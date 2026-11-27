In this week’s Luxury Briefing, I look at which luxury brands are on sale this Black Friday and what happens when shoppers learn to wait for a discount. Also, how Harvey Nichols’ five-day office mandate is landing with staff and what it means for working parents, plus executive moves at Dior and Isabel Marant, and a look at Marc Jacobs’ first plans under new ownership. For tips or comments, email me at zofia@glossy.co.

Two weeks before Black Friday, fashion newsletter Magasin sent readers an early-access link to Khaite’s private sale. This week, Net-a-Porter’s U.S. site listed Khaite’s Nora cashmere-blend cardigan at $1,036, down from $1,480, and a Toteme leather tote at $870, down from $1,450. At Mytheresa, U.S. shoppers who spent at least $350 could get an extra 20% off eligible sale items through November 22.

By the time those offers arrived, more clothes were already on sale than a year earlier. From May through October, the share of online apparel marked down was higher year over year in both the U.K. and the U.S. in every month, according to pricing data provider Data Purl. In October, that share rose from 50.7% to 53.2% in the U.K. and from 44.7% to 47.8% in the U.S. The figures cover public prices. Offers that require a code, a membership or a login are excluded.

Luxury gives shoppers more ways to find a lower price than a visit to a brand’s homepage would suggest. That can mean a private link, a department store sale or a trip to an outlet. Bain and Altagamma estimated that 35-40% of luxury goods sold at a discount in 2025, at least five percentage points more than a decade earlier, according to the Financial Times. There are few signs of a fresh surge in public markdowns this Black Friday. In a U.S. premium retail sample tracked by LSEG and Centric Market Intelligence, 29% of merchandise was on sale ahead of the event, the same share as during Black Friday week last year. The average discount went from 10% to 11%.

A retailer can keep its offer relatively modest and still give shoppers a reason to wait for it. British womenswear brand Mint Velvet emailed customers a 20% offer on its new-season wardrobe on October 1. On November 23, it launched its Black Friday offer at 25% off eligible full-price products. “We’ve kind of just taught our customer to wait for a discount,” said the anonymous founder of This Merch Life, an Instagram account for fashion retail workers which has 47,300 followers.

The founder, who works in mid-market merchandising, said their own employer took a measured approach this year. But once a retailer has spent a month selling at a discount, those sales become the number the team has to beat next year. A promotion can also have its own sales or sell-through target. If the team is falling short, an extra reduction on Cyber Monday gives shoppers one more reason to buy. “That kind of last urgency, additional discount thing does tend to drive quite a lot of customers,” the founder said.

Jonathan Curtin, who has worked in luxury merchandising, advised that retailers look at what those customers do in the weeks that follow to gauge the impact. If a private offer on outerwear delivers a strong weekend, then sales to that same group then fall below expectations, the retailer may have sold coats at a discount to people who would have bought them at full price a few weeks later, he said.

“I would look at cumulative sell-through, gross margin and customer purchasing behavior across the wider period,” Curtin said.



Harvey Nichols’ five-day office mandate puts new pressure on working moms

More than 100 head-office jobs have been cut at British department store Harvey Nichols since Frasers Group bought it out of administration in August, according to Retail Week. Bloomberg reported this week that office staff had been told to come in five days a week, up from two, and that fingerprint clock-ins had replaced swipe badges at the London flagship.

The Mike Ashley-controlled group now puts Harvey Nichols in the same luxury division as British retailer Flannels and Miami-founded The Webster, and it recently took majority control of Hugo Boss while holding minority stakes in Mulberry and Burberry.

“They also took away our WFH access without letting us know,” wrote one Harvey Nichols contributor in an anonymous submission shared by the Instagram account This Merch Life. Another said redundancy letters went out on a Friday without staff knowing that only those at risk would receive one. Some colleagues “were refreshing their emails all weekend not knowing that they were actually safe from redundancy.” When the consultation began, Frasers said that “some review and rationalization is inevitable as the new operating model takes shape.”

For parents who had planned child care around two office days, three more commutes can mean finding someone else to do pickups. Women made up about 59% of Harvey Nichols Group’s workforce before the takeover. In a U.K. survey by the charity Working Families, 70% of mothers cited managing care responsibilities as a reason to work flexibly, compared with 52% of fathers.

Two former House of Fraser employees also shared anonymous accounts with This Merch Life. One recalled being made to work in “a windowless room on top of Oxford Street HOF” or share desks in an office “that only had space for less than half of us!” The other said a manager let them return four days a week after maternity leave.

“The staff at Harvey Nichols are terrific and don’t deserve this,” wrote self-described VIP customer LeeAnn Thompson on TheIndustry.fashion’s Instagram post. Frasers plans to convert the Bristol and Leeds stores to Flannels and close Birmingham in January.

At the stores that keep the Harvey Nichols name, the people deciding what to buy, where to send it and when to mark it down will help determine what customers come back for. When retail teams are stretched, the anonymous founder of This Merch Life, a merchandiser, told Glossy that staff development is “the first thing to fall by the wayside.”



Executive moves

Dior named Nicole Orofino global director of innovation for communication and image. She joins from L’Oréal, where she led experience and design.

Isabel Marant appointed former Courrèges CMO Therese Lundström as chief marketing officer. She’ll report to CEO Catherine Jacquet and oversee global marketing, including image, press, celebrity relations, events and visual merchandising.

K-Way named Edouard Gros chief product officer. He spent more than a decade at The North Face and will lead product development as the rainwear brand expands into categories including streetwear.

Lululemon hired Paula Conhain from Ralph Lauren as chief communications officer, effective November 30. She’ll join the senior leadership team and report directly to CEO Heidi O’Neill.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. named Edgewell Personal Care CEO Rod Little as its next board chair. He is set to succeed Donna James after the 2027 annual meeting, subject to his reelection to the board.

News to know

Marc Jacobs generated $509 million in revenue and $106.8 million in operating profit in 2025, its last full year under LVMH, according to a new SEC filing. New owners G-III and WHP Global plan to bring back Marc by Marc Jacobs and expand licensing. G-III CEO Morris Goldfarb sees a path to $1 billion in annual revenue for the brand.

Zegna Group opened a footwear and leather goods factory near Parma, Italy on November 26. It will produce for Zegna, Thom Browne and Tom Ford Fashion and is expected to employ more than 300 people at full capacity.

Revolve is working with Australian designers on product development, monthly drops and inventory planning. Chief merchant Divya Mathur also sees an opportunity in Indian occasionwear, where designers can offer intricate embroidery and embellishment at lower prices than comparable European luxury.

Ssense took down product photos after designers Reese Cooper and Sage Toda-Nation said the images misrepresented their clothes. The retailer told The New York Times it used “virtual try-on” technology and declined to say whether the tool was AI-powered.

Paolo Bulgari, who helped turn his family’s Roman jewelry house into a global luxury business, died at 89. A specialist in precious stones, he joined the family business in 1960. LVMH acquired Bulgari in 2011.

Listen in

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