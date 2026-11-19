This week, a look at the impact of newly hired creative director Humberto Leon, well-known for founding Opening Ceremony, on the St. John brand and its parent, Lanvin Group.

The American knitwear brand St. John has been making smart, elegant knitwear for working women since the 1960s. According to new CEO Mandy West, who took over in March after previously serving as the brand’s chief commercial officer, the brand has a “very loyal client base”, many of whom have shopped with it for decades.

Even so, when St. John brought on Humberto Leon as its new creative director earlier this year, the goal wasn’t to ease into a new look to avoid disrupting those longtime customers, West told Glossy. Instead, the first few capsule collections Leon released, over the summer and fall, were stark departures from St. John’s usual looks, with brighter colors and bolder prints.

But for his first full St. John collection, for fall 2026, Leon is bringing a more balanced look, combining classic St. John looks with his more daring designs.

“When he first joined, we had the conversation of: ‘How do we launch him?'” West said. “We decided we did need to do something that disrupts, that is different, to announce him and recapture the attention from editors and stylists. The first capsule was very different, but the goal was to get that attention early and then now transition into something more balanced.”

Leon, who founded Opening Ceremony in 2002 and, along with Carol Lim, served as creative director at Kenzo from 2011-2019, has also served as creative director of the Gen-Z girl group Katseye since 2022. The hope is that his experience there, along with his bolder aesthetic, can help attract a younger audience, much as it did with Kenzo. Kenzo’s revenue more than doubled from when Leon and Lim joined the brand until their departure.

“I think Humberto Leon can definitely get more young customers to take interest in St. John,” said Kunal Madan, a fashion stylist specializing in womenswear and the founder of the online women’s boutique Oh Pretty. “His use of vibrant colors to create more sporty silhouettes in St. John’s pieces is excellent. Younger customers might not be interested in purchasing a suit set from St. John. However, they might be more inclined to purchase a jacket and wear it with more modern bottoms.”

The price point of St. John’s pieces, ranging from $90-$900, positions it between mass brands and high luxury brands. The brand hasn’t been actively marketing Leon, but his arrival has already generated buzz in fashion press. Leon has been active in the brand’s marketing, including recruiting Tina Knowles to model in the campaign for his first collection. Leon has also continued a St. John tradition of bringing family into the brand’s marketing by including both his mother and his twin daughters in photoshoots.

Beyond the creative reinvigoration, West said she has tried to keep operational changes minimal. The product development team remains the same as before Leon joined, and St. John is using some of the same factories, along with others Leon has existing relationships with from his Opening Ceremony days.

The bigger changes are in the product. In addition to brighter colors, more complex knits, and incorporating leather, denim and activewear materials, St. John is also launching its first unisex collection soon. The brand also relaunched its jewelry category, which hasn’t been sold since the 1980s.

The other changes are in how St. John is sold.

“We’re very focused on North America, and currently, we have 20 full-price stores and 15 outlets,” West said. “We’re in two Bloomingdale’s locations and 30 Nordstrom locations. We’re just starting to get into dropship now. And we’re starting to work again with Exemplar Group [formerly known as Saks Global, which St. John previously sold with prior to their bankruptcy] in the spring.”

There’s a lot riding on St. John growing and reaching new audiences. Its parent company, Lanvin Group, has been struggling. Revenue for the group fell by 13% in the first half of the year as it closed stores and restructured its portfolio. This week, the company announced it had received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange that it has been trading below $1 per share for more than 30 days. If Lanvin can’t correct that deficiency in six months, it risks being delisted.

The company said in its announcement that it is considering multiple paths toward righting the ship, including short-term fixes like a reverse stock split.

But St. John has been a bright spot for the group. Its e-commerce sales have risen 31% in H1, higher than any of its sister brands, like Wolford and Sergio Rossi. In August, Lanvin leadership attributed St. John’s e-commerce growth primarily to its ability to bring in new customers, as the brand’s customer base has been growing.

And St. John has been able to capitalize on that growing consumer base with better profitability. Gross margin rose by 69% in the same period.

“I believe St. John has the potential to assist the Lanvin Group in its recovery efforts,” Madan said. St. John currently makes up roughly a third of Lanvin Group’s revenue. “However, it’s unlikely that one brand of the group will be responsible for the majority of the group’s sales.”

West told Glossy there are many ways the team is trying to capitalize on the growth they’re already seeing. In addition to more wholesale partners, St. John is eyeing an international expansion. It has also begun inking deals for exclusive collaborations, including one with Disney coming in the first quarter of next year.

“We’re always trying to be stable; it is a little unpredictable out there,” West said. “So we’re still being cautious in certain ways. But we have Humberto now, and what he does best in the world is experiment, test and do things people wouldn’t necessarily expect. I’m new to the role, as well, and I’ve been with the brand for seven years. So I’m learning a lot. It’s cool to be able to do things differently.”

News to know

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Glossy’s fashion coverage