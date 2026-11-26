This is an episode of the Glossy Beauty Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the beauty and wellness industries. More from the series →

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What does it take to win holiday marketing?

In today’s special holiday episode, Glossy Beauty Podcast host Lexy Lebsack is joined by Glossy senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and Modern Retail senior reporter Gabi Barkho to discuss the trends driving discovery, sales and seasonal advertising campaigns.

First, the trio digs into TikTok Shop, which has closely followed the proliferation of Amazon as more and more brands and retailers have joined the social commerce platform. For example, this will be the first holiday season that retail leaders like Best Buy, Ulta Beauty and Sephora are all present on the app.

Next, the team unpacks the buzziest celebrity partnerships, which include both expected and unexpected appearances in ads such as Selena Gomez for Ulta Beauty and Seth Rogen for Sephora, respectively. Finally, the reporters discuss the evolving role of AI chatbots like Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The Glossy Beauty Podcast will be going on a holiday hiatus beginning December 1. Press play now for the final episode of the year.