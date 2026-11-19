This is an episode of the Glossy Beauty Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the beauty and wellness industries. More from the series →

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With its first store opening 62 years ago in New Orleans, Sally Beauty is one of the oldest beauty retailers in the U.S. It’s also one of the biggest, with 2,300 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

“Sally started back in 1964, pre-Amazon, pre-everything, and we were that place where everybody could come for anything they needed [in beauty],” said Denise Paulonis, Sally Beauty CEO, president, and board director. “Right now, we’re really migrating to be a true specialty beauty retailer [that can] deliver experiences, new brands, innovation [and] a much more fun, truly modern experience.”

Sally Beauty also owns CosmoProf, which has 1,300 stores in North America that serve beauty professionals, and will soon launch a new consumer-focused retail concept called Happy Beauty into 14 malls across the U.S. this winter.

Paulonis joined Glossy editor-in-chief Jill Manoff on stage last week at Glossy’s annual Beauty & Wellness Summit to discuss the retailer’s current playbook. This includes partnerships with DoorDash, Uber Eats and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders; a college campus awareness tour; and category expansion into value-focused fragrance and press-on nails.

Last week, Sally Beauty reported $3.73 billion in net sales, up just under 1% compared to the prior year, with growth in its digital e-commerce sales up 26%. It marks the company’s fifth quarter of growth as it rolls out a new strategy, a focus on attracting new customers and a mission to refresh its stores.

Press play now to listen to Manoff interview Paulonis live on the main stage of the Glossy Beauty & Wellness Summit.

On expanding Sally’s marketing machine

Paulonis: “Marketing is so important to us right now, and it’s been such a change and evolution about who we are, and so much more about experiences. We’re doing a couple of things that we have never done in our history. So we are out there; we’re out there in the wild. So we have a program called Color Fest where we visited a number of universities in the Southeast and introduced customers to who Sally could be, [plus our hair] color and nails, but also career opportunities. And we got to really take that on the road. We did a similar thing here, right in L.A. in the Grove. And then we just recently signed a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which you might think, ‘Really?!’, but that’s near and dear to our hearts. We’re located in Dallas, and on top of that, our customer base is very similar to the Cowboys’ fan base. It’s actually 50/50 male/female, and it skews towards Hispanic females. We have an audience with the Cowboys fans, as well as the ability with the Cowboys Cheerleaders and their iconic hair to really bring our story to life in a different way. And last week was our first activation at game day, and it went really well.”

On Sally’s growth categories

Paulonis: “We’ve brought in fragrance over the last two years. It’s doing incredibly well. Nail [care and color] and artificial nails are a huge trend, and we love the participation we can have in [that category]. We sell a viral nail glue, which I never thought nail glue could be viral, but it’s amazing. Then we round that out with all the other accessories and things. But this entrance into fragrance, men’s [products] and impulse is really taking us in a different direction. … We operate really small boxes, 1,800-square-foot stores. So we have to be pretty choiceful with what we can put in, but we thought that we could curate an offering that was really value — $25-$35 — [that] gives you the equivalent of $300 fragrances and scents, but we can do it in a nice, tight format and be able to talk to our customers about it. We are seeing that it’s our core customer who will pick it up, and that’s a nice add-on for us. That’s a nice, nice basket.”

On serving the DIY hair-color shopper

Paulonis: “[Hair] is the core and, literally, root of who we are. Hair color is still the vast majority of what we do. We grew 9% in the last quarter in hair color. … We generally serve a middle- to lower-income customer, so they’re looking for value right out of the gate. But DIY hair color is, in and of itself, value. We love our stylists and our stylist community, but not everybody can afford $300 to go get their hair colored, and we can give them that same awesome experience when they come into our stores for $30 at the end of the day.”