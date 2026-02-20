Exclusive: Bath & Body Works launches on Amazon

The mall store isn’t dead — it has just gone online. On Friday, Bath & Body Works announced its famed body mists and candles will now be available for Amazon U.S. customers.

More than a dozen of Bath & Body Works’ best-selling scents, like Japanese Cherry Blossom and Warm Vanilla Sugar, launched on the platform on Friday, with the scents available in a range of formats including body mists, candles and hand soaps.

“We know consumers are exploring beauty products on Amazon, so they’re discovering there. And we also know that consumers are buying Bath & Body Works products there,” said Maly Bernstein, who joined Bath & Body Works from Bluemercury as chief commercial officer in November. “This was a chance to not only ensure the integrity of the product, the experience and the content, but also live in the ‘Consumer First Formula.’”

The expansion comes as Bath & Body Works has faced slumping sales. CEO Daniel Heaf shared a turnaround plan in November as the company’s shares fell 25% and it reported a 1% decline in net sales for the third quarter of 2025. Called the “Consumer First Formula,” the plan prioritizes refocusing on core products and acquiring new consumers. Expanding to Amazon — and its high-speed shipping services — is part of the company’s larger strategy to meet consumers where they’re at, Bernstein said.

“Brands are about more than just products and storytelling today; they’re also about building immersive worlds,” said Bernstein. “We’re looking at different channels that make sense for our consumers and where they’re buying our core categories, and making sure our storytelling, brand identity and expression come to life cohesively across them.”

As Bernstein noted, consumers are already shopping Bath & Body Works products on Amazon — just from unofficial third-party sellers. Bernstein said the company hopes the official BBW Amazon store will deter customers from gray-market listings, adding that it has hired a third-party logistics partner to support the transition to the marketplace. Bernstein declined to share the name of its new logistical partner.

Customers are also already buying body products from competing brands on Amazon. Eos’ Vanilla Cashmere Shea Better Body Lotion was the No. 2 bestselling beauty and personal care product on Amazon in the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by Mrs. Meyers’ Rainwater liquid hand soap in the No. 3 spot.

It’s not the only time Bath & Body Works has experimented with new retail channels for consumers to discover its products. In August, the brand expanded to college bookstores, filling shelves that once held textbooks with hand sanitizers and room sprays. Its college partnership has since expanded from 600 bookstores to 1,000 across the country.

“It’s not just one channel, it’s multiple channels,” said Bernstein. “The amplification of being on Amazon, on college campuses, in our stores and on our website — the collective reach of all of that across the country is going to be how we’re going to get the word out. … All of that is how we intend to win in the marketplace.”

The Ohio-based company is far from the only beauty and personal care brand to make its way to the e-commerce giant. Puig-owned Charlotte Tilbury and Estée Lauder-owned Bobbi Brown expanded to Amazon in late 2025; in October, Amazon launched a K-beauty storefront featuring brands like Cosrx and Laneige.

Bath & Body Works will also be joining a familiar mall neighborhood on the platform: The Body Shop reentered the U.S. market in October with its arrival on Amazon. The U.K. body-care brand once had 50 stores nationwide before shuttering its U.S. operations in 2024.

But Bath & Body Works aims to maintain interest in its own channels even as it expands to new platforms like Amazon. The retailer currently operates more than 1,800 stores across the U.S.

“We see [Amazon] as a gateway into our brand, because it will always have a limited assortment,” said Bernstein. “Even within the core best sellers, it’s an edited assortment. And so, as a result, for the full assortment and the full innovation — the seasonal and the collaborations, including the Disney one that’s online right now — you still come to our channels.”