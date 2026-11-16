Urban Outfitters is tapping into Gen Z’s holiday habit of shopping for themselves

Urban Outfitters’ holiday campaign is built around how its Gen Z customers shop today: They’re focusing less on buying for others and partaking in holiday traditions, and more on purchasing for parties, socializing and themselves.

The company’s holiday campaign, called “All Together Now: The More the Merrier,” is guided by data Urban Outfitters collected on how Gen Z shops today. Among the key insights, gleaned from surveying around 10,000 Gen Z shoppers, is that 85% of Gen Z customers self-gift during the holidays, buying an average of seven to eight items for themselves while shopping for gifts for others.

Additionally, Urban Outfitters found that 78% of Gen Z customers shop with friends. That figure is significantly higher than other age groups. Around 69% of millennials shop with friends, according to data from the consumer insights company Numerator.

The creative campaign focuses less on cozy family gifting and more on holiday parties and the social side of holiday shopping. The campaign launched with a real-life party in Los Angeles on November 5 with Urban Outfitters’ student ambassadors, its MeetMe@UO affiliate and ambassador community, and cast members from the campaign. Urban Outfitters reposted content from some attendees, including influencer Armaan Talreja, that emphasized the social rituals of shopping and dressing with friends for a group outing.

The campaign itself has a similar focus on the social elements of the holiday season. The footage is shot through the peephole of an apartment door as a variety of guests arrive for a holiday party.

Julia Draper, head of digital and e-commerce at Urban Outfitters, said the campaign connects all of Urban Outfitters’ holiday efforts with a single thematic throughline.

“Our goal was to create a connected holiday experience across every touchpoint, bringing together product, content and community,” she said. “We’re taking a video-first, social-first approach to discovery, while making sure that experience translates into our stores and real life, from curated holiday gift shops to our Los Angeles launch party that brought our UO community together.”

The emphasis on self-gifting extends to Urban Outfitters’ in-store gift shops. These seasonal installations feature several specialized sections that reflect Gen Z trends. One such section is analog gifts, including items like film cameras and vinyl records. In the last year, sales for instant cameras and cassette players have surged by over 100%, fueled by Gen Z interest in older technologies.

This focus on staying closely in tune with Gen Z shopping habits is paying off. Parent company URBN’s total sales grew nearly 10% last quarter, and new customers grew 4%, driven in part by the first iteration of the “All Together Now” campaign, which launched over the summer. The summer campaign “enabled the team to get strong fall and holiday season product reads,” URBN co-president and COO Frank Conforti said during the company’s latest earnings call in September.

Urban Outfitters has been aggressively courting its target Gen Z customers. Other efforts include new store concepts like Reclectic, a retail experience focused on selling secondhand products from Urban Outfitters and sister brands including FP Movement and Anthropologie. Reclectic first launched in Philadelphia in 2024, but URBN has opened several more iterations of the store in markets like North Carolina and New York.

Conforti further said Urban Outfitters, which saw revenue increase 8% last quarter, has been boosted by strong and diversified digital marketing plans. The holiday campaign is posted on Urban Outfitters’ social channels — including Instagram, where it has over 8.5 million followers — along with popular streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ and Peacock. “All Together Now” is the first campaign that Urban Outfitters has run on connected TV channels. It’s an important channel, since free ad-supported tiers on streaming services are among the fastest-growing new marketing channels available.

Sending campaigns out on a wide variety of channels, including connected TV, Reddit and new AI platforms like ChatGPT, has helped fuel “positive traffic in both stores and digital this quarter, resulting in double-digit digital growth and new customer acquisition, while maintaining high retention rates across their existing base,” Conforti said.