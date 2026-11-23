The world of influencer gifting is becoming increasingly complex.

Sending gifts to influencers and content creators is a great way to build buzz around a brand and generate organic social media coverage. But content creators have ever-rising standards for what kinds of gifts will make them want to bust out their phones and make content. For brands, there’s sometimes a tradeoff between the quantity and quality of gifts, and navigating that tension is key to getting good ROI.

That was the subject of conversation at the tail end of a Glossy and Modern Retail virtual event focused on creator marketing on November 19. Reporters and editors from both publications shared their thoughts on how the creator economy is evolving for brands, and Glossy’s research division presented insights on what’s working.

The gifting oportunity was featured prominently in the discussion. Glossy’s research found that sponsored posts tend to win out for overall reach on social media, often because they have paid marketing put behind them. But non-sponsored posts that came from brand gifts tend to have much better engagement.

“So if the goal is for more reach, sponsored will typically be your pathway,” said Li Lu, research director at Digiday Media, the parent company of Glossy and Modern Retail. “But organic and gifted posts get a lot of engagement with things like demonstration content. So if your idea is for more engagement, gifting is a strong route for that.”

Attendees to the event, speaking on background, shared how they’re thinking about gifting to content creators. One attendee said that a retailer they’re working with is trying to use creator marketing to drive traffic to their physical stores. That means it’s putting its seeding budget into larger sponsored events with its brands.

“I do still feel gifting matters, though, and it’s important to do,” the attendee said. “But depending on the product category, gifting has become so elaborate, and the standards can be so high. The brands and retailers don’t want to underdeliver to those audiences that already have a very high level of expectation.”

The risk of underdelivering against high expectations is clear from some recent examples. For one, there’s the recent Skims advent calendar controversy, in which creators online criticized the brand’s $148 advent calendar for not being worth the high price.

But overdelivering on gift quality sometimes means compromising on scale. A quality gift for content creators could run hundreds of dollars when you factor in the product, packaging and shipping. Some brands spend up to 10% of their marketing budget on gifting to influencers, but it’s a channel that often doesn’t even lead to a post anyway.

“The brands are wondering, ‘What is the ROI if we go above and beyond to create an extraordinary gift?'” another attendee said. “What do we get back for it? And how does it compare to, say, inviting VIPs to our own physical stores and amplifying it in some other way?”