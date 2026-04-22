Wellness Briefing: The wellness hospitality opportunity is growing, plus news

For the Wellness Briefing, Glossy unpacks the growing wellness hospitality opportunity, which includes longevity-, sleep- and fitness-focused activations and offerings across hotels and spas. Additionally, Condé Nast shutters Self Magazine, longevity influencers are microdosing nicotine, and a new one-day wellness summit launches in Los Angeles.

Growing consumer desire for high-touch, in-person wellness offerings finds a home in hospitality

Consumers have embraced a flurry of new at-home wellness offerings and protocols over the past few years, from products promising better sleep hygiene and clinically-proven supplement stacks to 24/7 digital health coaches and smart fitness equipment. Now, as consumer expectations skew more toward wellness, the hospitality industry is updating its wares, too.

“While near-term caution is likely, long-term [luxury] trends favor experiential, holistic and evidence-based wellness offerings,” Rebecca Watters, insights director at Mintel market research, told Glossy. “There are also signs of price fatigue among aspirational buyers, suggesting reallocation of spend, [such as] fewer handbags, more investments in health.”

This shift can be seen in a flurry of in-person wellness offerings popping up in spas and hotels, as well as strategic shifts from legacy hotel operators.

For example, earlier this month, the hotel chain Marriott announced a joint venture with Italian resort brand Lefay to develop three new luxury wellness destinations across Italy and Switzerland, with more to come soon. Lefay is known for its “Lefay SPA Method”, a wellness protocol that mixes traditional Chinese medicine and Western science at its two existing Italian properties.

“Luxury is increasingly defined by well-being, purpose and meaningful experiences,” Marriott International president and CEO Anthony Capuano said in a statement. Marriott’s Bonvoy rewards program has 271 million members worldwide.

It’s part of a growing hospitality trend dubbed “the network effect” by hospitality trade publications like Hotel Magazine. For example, Marriott will benefit from Lefay’s tried-and-true wellness protocols and reputation, while Lefay will benefit from Marriott’s marketing, distribution and loyalty.

Similarly, Marriott competitor Hyatt purchased luxury wellness resort Miraval, which has three locations, in 2017, while IHG acquired Six Senses, a chain of 27 wellness-focused resorts, in 2019, with plans for expansion.

In Kearney’s recent 2026 Global Luxury report, the market research provider found that experiential luxury within hotels and lifestyle hospitality businesses grew 8% in 2025. Kearney expects continued growth in “wellness-led collaborations as health, longevity and personalization become central drivers” of the luxury shopper.

Smaller hotel brands are also innovating. For example, Equinox Hotel, the five-star NYC hotel based at Hudson Yards, rolled out new wellness offerings at the top of the year, including fitness programming, cryotherapy and IV booster shots, as well as spa packages with ultrasound, “beauty-booster” vitamin shots and LED therapy that start at $550.

Now, the luxury hotel is adding wellness offerings to the in-room amenities through a partnership with Longevity RX, the absorption-focused supplement line from functional health practitioner Dr. Will Cole. Accompanying the new in-room amenities is a “sleep well menu” that includes a bedtime charcoal latte or dark tart cherry juice, which have natural melatonin boosters, plus sleep-focused IV-drips, personalized sleep coaching and specialized sleep supplements from The Nue Co.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, Proper Hotels rolled out a wellness programming beta test in its Santa Monica, California and Austin, Texas locations in February. The company told Glossy it’s part of the chain’s plan to “further solidify their position as a leader in wellness-focused hospitality.”

It includes new recovery modalities, strategic health optimization partnerships and three-day wellness retreats. Then there are in-room IV drips and access to a Morozko mineral bath, a state-of-the-art tub that mimics natural hot springs. It builds upon the Proper’s longevity investments, which include bookable 30-minute sessions in an Ammortal Chamber, the $159,000 wellness bed that marries red light therapy, molecular hydrogen, PEMF and breathwork.

“Brands that innovate and focus on personalization are best positioned to succeed,” said Mintel’s Watters. “This is where we predict resilience and continued growth for the luxury wellness sector.”

But perhaps the biggest opportunity lies in sleep health. For example, when five-star hotel The Bower opened last year on iconic SoCal vacation destination Coronado Island, it did so equipped with rooms that were optimized for sleep by Sencie, a firm that designs sleep and recovery environments and products for luxury hospitality companies.

Bower’s rooms include “carefully choreographed sensory experiences [layered] directly into the guest room, blending scent, sight, sound, touch and materiality,” according to the company. This vision manifested in a “sleep ritual tray” that includes an eye mask, guided meditation cards, a phone sleep pouch and pillow spray.



However, the biggest existing opportunity for wellness and beauty brands lies in partnerships. Earlier this month, Stripes Beauty, the menopause-focused wellness and beauty brand from Naomi Watts, launched a menu of spa services with luxury hotel chain Canyon Ranch. This includes a “hormone support massage” for $250 and a “root & crown renewal ritual” for $150, both of which utilize Stripes Beauty products. The services will first launch at Canyon Ranch locations in Tucson, Arizona and Lennox, Massachusetts, with plans to expand to new locations soon.

The partnerships allow the brand an opportunity “to integrate our products into immersive wellness settings where women can slow down, reconnect with their bodies and receive thoughtful, intentional care, while building community and accessing the support they deserve,” Cara Kamenev, president and CEO of Stripes Beauty, said in a statement. “This collaboration felt like an incredibly brand-aligned way to bring Stripes’ mission of democratizing access to the best in menopause care to life in a new, meaningful way.”

