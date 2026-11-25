For the Wellness Briefing, Glossy asked industry leaders from Unilever, Camino Partners and McKinsey, among other companies, how the wellness section should be organized in 2027. Additionally, Therabody acquired new technology to better serve women in menopause, and Australia’s in-person, instructor-free pilates concept is headed stateside.

The wellness section is in desperate need of a makeover

This is fueled, at least in part, by a tidal wave of new products, categories, and legacy disruptors, which have driven the global wellness marketplace to $2.7 trillion this year, according to McKinsey.

Glossy spoke with several industry leaders over the past few weeks to glean insights into how the rapidly-expanding section should be organized in the coming year.

“It’s so wild because you’re seeing all these [wellness] categories overlap now,” Loren Lucree, CEO and founder of 11-month-old allergy-care disruptor Wizard Wellness, told Glossy. “I still think the way the consumers think about wellness is primarily [through] ‘need states’ like sleep, gut health, hormones, etc. … Then maybe secondary to that would be whatever the supporting technology is, like peptides or probiotics.”

For Lucree, who is using a beauty industry playbook to disrupt the allergy aisle, the question represents a philosophical query of what consumers want from a retailer’s wellness section. Organizing by “need state” offers better convenience for the shopper, but limits discovery, while a multi-brand, hyper-curated assortment anchored in technology or trends could offer a fresh shopping experience.

For example, a multi-brand section built around products with peptides, which could include protein powder, body care, patches, skin serums and supplements in one aisle, could target the peptide-curious shopper to think beyond their regular purchases. The same could be said for probiotics or diverse products made for hydration, hormone health, athletic performance or mood. “A multi-branded area [around technology or ingredient trends] would make sense,” Lucree said. “One could argue both ways.”

For Elle Lanning, president of private equity firm Camino Partners, the wellness section is best organized by desired solution. “When [a merchant] centers [a store’s organization] around how the consumer is seeking solutions for their daily life, and the store experience evolves around that? That is certainly where I hope more of it will go,” Lanning said.

She told Glossy that merchants who are still displaying products by traditional item sorting, such as eye care, pain, allergy, nutrition, vitamins, etc., will lose out to those who better understand the shoppers’ drive to purchase.

Camino has invested in brands like Intake Breathing, Cymbiotika and Kind bars, none of which fit neatly into the categories above. For example, its latest investment in the former, which makes a magnetic tool that opens airways for improved nose breathing, would traditionally be sorted into the sleep section next to fabric nose strips. But Camino sees the brand as a tool for individuals to wear during workouts, while meditating or walking, or during allergy season when noses get plugged. Cymbiotika, a liposomal supplement maker, could also fit into a variety of sections, including sleep, beauty, immunity, energy or mood.

However, according to Anna Pione, partner at global management consultancy firm McKinsey & Company, there could be a future where there is no wellness section.

“There’s a world where [wellness becomes so] pervasive, it’s not a wellness section, and it’s more incorporated throughout [the store],” she said. As an example, Pione pointed to soft drinks and energy drinks. “The last two years we’ve seen functional benefits drive tremendous growth in that space, and that’s not something you would have historically ever said is [wellness].”

She also pointed to the influx of new categories, like tech-connected wearables, that fit squarely in wellness as a concept, but require more space than traditional store shelves.

“[The wellness section] doesn’t necessarily look the same as it did historically, where you have vitamins on the shelf,” she said. “The challenge for retailers is going to be determining how they participate in that in a meaningful way and in a way that makes sense from a consumer perspective.”

“There is an evolution [happening today] in terms of where and how people are discovering products,” Rani Al Hajji, chief growth and transformation officer at Unilever Personal Care, told Glossy. “Brick and mortar is a very big and very important part of this, and here to stay, but we have to take into account other dynamics as well.”

For example, Hajji points to lessons learned from the rise of social commerce. “What is important is that we understand what people are looking for, and it may not be functional products; it may be solutions, things that are more than just products,” he said. “We need to be able to understand how we can connect what we offer to what people are looking for and what people need.”

That could mean a totally reenvisioned IRL shopping experience that marries the digital and physical worlds.

