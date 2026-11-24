This week, I checked in on early Black Friday and Cyber Monday predictions as Americans brace for a potentially chaotic travel week. Additionally, niche fragrance retailer Luckyscent hires a new CEO, and Touchland turns a viral coffee cup into a limited-edition hand sanitizer.

How big will Black Friday 2026 be?

For some brands and retailers, the holiday shopping season kicked off back in October. But while some consumers have already purchased most of the gifts on their list, Black Friday remains the biggest shopping day of the year for much of the country.

According to a survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics and published by the National Retail Federation, an estimated 182.7 million consumers plan to shop during the 2026 Thanksgiving weekend, with 69% (126 million) of holiday shoppers planning to shop on Black Friday itself.

But for the highly giftable beauty category, those consumers may be pinching their wallets and keeping a closer eye on deals amid a volatile economic climate.

“I think where brands are starting to struggle a little bit is winning discovery but losing at checkout,” said David Gill, vp of consumer insights at Rakuten Advertising. “At the end of the day, the consumers are getting a little bit smarter. They’re taking their time.”

According to data from Rakuten Advertising, while visits to the largest U.S. beauty branded websites rose 33% in the first nine months of 2026, orders on those sites fell 6%.

Specialty beauty retailers are also seeing increased competition for their core consumer as big box stores like Target and Walmart increase their beauty assortment and grocery stores like Trader Joe’s and HEB add in dupes of popular high-end beauty products, Gill said.

“They’re getting better at productizing. They’re getting better at dupes,” said Gill. “They’re getting better at everything, so that’s just kind of an increasing threat to some of these more pure-play beauty sellers.”

This year’s Black Friday follows an unprecedented level of technological interruptions. Heading into one of the year’s busiest travel periods across the U.S., Thanksgiving travelers are still reeling from the nationwide groundstop on all flights on November 13 as a result of what the FAA called a “technical problem,” which was followed by subsequent grounding orders from Delta and again from the FAA at Chicago O’Hare.

Those interruptions, along with recent digital outages across Microsoft Outlook and major banks like Chase and Bank of America, may make consumers more cautious about how to spend their holiday shopping budget.

“We can absorb one or two of those [interruptions],” said Gill. “But when three or four of them happen in a row, that does impact behavior, and it has people pull back a little bit. It affects everything from travel to retail to financial services.”

But compared to fashion, beauty is generally a more accessible category, even for consumers looking to cut back on spending, especially with more and more places to shop for beauty.

That remains true for the beauty behemoth that is Amazon. According to Front Row, skin-care remains beauty’s biggest sales driver on Amazon. Data from the e-commerce agency found that U.S. sales of skin-care sets and kits on Amazon grew 44% year over year during October’s Prime Big Deal Days week, versus 24% for beauty overall.

But consumers appear to be looking for better value in those beauty purchases.

“What we can see is that there’s growth in units. The number of products being sold is increasing, but the average price point of those products is dropping,” said Emily Safian-Demers, vp of consumer insights at Front Row.

The one exception to that trend in beauty is in the makeup category, however. According to Front Row, makeup sales on Amazon grew 30% for the 12 months leading up to October 2026, and the average price rose 6%. Safian-Demers said sales rose, particularly for foundation and mascara, as consumers specifically looked for makeup for more mature skin.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of searches for foundation for women over 60, mascara for women over 60,” said Safian-Demers. Brands like Clinique and CoverGirl have increasingly targeted the Gen X beauty consumer, while Sephora introduced “Quiet Hours” this year that may appeal to shoppers beyond their teen years. “There have been a lot of trends beyond Amazon that indicate that that beauty shopper is really driving a lot of growth in the category,” she added.

While Black Friday remains a crucial shopping day for both brands and consumers, it’s no longer the sole day to snag a deal as retailers schedule more discounting opportunities throughout the year to keep up with competitors. In 2024, Amazon expanded Black Friday sales period from five days to the “Turkey 12,” which began on November 19 in 2026.

That may make consumers less anxious to hit “check out” to snag those Black Friday deals.

“There’s a little less urgency,” said Safian-Demers. “If you know that there’s going to be another big sale event in three months, there’s less drive to need to buy it today.”

Executive moves:

Luckyscent names Bernard Zion CEO. Zion joins the niche perfume retailer after running a beauty and fragrance brand consulting agency. He previously held marketing roles at Sol de Janeiro and Skylar, and vp-level positions at L’Oréal Group and The Estée Lauder Companies.

Leanne Rouse is promoted to chief marketing officer at Space NK. Rouse has spent nine years at the U.K. specialty beauty retailer, which was acquired by Ulta Beauty in 2025, most recently serving as marketing director.



Perfumehead names Olivier Rivard Cohen CEO. Cohen joins from Kering’s investment arm, Kering Ventures. Daniel Patrick Giles, who founded the Los Angeles-based niche perfume house, will remain on at the brand.

News to know:

The Estée Lauder Companies considers implementing voluntary redundancies in its French operations as part of a global restructuring. The reorganization could impact 67 positions at the cosmetic giant’s French offices, where it employs roughly 700 people.

Touchland launches “Bearista” collaboration with Starbucks. The hand sanitizer brand created a peppermint mocha-scented mist encased in limited-edition packaging inspired by Starbucks’ viral bear-shaped cup. The $24.95 hand sanitizer was sold out as of its launch on Friday.

Hermès Parfums welcomes Yann Vasnier as in-house perfumer, joining Christine Nagel. In three decades at Givaudan, Vasnier created scents for brands such as Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Memo Paris.

Stat of the week:

Thirty-six percent of men say looking their best matters more than it did five years ago, according to data from NielsenIQ; 54% say the same about aging well. However, men’s personal care spending remains 28% lower than women’s, according to NielsenIQ’s The Permission Gap: The Global State of Male Beauty report.

In the headlines:

JLo Beauty’s $150 lip balm and Skims’ $148 advent calendar have consumers asking what they’re paying for. Can fantasy fandoms convert beauty shoppers? Opinion: The $250 advent calendar is the beauty gift that keeps giving.

Listen in:

On this week’s episode of the Glossy Beauty Podcast, Sally Beauty CEO, president and board director Denise Paulonis joins Glossy editor-in-chief Jill Manoff to discuss the retailer’s partnerships with DoorDash, Uber Eats and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders; a college campus awareness tour; and category expansion into value-focused fragrance and press-on nails.

Need a Glossy recap?

Selfridges wants K-beauty shoppers to buy beyond the viral bestseller. Get it while it’s hot: The bakeries snagging major beauty and fashion collaborations. As gifting to creators gains traction, brands worry about ROI and expectations.