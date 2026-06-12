Glossy Podcast: Quince head of brand strategy Dakota Kate Isaacs on how the brand is capitalizing on its $10B valuation

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

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Fresh off a $10 billion valuation, the direct-from-manufacturer online retailer Quince is on a hot streak. It’s been testing physical retail with pop-ups and expanding into new categories, from furniture to caviar.

But while the company had no shortage of sales, what it was lacking was a coherent brand story. Dakota Kate Isaacs, formerly a senior director at The Ordinary, started at Quince in February as the company’s first head of brand strategy and narrative. Her goal has been to help Quince build an emotional connection with its customers, for reasons beyond just the low prices that attract them in the first place.

Isaacs spoke with senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi at the Glossy E-commerce Summit in Miami this month to discuss what strategies she’s been adopting to build those relationships.

“My goal is not to create a new story for the brand, but [instead] to articulate the story to everyone,” she said. “The narrative around Quince often gets condensed just to price, but the price isn’t the story. The price is the result of the system, and the system is the story.”

To that end, Isaacs has been pushing for more initiatives, including a recent furniture pop-up in Los Angeles. Isaacs said pop-ups allow new categories like fragrance and wellness to be introduced in a more comprehensive, aesthetically cohesive way, with accompanying imagery and branding. For example, another recent pop-up for its fine jewelry category was held in a coffee shop in Manhattan.

“I’m working to tell the true story of the business,” Isaacs said. “What makes this business unique is the technology and the system behind the business model. It’s hard for people to get their heads around. But if we can build trust, that’s what will keep people coming back.”