Either way, “the [retailers] who get it right will [do that] through true partnership between merchants, vendors and brands,” said Lanning.

News to know:

The peptide gold rush continues. Last week, Glossy reported on a new, dedicated longevity platform from telehealth leader Hers called Peptides+. The same day, Hone Health, a NYC-based physician-led longevity platform, announced it had raised $228 million in financing led by MarcyPen Capital to expand its offerings, including peptides. But it’s not just telehealth feeling the shift. Last week, celebrity aesthetician Shani Darden announced her Beverly Hills skin clinic’s foray into injectable peptides like GLPs. Meanwhile, earlier this month, a platform called Phases launched to sell ‘trustworthy peptides for women’. The platform was launched by Lana Elie-Meyers, the former CEO and founder of flower industry platform Floom, and attorney-husband Joseph Elie-Meyers.



Therabody, the maker of wellness and recovery products like the Theragun massage tool, is set to acquire the IP portfolio powering Embr Labs, maker of a thermoregulating wrist wearable for women in menopause. It’s part of Therabody’s 2025 initiative to reach more female consumers. The amount of the acquisition was not disclosed.



Is pilates entering its self-guided era? Australia’s instructor-free pilates concept, @pilates 24/7, is planning a U.S. expansion with locations coming soon in Dallas and Miami. The tech-enabled studio has more than 60 studios across Australia and New Zealand. The novel concept is simple: Clients use their phone to unlock the studio doors, and each machine is outfitted with headphones and a flat-screen monitor that plays pre-recorded instructions. This allows clients to start and end classes 24/7 without studio staff or instructors.

Stat of the week:

Consumers are looking for travel experiences that help them feel restored, improve their wellbeing, and deepen their connection to themselves and others. That’s according to a new study from hospitality juggernaut Hilton, which operates more than 9,000 hotel properties globally. According to the company, 34% of survey respondents say a trip centered on rest, recovery and holistic wellness helped them grow or change in some way in 2026. Nearly eight in ten say fresh air and the outdoors are essential to how they relax while traveling, while 61% are more likely to engage in water-based wellness experiences such as hydrotherapy, soaking rituals and cold plunges while away, according to the report.

In the headlines:

I’m a health reporter, and I’m considering smoking again [Allure]. A new book explores the lessons we can all learn from Indigenous wellness traditions [Vogue]. Family wellness clubs go full-stack [Insider Fitt]. Gyms are overlooking a $24B market for inclusive fitness, white paper finds [ATN]. On is making a bigger play for American shoppers, one store at a time [Modern Retail]. GTA 6 could be a windfall for creators, but standing out will be tough [Digiday]. Stripes Beauty raises $5M as it looks to become the Grüns of sexual wellness [Beauty Independent]. Consumers seek massage bars for wellness rituals [Happi]. Tati Westbrook launches Unfair Advantage [Beauty News Daily]. As skin cancers rise among older people, here’s what to know [WSJ]. NZ’s fastest-growing company: The exponential rise of wellness firm Moodi [The Post].

Listen in:

In this special live episode of the Glossy Beauty Podcast, editor-in-chief Jill Manoff sits down with Sally Beauty CEO Denise Paulonis at Glossy’s annual Beauty & Wellness Summit to discuss the 62-year-old American retailer’s evolving retail playbook. This includes partnerships with DoorDash, Uber Eats and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders; a college campus awareness tour; and category expansion into value-focused fragrance and press-on nails.

Need a Glossy recap?

Why Express is betting on Y2K fragrance nostalgia. Get it while it’s hot: The bakeries snagging major beauty and fashion collaborations. Wellness Briefing: Hers plans to lead injectable longevity with Peptides+ platform launch, plus news. Gap Inc. is betting on ‘fashiontainment’ to fuel growth. Glossy Podcast: The new James Bond’s greatest threat may be conflicting brand deals. Fashion Briefing: Humberto Leon is revitalizing St. John, but can St. John revitalize Lanvin Group? Urban Outfitters is tapping into Gen Z’s holiday habit of shopping for themselves. Luxury Briefing: The coat is the outfit. Can it also be the business?