand. The brand’s marketing strategy includes tapping into fandom through creators, makeup artists and experiential.

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