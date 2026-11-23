After the first weekend of selling On’s Cloudsurfer 3, Naperville Running Company founder and CEO Kris Hartner placed a large replenishment order and put On’s sales team “on red alert.” His four Chicago-area stores had stocked up for the launch and still sold through a quarter of their inventory in the first week. If the stores ran out of sizes, Hartner worried his fitters would lose momentum with the shoe.

Naperville has reordered the Cloudsurfer 3 every week since. It has been the retailer’s top-selling shoe since it arrived, Hartner said, while the Cloudsurfer 2 typically ranked between 15th and 20th. The stores carry about 100 men’s models and 100 women’s models at any given time.

On gave select specialty running shops first access to the Cloudsurfer 3 on October 1, keeping it out of its own stores and off its e-commerce site, with the shops getting exclusivity for three months. The early sales influenced orders beyond the shops that launched it. On told analysts on its earnings report on November 10 that larger retailers increased their spring 2027 orders after seeing the results. The company said first-week sell-through ran at more than four times the rate of its predecessor at launch.

And it looks like others are taking notes. At its November 17 Investor Day, Nike named running one of five priority sports and said it had assigned dedicated teams to work with specialty running retailers. CEO Elliott Hill said wholesale gives Nike feedback on how its products perform against competitors. On’s Cloudsurfer 3 launch shows how that can work in practice. Fitters put the shoe up against rival models, and the early sales gave bigger retailers a reason to increase their orders.

At Naperville, much of that demand started at the fitting bench. “Often people have something in mind that they already wear, but more people let us guide them,” Hartner said. “A vast majority of the business was because our employees introduced them to a totally new model.” He said the Cloudsurfer 3 took sales from competing shoes his stores already carried.

“We want everyone to actually have run in the shoe before they sell it,” said Dan Schade, On’s VP and general manager of the Americas and a former Fleet Feet store manager on a call after the earnings. Before launch, On’s field marketing team visited stores to train staff on the shoe, which pairs its new Surreal foam with an updated cushioning system. The brand gave employees pairs for free and brought demo shoes to local events, including weekly group runs, where customers could try them before buying. Its website directed shoppers to participating stores.

Schade said specialty exclusives often only give stores an extra colorway or a short selling window. In this case, On gave the shops first access to a cushioned everyday shoe designed for a wide audience. “They’ve helped shape the product and the go-to-market strategy,” he said of the specialty retailers.

Schade described distribution across the two Cloudsurfer launches as “very apples to apples.” He said the new model sold well when shoppers tried it alongside other brands. A fitter might present three or four options, he said, giving On a way to see how often customers chose its shoe when they could compare it directly with competitors.

“It builds conviction in the market,” Schade said of the early response. “There’s nothing like a third party to say, ‘Yeah, this is great. The customer loves it.’”

On says it will start selling the Cloudsurfer 3 through its U.S. online store in early 2027. Hartner expects some of the advantage to fade as the shoe reaches more retailers. He said Naperville has carried other specialty exclusives that were also available on the brands’ own websites. In those cases, a customer could get fitted in the shop and order their next pair from the brand. For now, a Naperville customer who wants another Cloudsurfer 3 before 2027 has a reason to go back to the store.

“The clients we introduce the shoe to are much more likely to come back to us to buy the shoe again,” Hartner said. “Simple as that.”