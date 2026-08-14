Glossy Pop Newsletter: Depop’s musical ambitions grow with Spotify partnership, live performances and new artist closets

Fresh off being acquired by eBay, Depop, the online fashion resale marketplace, has released its first major marketing campaign under its new parent company. It builds on the company’s established strategy: Follow the music.

This week, Depop announced what it calls a “first-of-its-kind partnership” with Spotify that gives customers access to the personal closets of six up-and-coming artists. Eve, Amira Elfeky, Estevie, Frost Children, House of Protection and Lily Meola, all of whom are young and have engaged Gen Z audiences and millions of streams on Spotify, are the first six artists participating in the partnership.

On Depop, customers can shop a curated collection of secondhand clothes from each artist’s dedicated shop. Depop is also creating a playlist that each artist contributed to. The company is rounding out the campaign with an in-person activation on Thursday and Friday at the Hollywood Premiere Motel, inviting top fans of each artist to watch them perform live and shop the closets in-person.

The artists were all deeply engaged in creating both the closets and the playlist, according to Matt Luhks, senior director of global marketing at Spotify.

“Many of the artists contributed to an exclusive playlist on Spotify, which is an audio companion to their Depop closets,” he said. “It lets fans trace the thread between what these artists wear, what they listen to and how they create.”

Steve Dool, senior director of brand and creative at Depop, told Glossy that music has become an essential part of Depop’s brand ethos, particularly as it seeks to stay engaged with a younger, culturally engaged audience.

“Time and time again, we’ve heard from our community across different demographics that music is a potent source of inspiration that helps inform their personal sense of style,” Dool told Glossy. “It’s less about imitating the look of a specific artist than it is about [tapping into] a mode of self-expression and a way of connecting with other people with shared taste. The intersection of music and fashion is a very clear example of culture in motion. They are inextricably linked in how they are received today.”

Over the last six months, Depop has fully embraced music by hosting live performances, activating at music festivals and partnering with influential artists. Last month, Depop worked closely with the Swedish pop star Zara Larsson on a series of digital ad campaigns featuring Larsson’s satirical “money-saving tips,” like sweating it out during the summer to save on air conditioning bills. The campaign included a digital shop where 30 pieces of Larsson’s own clothing went up for sale. The collection sold out in minutes.

Prior to that partnership, Depop had engaged with music in other ways. In June, the company hosted its largest-ever IRL activation at Governor’s Ball in New York City. It included a multi-level onsite lounge, multiple subway takeovers throughout the city and AI-powered virtual try-on mirrors around the festival grounds.

Music has become a battleground for fashion companies, with many competing to show up at festivals like Lollapalooza and outdo each other with bigger activations. Hollister and Neutrogena held activations at Lollapalooza this year, while Gap and Revolve showed up at Coachella. Data from Nielsen shows that music-inspired fashion campaigns frequently see a 25% increase in average engagement compared with other fashion campaigns.

Depop’s acquisition by eBay, completed in July, means eBay now has access to Depop’s engaged young audience, over 90% of whom are under age 26. Depop is supplementing its music-based marketing strategy with more performance-oriented ad spend, focusing on social platforms like Pinterest and on entertainment through ads on Disney Plus and Roku. EBay leadership has said on earnings calls that it wants Depop to focus on “full-funnel” marketing efforts including flashy top-of-funnel campaigns like the partnership with Spotify and more day-to-day advertising on platforms.

But keeping up with a younger consumer isn’t easy. Dool said that trying to predict the next trend and get ahead of the customer is a losing game. Instead, the company focuses on listening to what Depop users are saying about what artists resonate with them and working from there.

“Culture is everything all at once and is ultimately about connection,” Dool said. “That mindset helps us avoid the trap of trying to predict what’s next, and refocuses our efforts on understanding how we can serve as a conduit for people to express themselves and shape culture in that way. It’s very much not a top-down approach. We focus on listening to what Depop’s buyers and sellers are interested in, and letting that inform how we do our core job of making it as easy and appealing as possible to sell, buy and discover secondhand fashion. Our community takes the reins from there.”

Week in Review

In other music news, Kate Spade announced this week that Grammy-winning singer Tyla will become the company’s new global brand ambassador. She will star in Kate Spade’s upcoming Fall 2026 campaign, which will include nods to her new album, “A*POP.”

announced this week that Grammy-winning singer will become the company’s new global brand ambassador. She will star in Kate Spade’s upcoming Fall 2026 campaign, which will include nods to her new album, “A*POP.” Citing strong sales in the category, Birkenstock said that ballerina will be a major trend in footwear for the next three years. The company’s satin Mary Jane ballet slipper released last month to positive reviews.

said that will be a major trend in footwear for the next three years. The company’s satin Mary Jane ballet slipper released last month to positive reviews. J.Jill is launching a new creator-led denim campaign this week, designed to showcase the brand’s expanding denim line. Creators Lucy Hernandez, Tomeka Crowe Cherry and Veronica Levy will all be faces of the campaign.

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