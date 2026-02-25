Wellness Briefing: Oura Ring launches female-focused LLM as demand for wellness personalization grows, plus news

This week, I checked in with Tanvi Jayaraman, MD, the leading physician behind Oura Ring’s new female-focused AI chatbot powered by a new, custom large language model. Made specifically for women’s health concerns, it’s a first-of-its-kind launch from the wearables company. Additionally, a “pilates for men” pilot debuts in NYC, supplement startup Cambiotics takes on $4.7 million to launch probiotics that aim to remove PFAs from the body, and Peter Attia steps down at CBS News after appearing in the Epstein files.

The AI race to dominate personalized health data analysis and wellness recommendations continues

On Tuesday, Oura Health launched its first-ever proprietary large language model. LLMs are the brains behind AI chatbots, a growing trend in the wellness space thanks to mountains of personal health data that require personalized analysis for the average consumer to understand.

Oura’s new LLM was “trained” solely for women’s health under the guidance of Oura’s in-house team of board-certified clinicians led by Tanvi Jayaraman, MD. “Women’s health has long been underserved,” Dr. Jayaraman told Glossy. “The approach has been one-size-fits-all, even with data models, so we really want to challenge that approach.”

Dr. Jayaraman is a Stanford-trained physician who previously worked on Apple’s Health team and for Bain & Company as a generative AI consultant.

Around one in three U.S. consumers track their health using a wearable, according to a 2023 study by the National Institute of Health, the last year the data was available. Meanwhile, more than 40 million people use ChatGPT to ask health-related questions each day, according to parent company OpenAI.

Trustworthy analysis and recommendations from one’s wearable — all without offering a diagnosis, which is not allowed unless a wearable is approved as a medical device by the FDA — is the latest frontier in the space.

“[Consumers want] reliable and actionable [insights], and that’s at our fingertips [today], but we can see that when [LLMs] are trained on the internet at large, they’re trained in a lot of good data, but they’re also trained in a lot of bad data,” said Dr. Jayaraman. “The knowledge base of this model has been curated and vetted by board-certified OBGYNs and is curated based on resources that [they] would use in their day-to-day practice.”

That means better advice on women’s health, including hormones, menopause, conception and more, Dr. Jayaraman said. Users can access the new chatbot in Oura’s app under Insights.

“Layered on top of that is the context of each member — so, pulling in their sleep data, activity data and cycle data, [and] being able to raise those pieces of information when pertinent [within] the LLM’s response,” she said. “That’s where we really see a beautiful secret sauce.”

Oura’s launch is part of the fast-moving evolution of health data analysis, which has only rarely prioritized women’s health.

“Today marks an important milestone for Oura,” CEO Tom Hale said on LinkedIn Tuesday. “As AI has increasingly become a first stop for health questions, it’s critical that the answers people receive are grounded in science, context, and care.”

Oura sold around $1 billion worth of health trackers and ancillary services in 2025. According to Circana, the health tracker market grew 88% between January 2025 and July 2025, with 75% of sales going to tracking rings.

Oura’s announcement comes on the heels of OpenAI’s January beta test launch of ChatGPT Health, which prompts users to sync wearables and upload medical records for personalized recommendations.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s One Medical, the telehealth service Amazon acquired in 2023, is also in the race with a feature called “Health Insights” launched earlier this month. The beta launch is available to One Medical users and is powered by a partnership with longevity platform Lifeforce. Like many others, it analyzes lab results, like blood panels, and provides health analysis, recommendations and a personalized health score.

Even CPG brands, like supplement leader Thorne, launched an AI wellness chatbot in January that condenses educational content on supplements and nutrition and provides advice on fitness, immunity, sleep and more wellness topics. Meanwhile, MLM supplement brand Herbalife announced this week that longtime face Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably one of the top three soccer players living today, has invested $7.5 million for 10% stake in Pro2col, a new AI-powered health insights platform from the nutrition company.

Oura’s new LLM is not the first AI Chatbot trained on women’s health. In September, Rescripted, a women’s health-focused media and technology company, launched Clara, a custom LLM made for women. The chatbot is free on its site. The company is backed by $300 million in investments from Midi Health, Needed, Proov and more female-focused health startups.



“I hope we can get to a place where [women] can feel really comfortable and confident that the information we are getting is trusted, vetted, reliable and actionable for me,” said Jayaraman. “AI is playing a role in democratizing access to millions of people. That’s a really fantastic vision [for the future] — we just need to be quite intentional about how we get there.”



Executive moves:

Peter Attia, MD, the Canadian biohacker, physician and wellness investor, has stepped down from his role as on-air contributor at CBS News, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It’s part of the fallout that’s been growing after Attia’s name appeared more than 1,700 times in Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice on January 30. Attia also stepped down from his role as chief science officer of David Protein earlier this month.



Zinaria Williams, MD, a U.S.-based oculofacial plastic and hair restoration surgeon, has taken on the role of medical director for HairSmart Inc., a hair-loss-focused brand that sells supplements, red-light tools and topical products. The company operates DTC and launched in 2018.

News to know:

Are men the next big pilates consumers? The Nofar Method, which has studios in Miami and New York City, is betting on it with a new men-only class. “Many men were curious about pilates but felt intimidated walking into a room where the majority of participants were women,” founder Nofar Hagag told Athletech. “At the end of the day, this is about education. … I realized that men don’t need a different workout; they need a different entry point and a different language that makes them feel comfortable and understood.” The class will be offered initially on Saturday at noon in the company’s Flatiron NYC location.



Cambiotics, the pre-revenue Danish probiotic company, has taken on $4.7 million in seed funding from Collaborative Fund. Cambiotics claims its formulas help remove “forever chemicals” like PFAs from the body and plans to release its products this year. Collaborative Fund is the VC backer of brands including Daily Harvest and Blue Bottle Coffee.



Telehealth platform Hims & Hers is set to acquire Eucalyptus, a telehealth platform that operates in Australia, the U.K., Germany, Japan and Canada. The purchase will allow Hims & Hers to expand internationally. “With Eucalyptus, we will not only enter new markets, we will expand our ability to serve customers globally, trusting local experts to be a key part of how we transform healthcare into a customer-first, personalized industry,” Andrew Dudum, founder and CEO of Hims & Hers, said in the news release. “We believe this puts us on the path to becoming the leading global consumer health platform, where everyone can access the best care for their needs, regardless of where they live.” The sale amount has not yet been disclosed.



Boots, the pharmacy and beauty retailer that operates around 1,800 stores in the U.K. and Ireland, is leaning into GLP-1 demand. As reported by The Times, the pharmacy is launching a pilot program in 17 stores that allows customers to book consultations for Wegovy or Mounjaro and then fill their prescriptions at the same location. Boots is owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance.



After announcing its intention in November, the FDA has officially removed “black box” health warnings from prescription menopausal hormone replacement therapy products. Specifically, the FDA has removed risk statements related to cardiovascular disease, breast cancer and probable dementia. “By removing these boxed warnings, we ensure that women receive accurate information about hormone therapy — free from exaggeration or fear. A healthcare system worthy of public trust tells the truth, updates its guidance as science evolves, and respects women’s ability to make informed choices about their own health,” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in a statement.

Stat of the week:

Amazon has eclipsed Walmart in annual revenue for the first time ever, as reported by Glossy sister publication Modern Retail. Amazon brought in $716.9 billion in revenue for 2025. That beat Walmart’s sales last year, which came in at $713.2 billion, the company reported on Thursday.

In the headlines:

