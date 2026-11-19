Gap Inc. posted its earnings results for the third quarter of 2026 on Thursday, with double-digit growth from the Gap brand offsetting declines from Athleta and Banana Republic.

“Gap is really firing on all cylinders, and the consistency and underlying health of the brand is giving us real confidence in the brand’s ability to continue its momentum,” said Gap Inc. CEO Richard Dickson on Thursday’s earnings call. “Our customer file continues to grow, particularly as we attract newer Gen Z customers, but we’re doing it while we’re preserving the brand’s multi-generational appeal.”

Gap’s net sales were up 11% to $1.1 billion, and Old Navy’s net sales rose 1% to $2.3 billion. Meanwhile, Athleta’s net sales fell 14% to $220 million, and Banana Republic declined 3% to $449 million. The company as a whole reported a 2% increase in net sales to $4 billion. Dickson cited additional launches from Gap’s collaborations with Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham as boosting sales in the period, along with the brand’s reentry into the beauty category. The company did not share specific figures from the revival of Gap’s classic ‘90s fragrances like Grass and Dream in July, but called the early response “encouraging.” The company is doubling down on creating what it calls “fashiontainment,” Dickson shared. Following the appointment of Pam Kaufman as evp, chief entertainment officer in January, Gap Inc. has tapped boy band Just Your Type (JYT) for a multi-year partnership and launched “The Agency,” a scripted microseries made for Banana Republic. Looking ahead, Dickson said Gap will also co-produce a docuseries. “We see our fashiontainment platform as a recognized way of how customers aren’t just buying apparel today; they’re buying into brands that are telling compelling stories and driving cultural conversations,” said Dickson. Gap is far from the only brand to attempt to extend its cultural relevance through entertainment. Gap collaborator and founder of her namesake brand Victoria Beckham was the subject of a 2025 docuseries made with Netflix and Studio 99, her husband David Beckham’s production company. Maybelline launched a Christmas-themed “microdrama” in 2025, while shows like “Nobody Wants This” have featured a growing level of product placement with the likes of Estée Lauder and La Bonne Brosse.