In this week’s Luxury Briefing, I look at what happens between purchases when a luxury customer takes years to come back, based on comments from Richemont’s CEO on last week’s call. Also, a look inside Nomasei’s London pop-up, as well as Mulberry’s surprise bestseller — and why Prada has launched a magazine. For tips or comments, email me at zofia@glossy.co.

On the Richemont earnings call last week, CEO Nicolas Bos remembers trying to decide what counted as a new customer at Van Cleef & Arpels. The problem was what to do with the person who bought a piece of jewelry, disappeared from the sales records for a decade and then walked back into the same house for their next big purchase. “We have historical clients that will be extremely faithful to one brand, but they will buy every 10 years,” the Richemont CEO said on the company’s November 13 earnings call.

Bos was answering an analyst who asked how much of Richemont’s volume growth came from new customers. Sales at the group’s jewelry houses, including Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, rose 19% at constant exchange rates in the six months ended September 30. Bos said the houses were seeing newcomers and longstanding clients, without quantifying how much each group contributed. A client who buys a piece to mark an anniversary may have every intention of returning when the next big one comes around — but they may not be the typical definition of a “loyal customer” who buys multiple times a year.

This finding comes at a time when spending has become more concentrated across certain spending groups. Bain and Altagamma estimate that top customers will account for about 48% of personal luxury goods spending in 2026, up from 31% in 2019 in their report, released on November 18. Jewelry is the fastest-growing category this year, with sales forecast to rise 8–10%. Bain attributes some of that growth to people buying jewelry for themselves and wearing it every day. That gives jewelers more occasions to sell to top customers. However, a significant subset, according to Bos, will still save up over years for milestones.

At Nashville-based Yearly Co., the occasion for which a customer is buying is part of the product. Founder Ann Williams’s grandfather gave her grandmother a gold bangle on each wedding anniversary. The company now sells stackable bangles in 11 sizes and backs its jewelry with a lifetime guarantee that keeps customers coming back. It says nearly half of its customers return to buy again. But purchase is only one way to keep the conversation going with customers who may spend less frequently. When I spoke to Williams in July about jewelry designed for everyday wear, she pointed out that even high-end clasps can loosen over time, giving customers a reason to come back to the store. “That’s why solid gold, careful construction and a company that stands behind repairs matter,” she said.

And it is not only jewelry. At Hermès, there’s a whole business operation behind bringing an old piece back in. The house offers after-sales service without a time limit across its categories and repaired more than 96,000 objects in the 12 months through September 2025, according to its own reports. It has 95 craftspeople working across five after-sales workshops in France.

And watches can have even more interesting after-sales components. Cartier’s after-sales relationship can extend to a watch’s next owner. Through its Cartier Care program, eligible watches can be covered for up to eight years from the original purchase. If the watch is sold or passed down while the extended warranty is still valid, the new owner can bring it to Cartier for a repair covered by the warranty. Bain puts this year’s pre-owned personal luxury goods market at $59.4 billion (€54 billion). And so a service appointment can end up being a secondhand buyer’s first direct conversation with Cartier, rather than a first purchase.

And while not every company has brought resale into its existing customer model, other companies are also thinking about strategies to bring back lapsed customers, or those that had not made a purchase in a while. Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter’s combined U.S. net sales rose 24.3% at constant exchange rates in the quarter ended September 30, which was reported in earnings on November 17.

Lisa Maria Schulz, head of corporate communications at parent company LuxExperience, told Glossy that much of the growth came from existing top customers spending more, but that the company was also actively going after lapsed customers. “When it comes to new customer acquisitions, win-back customers make up a large share,” she said, referring to shoppers who had previously stopped buying from the retailers.

Mytheresa has been testing what it can learn from meetings with new and past customers outside its usual sales channels. This summer, the retailer took a mobile boutique through the Hamptons, stopping at vineyards and hotels and visiting some top clients at home. The tour had drawn about 2,000 sign-ups when we spoke. Carly Rosenberg, Mytheresa’s president of North America, told Glossy the company planned to track both new and existing customers from the tour and follow how they spent over time. “We understand the impact of everything we do,” she said.

Nomasei is back in London as it plans its first permanent store

Bain and Altagamma expect luxury shoe sales to fall 3–5% this year. But nimbler, smaller luxury brands are still seeing demand. Nomasei, the independent French footwear brand we covered last year, says its sales are up 20%, boosted by 40% growth in the U.K. At its second Notting Hill pop-up open until the end of the week, shoppers can try on shoes and order them online for delivery. Co-founder Paule Tenaillon is running workshops to customize the brand’s Nono loafers, while E.L.V. Denim founder Anna Foster hosted a styling session with her upcycled jeans last week. “The need to try [the shoes] is really, really important,” co-founder Marine Braquet told Glossy last week at the pop-up.

According to Braquet, Nomasei’s new ballet flat sold well at its Los Angeles pop-up, and Circana reported that U.S. sales of ballet flats grew in the third quarter. The brand took about 100 orders each in L.A. and New York, though Braquet said New York’s heavier foot traffic made it a better candidate for a permanent store. Paris comes first. Customers there already try on shoes in the living room of the apartment Nomasei uses as its office. The brand is negotiating for a space and plans to open its first store in 2027.

Executive moves

Fendi appointed Gianmaria Pizzoccheri as worldwide private client relations director. He previously held roles at Dior, Valentino and Louis Vuitton.

Phillips promoted Cherry Lam to managing director of Asia and named Crystal Wong head of handbags for the region. The auction house is launching a dedicated handbag department in Hong Kong.

News to know

Luxury goods sales are growing again, with 15 million fewer shoppers. Bain and Altagamma expect personal luxury goods sales to rise 2–4% at constant exchange rates this year, to $403 billion (€367 billion). They estimate the number of buyers has fallen from 330 million to 315 million, as some consumers have spent more on travel, entertainment and other experiences.

Designers Reese Cooper and Gerrit Jacob called out luxury retailer Ssense this week, saying AI had changed how pieces from their own labels appeared on its product pages, distorting the embroidery on a Reese Cooper puffer and adding seams to a pair of Gerrit Jacob leather pants.

Mulberry underestimated how many people wanted a $2,098 (£1,595) shoulder bag. The oversized XL Delilah became an unexpected bestseller, and CEO Andrea Baldo told WWD that Mulberry is speeding up production to get it back in stock before Christmas. First-half revenue rose 18% to $83.8 million (£63.7 million), and operating loss narrowed to $3.8 million (£2.9 million).

Prada has enough going on to fill a 400-page magazine. The first issue of Prada Index, out yesterday in print and online, covers nine of its projects from this year. Artist Theaster Gates writes about the ceramics installation that opened Prada Home in Milan, and American filmmaker Barry Jenkins discusses directing the brand’s fall campaign. The magazine will go quarterly in 2027.

BHV Marais is still hoping to catch the Christmas rush. The Paris department store has been closed since November 9. Management says it has resolved the insurance issue that prompted the closure and is now carrying out fire-safety work. However, the store is still in judicial reorganization and has yet to give shoppers a reopening date.

Listen in

How did Dior’s hand-drawn holiday ad end up getting scrutinized frame by frame? On last week’s Glossy Fashion Podcast, senior reporter Danny Parisi and I talked about why brands are leaning into hand-crafted animation, what Dior’s collaborators said about how they made the film, and where the accusations of “craftwashing” came from. Listen here.

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