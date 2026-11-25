Welcome to Glossy’s Holiday Countdown, a bi-weekly guide to the new and noteworthy strategies brands and retailers are employing to capitalize on holiday spending.

Over the last year, a trend has emerged on platforms like TikTok Shop and eBay, leading to media coverage in The Cut and the New York Times. Buyers are tuning in for live auctions and buying loose diamonds, often at very low prices.

Often, these diamonds are sold by independent sellers without the backing of a legitimate jeweler, meaning that low-quality diamonds, and even moissanite, are common. (TikTok began restricting sales to only authorized sellers in October to cut down on scams.) But the chance to get a diamond at an extremely low price is too tempting for many buyers to ignore.

Online diamond and jewelry brand Ring Concierge saw the appeal of this trend for its customers, but wanted to offer something that was more intentional, more trustworthy, and not tied to another platform like TikTok or eBay.

That’s how it arrived at “The Diamond Safe,” its big holiday sale, which went live on Ring Concierge’s website on November 15 and runs until December 2. The sale gives customers access to a curated collection of loose diamonds in a variety of unique colors and cuts, all for around 50% less than Ring Concierge would normally sell them for. Each stone is one of a kind, and once they’re gone, that’s it. The price range is wide, from under $800 to nearly $20,000.

The sale taps into underlying trends driving the popularity of loose diamond sales, according to Ring Concierge founder and CEO Nicole Wegman. Wegman said the rise of affordable lab-grown diamonds has made affording a standard, large-carat white diamond far more accessible, and therefore far less unique. Now, people are gravitating toward unique and one-of-a-kind diamonds and custom settings.

Ring Concierge’s “Diamond Safe” plays into both trends. The several dozen diamonds on sale include unusual cuts, like one in the shape of a horse or another in the shape of the letter R, and unusual colors like yellow, champagne and pink. One pink heart-shaped diamond sold out almost instantly, and Wegman said the team received many messages from buyers lamenting that they had missed out on the pink diamond.

The sale also plays into the demand for custom settings. Anyone who buys a diamond from the sale can also get 50% off a custom piece using the diamond. For almost every one of the 40 diamonds sold so far, the buyer has reached out about doing a custom setting as well.

“Being able to get a stone for a lower price frees up some of the budget to splurge on doing a really unique setting,” Wegman said. “We have one buyer who bought a diamond for $1,000, and they’re spending $6,000 on the custom setting.”

Another important part of the sale that goes against the loose-diamond live-shopping trend is that it’s hosted entirely on Ring Concierge’s website. While the team hosted a TikTok Live to promote the sale, showing off some of the diamonds that would be available and explaining what made them unique, the actual transactions happened entirely on the brand’s owned site. Ring Concierge posted on all its social channels in the days leading up to the sale, encouraging people to sign up for its email list for early access and to nab standouts like that coveted pink diamond before anyone else.

“It’s about funneling people from platforms where we have less control to platforms where we have most control,” Wegman said, adding that average order values and the buying experience on TikTok Shop are not a good fit for the experience Ring Concierge is trying to create. “We’ve talked a lot about selling on TikTok Shop, but unless things have drastically changed recently, which I don’t think they have, we will be focusing on our own channels. It’s a great marketing vehicle, though.”

Wegman said her analysis has shown that the average order value on TikTok Shop is very low, while Ring Concierge’s average order value is around $1,000. The company’s revenue is over $100 million. Ring Concierge does have a presence on Instagram Shop, but Wegman said it’s a very small channel and hasn’t convinced her that social shopping platforms are the right path for the brand. Some luxury brands have had success selling on TikTok Shop, like the secondhand luxury handbag company Fashionphile, which sells bags for around $1,000 on TikTok Shop.

“[Diamonds are] too considered a category and a purchase, and we’ve optimized our website to help people down that funnel,” Wegman said. “We have thoughtful FAQs and helpful photography. You don’t get any of that in a platform shop. All the links we put in our stories, in our bios, everywhere on social, all funnel people toward our site, email or SMS. It’s just a better experience.”

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