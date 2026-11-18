Selfridges wants shoppers who come in for Biodance’s viral face mask to leave with a face mist or eye cream, too.

The London department store opened permanent counters for Biodance and Medicube at its Oxford Street flagship on November 2, with four beauty advisers working across the space. Developed with U.K. distributor Luneia Brands, the counters offer skin-care consultations, product trials and Medicube device demonstrations.

Anjun Murari, co-founder and commercial director of Luneia Brands, said the counter gives staff an opportunity to increase basket size by introducing buyers of its hydrogel masks to other products.

“When consumers are coming in to pick up the viral face mask, how do we get them to invest or give the brand the chance on a face mist or an eye cream?” he said.

The launch marks Biodance’s first permanent counter worldwide and Medicube’s first in Europe. They sit within Selfridges’ new K-beauty destination within The Beauty Workshop section, alongside brands including Beauty of Joseon, SKIN1004 and VT Cosmetics.

For Selfridges, the investment puts staff and services behind products shoppers can also find elsewhere, sometimes at considerable discounts. The retailer is betting that demonstrations, access to new launches, and advice will give customers a reason to buy more skin care in its stores.

“Almost every successful beauty brand has a hero product that acts as an entry point into its wider brand universe,” said Jade Mainprize, Selfridges beauty buyer, citing Elemis’ Cleansing Balm, Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Lip Liner and Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Satin Kajal Liner.

“What determines a brand’s longevity is its ability to convert that initial interest into wider product discovery, repeat purchase and lasting customer loyalty.”

Mainprize said Selfridges is seeing interest in products beyond Biodance’s Collagen Mask and Medicube’s Zero Pore Pads. The retailer considers the pipeline of upcoming products and the strength of its relationship with a brand when deciding whether to commit to a permanent counter, she said.

Luneia has worked with Selfridges on K-beauty for four to five years, according to Murari. During that time, he said, the conversation on the shop floor has changed. Early customers needed an introduction to Korean brands and their products. Some now arrive knowing precisely what they want, having followed launches online.

“There are consumers who are educating us on the shop floor,” he said.

That changes what advisers need to contribute. A shopper who already knows the bestseller may need help finding a complementary product across the range. Someone considering a device may want to understand how it feels and how to use it.

At Biodance, Luneia is working with the brand to offer small mask patches shoppers can test on their hands, letting them feel a product usually sold in sealed packaging. Murari said upcoming launches will broaden the brand’s skin-care offering. The counters have been built with flexibility to accommodate new products, and Luneia and Selfridges have agreed to prioritize bringing launches to the physical store quickly.

Medicube’s dedicated AGE-R devices bar, meanwhile, offers demonstrations, building on an earlier service at Selfridges’ Trafford Centre. Luneia co-developed a Medicube facial there that, according to the distributor, reached four times its booking and revenue forecasts in its first four weeks. The service is now in its fourth month. Luneia declined to disclose the original forecasts.

The facial is redeemable against a £65 spend. Mainprize said most customers spend “significantly more” than that threshold.

“We chose to lead with a lower qualifier to ensure the service is accessible to all customers,” she said.

Selfridges declined to disclose basket data or Biodance’s sales mix, and did not provide figures linking facial appointments to subsequent purchases.

For higher-priced devices, the retailer sees a treatment as a way to answer questions that remain after watching online tutorials. Mainprize said experiencing the technology with a facialist can improve purchase confidence and support conversion.

“Our redeemable treatment proposition also gives customers an opportunity to experience products before committing to the investment,” she said.

That confidence still has to compete with price. Murari acknowledged that, during Black Friday, a customer may find the same product for 25-30% less on Amazon or another platform. Selfridges sets its own promotional plans, he said, while Luneia is considering counter-exclusive gifts and offers to add value to the visit.

“We need to give the consumer a reason to come to shop at Selfridges,” he said.

Permanent counters also require more commitment from the distributor. Luneia previously supplied products, staffing and education. This project added counter design and execution, alongside coordination with the Korean brand teams.

For smaller brands, Luneia and Selfridges use a dedicated shelf to test products before making a larger commitment. Murari said Luneia monitors trends in Korea and the U.S., alongside TikTok and Amazon data, to identify potential brand additions. Its U.K. warehouse and local team help it bring products into stores while managing the risk of excess inventory.

Expansion beyond London will require another calculation. Luneia is discussing how to develop K-beauty in Selfridges’ regional stores over the next year, including whether counters are the right format for each location.

“It’s a balance, of course, because it’s the commercial potential versus the investment,” Murari said.