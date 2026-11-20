This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

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This week, Robert Pattinson was announced as the new “James Bond,” and with it came a flurry of speculation about the various brand deals each new “Bond” film tends to generate.

Over the years, the “Bond” franchise has had several longstanding partnerships with brands like Omega and Aston Martin. Bond, the character, is a man of high taste, and it’s always been a coveted slot for luxury brands to be Bond’s preferred choice of watch, car, Scotch or cigarette.

But the last time there was a new Bond was back in 2006. The brand deal landscape was very different then than it is now, and Daniel Craig wasn’t the A-list star with existing brand deals that Pattinson is now. So how will Pattinson’s existing brand deals work with the ones the “Bond” franchise has already struck?

On this week’s episode of the Glossy Podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska spoke with Stacy Jones, founder and CEO of Hollywood Branded, an agency that specializes in these kinds of entertainment brand deals. Jones has facilitated thousands of deals over the years, including several of the central branded sponsorships in Apple’s “F1” film from 2025.

According to Jones, the last “Bond” film had about $150 million worth of brand deals attached to it. The upcoming film, with an A-list star and the backing of Amazon, which purchased the rights to the “Bond” franchise in 2022, is likely to have as much, if not more, brand deals.

“The brand deal landscape in many ways is similar now to 20 years ago,” Jones said. “But what has changed is how long a film is in theaters, how soon it hits streamers. Everything has sped up massively, so the promotional windows are tighter, and the marketing windows are tighter. Everything is smushed up now.”

Pattinson has an existing deal as an ambassador for the luxury watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre, but the “Bond” franchise has a decades-long deal with Omega. Variety reported that other potential “Bond” actors were being asked to set aside their existing brand deals if they took the role, but that Pattinson may not have to. Nothing has been announced yet, but Jones said the negotiations are likely to be complex. Between Pattinson, Amazon, the “Bond” franchise and both watch brands, many parties are interested in the outcome.

But Jones did offer sports as a potential example of how things may work out. She pointed to the Olympics, which requires brand sponsors of Olympic athletes who aren’t official Olympic brand partners to pause any marketing featuring those athletes until after the Olympics are over.

“The Olympics has this blackout period, and that’s something that could be a carve-out we see here,” Jones said. “What I know is that Amazon has some very smart marketers, so I’ll be interested to see how the negotiations play out.”