This story was first reported on and published by Glossy sibling site Modern Retail.

A little nostalgia goes a long way this holiday season, according to Express.

Last week, Express officially relaunched its fragrance collection by bringing back some of its Y2K cult classics. According to the company, the relaunch includes its highly requested 2000s fragrances, Love and Loyalty, alongside three new signature fragrances and four body mists. The full Express fragrance assortment is priced between $16 and $49, and the launch aims to offer shoppers a diverse range of scents in time for the holidays.

The women’s fragrance line is led by Love, featuring fruits, vanilla and cashmere woods; Live, a fresh sea salt, grapefruit and tropical florals fragrance; and Luxe, featuring bergamot, grapefruit, warm saffron and amber. On the men’s side, the returning Loyalty fragrance is joined by Legacy, featuring smoked woods and warm tonka. The lineup is rounded out by four gourmand body mists in Velvet Latte, Velvet Coconut, Velvet Chantilly and Velvet Marshmallow, which are largely positioned as affordable fragrances that make for great stocking stuffers.

Joe Berean, chief marketing officer at Express, told Modern Retail that bringing back the old fragrances was inspired by years of customer requests and social media comments, ever since Express phased out Love and Loyalty in 2019. Over the years, fans continued to express their longing for the original scents on platforms like Reddit and Instagram.

“From our perspective, fragrance is the ultimate finishing touch to any look,” Berean said. “We wanted it to be grounded in personal style and how fragrance can help you define that as the next sensory layer of a look.”

Berean said the accessible price point across the fragrance range was intentional, as Express tries to bring in a younger audience interested in collecting multiple fragrances. “The strategy fits perfectly in line with how we think about our total assortment,” Berean explained, which is to offer the relevant styles and quality at an affordable price.

Along with bringing back beloved 2000s fragrances Love and Loyalty, Express is capitalizing on the fragrance boom by launching four gourmand body mists. Berean said the gourmand scent profile was chosen based on research into fragrance layering and how younger consumers view personalized scents as a form of escapism.

The body mists collection is being promoted with Express’ “Finish With Fragrance,” a creator-led campaign featuring Natalie Lim Suarez, Georgina Mazzeo, Cindy Prado, Hunter Vought and Ivan Wang. Throughout the campaign, each creator pairs one of the four mists with a look inspired by the scent.

Going back into the scent vault has proven to be a winning formula for established retailers. Earlier this year, Gap made its much-anticipated return to beauty by bringing back revamped versions of its ‘90s fragrances, like Grass and Dream. Bath & Body Works has also continuously relaunched some of its most iconic retired scents, with seasonal and semi-annual reintroductions of ‘90s and 2000s mainstays like Cucumber Melon and Twilight Woods.

Express’ reinvestment in fragrance also comes as the category continues to grow despite countless new entrants.

In the first half of 2026, the U.S. beauty industry saw solid growth, especially in fragrance and skin care, per Circana’s latest report.

According to Larissa Jensen, senior vp and global beauty industry advisor at Circana, the fragrance “remains a key avenue for affordable luxury and self-expression” among consumers.

Circana’s report showed that in prestige retail, fragrance dollar sales grew by over 6% year over year, driven primarily by premiumization. Meanwhile, mass-market fragrance was the fastest-growing beauty category in the first half of 2026, with sales increasing 15% year over year.

For the holiday season-timed launch, Express’ fragrance campaign largely focuses on what Express calls Expressionists: a community of real people with great style that the retailer integrates into its campaigns and activations. This season, the focus is on the Hamlin family, spearheaded by Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, along with daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin and her boyfriend, Mick Maio.

“The biggest differentiator is how we’re positioning our fragrance as being adjacent to the pillars of how we wardrobe someone across everyday moments,” Berean said.

Express is currently owned by Phoenix, a joint venture formed by WHP Global, Simon Property Group, Brookfield Properties and Centennial Real Estate. The group acquired Express and its sister brand Bonobos out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024.