Executive moves:

Chip Wilson, the co-founder and former CEO of Lululemon, has announced the creation of a new venture fund to back small, athletic-focused brands. Wilson is an open critic of Lululemon and its biggest shareholder, and plans to lead innovation in the apparel space with the new fund.



Tim Cook will step down as CEO of Apple this fall. John Ternus, head of Apple’s hardware division, will take over the role on September 1. Cook has helmed the company since 2011.



Marc Washington is the new president and CFO of iFit, the legacy fitness equipment manufacturer turned digital fitness technology platform. His CV includes executive roles at supplement brands Supergut and Irwin Naturals.

News to know:

Legacy magazine publisher Condé Nast has shuttered Self, the health- and wellness-focused magazine launched in 1979. Existing online content will be rolled into “Allure” and “Glamour.” “As audience behaviors shift, we have not seen a path for Self to continue in its current form as a digital publication,” Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch wrote in an email to staffers last week. “Self” went online-only in 2017.



Girls Day LA, a new one-day wellness summit for women 21 and older, will launch on May 2 in downtown Los Angeles. Focused on mindset, career growth, relationships, wellness and personal direction, the event was founded by Kelly Helfman, the former president of fashion trade shows Coterie, Magic and Project. It will feature speakers; activities like meditation and sound baths; booths offering novel services, like vitamin shots and piercings; musical performances; and brand sponsorships. “Girls Day LA was created to give women a clear vision for their next chapter, along with practical tools to reduce stress and improve their health, mindset and daily habits,” said Helfman. Tickets start at $115.



Wellness and longevity influencers are microdosing nicotine through gums, lozenges and pouches in an effort to boost cognition and energy. The trend gained steam online in 2025 within the biohacker and MAHA communities, including thought leaders like Jillian Michaels and Dave Asprey, and was investigated by the “New York Times” this week.



Upscale gym chain Life Time is adding VO2 Max testing to its offerings. The trending longevity test measures the maximum amount of oxygen one’s body can utilize during exercise. The test involves wearing a special mask while on a cardio machine, like a treadmill or stairclimber, to isolate one’s aerobic fitness and endurance capacity. Life Time members can book the service for free at any North American location. It’s part of a growing shift by service-based businesses to add longevity offerings for added value and allure.



Speaking of new longevity offerings, fitness wearable brand Whoop rolled out new blood panel testing options to its customers last week. Whoop, launched in 2012 by three Harvard students, announced five specialized blood panels last week. They test heart-, performance- and metabolic-health, plus men- and women-focused panels, for $299 per panel. Similar to other longevity brands that have embraced the consumer demand, the tests are facilitated by Quest Labs.



Iris Ventures, the VC fund behind U.K.-based wellness retailer and health-tech company Healf, has led a multi-million-dollar investment round in Lucille, a maker of protein- and fiber-focused shake drinks. Lucille was launched in March and currently sells DTC and on Amazon.

Move over peptides, psychedelics could soon get their time in the spotlight. On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order expanding the research and approval of certain psychedelic-based therapies for conditions like addiction, depression and PTSD.

Stat of the week:



The U.S. consumer healthcare market grew by 3% in 2025 to reach $107 billion, surpassing overall retail growth, according to a new report from Circana market research. Market growth is heavily concentrated in nutrition and personal care, demonstrating that wellness-driven shoppers view daily routines as essential health rituals, according to the report. “To drive meaningful, sustainable growth, brands must pressure-test where they have permission to stretch, innovate across category lines and harness the power of personalized, functional solutions that meet consumers exactly where they are,” said Circana’s Kristin Hornberger, EVP and practice leader for wellness, beauty, and homecare.

In the headlines:

The growing debate over digital price tags [Modern Retail]. New intimate care brand Juice just landed [Beauty News Daily]. Erica Schwartz, former deputy surgeon general, nominated to be next CDC director by Trump [PBS]. The next generation of scalp care brands [Beauty Independent]. Scientists followed women through midlife for 15 years – this activity was linked to longer, better lives [The Independent]. Are electrolyte powders actually helpful for hydration? Experts weigh in [Vogue]. Can red light therapy really deliver a beauty and health glow-up? Here’s the science [NPR].

Listen in:

Michael Malinsky’s 6-year-old brand Wonderskin could have easily become a one-hit wonder. The brand’s $22 peel-off lip stain went viral on TikTok for its metallic blue formula and social media-friendly reveal, and has since sold more than 6 million units. But what happened next is the rare part: The brand successfully launched into several more categories, including eye and complexion; took on $50 million in funding led by Insight Partners; and launched into traditional retail with Sephora. Malinsky joined the Glossy Beauty Podcast to share just how he did it.

Need a Glossy recap?



The Laundress co-founder returns to luxe laundry with Lindry Lab. Kering’s brand-by-brand reset, from Gucci to McQueen. Uniqlo bets on neighborhood stores to scale U.S. growth, starting in New York. How Mind Games achieved double-digit sales growth with no hero fragrance. Cider joins Revolve and Shein as online fashion brands open permanent retail stores. The beauty industry welcomes a flood of new peptide products as ‘peptide therapy’ trends online. Why ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is the collaborator fashion and beauty brands have been waiting for.