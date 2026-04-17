Glossy Pop Newsletter: Why ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is the collaborator fashion and beauty brands have been waiting for

With just two weeks until the hotly anticipated release of “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” it’s no surprise that the product collaborations are launching fast and furiously.

In 2023, the “Barbie” movie changed what it means to launch a blockbuster film. No longer is a big premiere and carefully engineered press tour enough; now, there must also be merch. Upon merch. Upon merch. For brands and film distribution companies alike, the earning and marketing opportunities are just about endless.

Unlike “Barbie,” “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good” before it, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” has presented a unique opportunity to beauty and fashion brands, in that the film itself is about their very industries. There are various ways beauty brands are seizing the “DWP2” opportunity, and the noise around the movie is expected to grow louder. Last week, Deadline reported predictions of an over $66 million opening weekend.

Tweezerman has been working with Disney, which developed, produced and is distributing “DWP2,” since 2023, when it launched a Mickey and Minnie Mouse collaboration.

Since then, it has also created collections of tweezers adorned with Disney Princesses, “101 Dalmations,” “The Aristocats” and “Lady and the Tramp.”

“Those were such true Disney franchises. But this is really that perfect blend of fashion and beauty,” said Christine Pascullo, Tweezerman’s senior vp of global marketing and digital. The brand has outfitted its hero tweezers, nail clippers, nail files and lash curler with “DWP2” iconography, including a stiletto with a pitchfork heel and the NYC skyline.

Pascullo called the collaboration a “no-brainer.”

“For us, it needs to be a natural fit to the brand, and ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ absolutely felt like that,” she said. “It’s such an iconic franchise, but I think it also speaks to our brand. It is very much about self-expression; it’s about bringing out your best self.”

The brand will have a booth at the New York City premiere, where attendees will also receive gifting from the collection. It is also hosting a cocktail party in celebration of its collaboration for media and influencers.

Lancôme appears to have made a sizable investment in aligning with the film, with its partnership coming to life on big and little screens. Already, it has tapped Pauline Chalamet to play the role she plays in the actual film, as Runway magazine’s beauty editor, in a social video with comedian Caleb Hearon. The clip will air as a TV commercial, too. In it, Chalamet is challenged by Miranda Priestley, who is on the other end of a phone call, to obtain Lancôme’s new, not-yet-released Longevity MD products. The clip, posted on Monday, already has over 13,000 likes.

“The campaign came about through picking the right talent and having the right scripts,” said Ramzy Burns, Lancôme’s gm. “We laid out the strategy with our internal team and with Maximum Effort [Ryan Reynolds’ digital marketing agency].”

Unlike other partnerships around the film, there are no “DWP2”-branded Lancôme products; rather, Burns said, the brand found thematic alignments with its new Longevity MD launch and leaned into them.

“The first ‘Devil Wears Prada’ film was about a makeover, glamour, things like that. The sequel is really more focused on icons elevating their power, their relevancy or their vitality over decades,” Burns said. “This was extremely relevant to who Lancôme is and what our role is, which is empowering women. We’re also focused on trailblazers in both beauty and fashion. With the strong female characters of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ movie, we thought it was a perfect segue for our brand to partner with [the film].”

Like almost every brand, Lancôme is aiming to show up in culturally relevant moments. “[We are trying to] transform traditional campaigns that we used to do into more integration of culture,” Burns said. “Leveraging entertainment is really important for us.”

“DWP2” marks the brand’s first time working on a movie. Burns emphasized that the opportunity to be more than just a product placement was a draw.

The contract between Lancôme and Disney made Lancôme the film’s official skin-care partner. The product showing up in the movie was not even guaranteed, which was fine with Lancôme. “What was important was all the intellectual property we [got] to use and being able to film on the set, as well behind the scenes,” Burns said. “It had to come with the entire 360 [degrees]; it has to be inclusive of everything — characters, plots, culture.”

Yet another reason the film made sense for the brand, Burns said, had to do with nostalgia-marketing, which has worked well for Lancôme — see: last year’s Juicy Tubes Kissing Web campaign, featuring Y2K-era stars like Paris Hilton, Ed Westwick, Chad Michael Murray and Rachel Bilson. The relatability of that campaign sent the brand a message, Burns said. “That’s when it clicked for us that something in this approach works for us.”

Tangle Teezer, known for its hairbrushes, did a “Barbie” movie collaboration in 2023. “That was our first taste of what a product partnership looks like when we’re aligning ourselves with a global cultural moment that is really relevant — not only to the consumer, but also to our brand,” said Kirsten Garlitos, the brand’s senior brand manager.

More recently, in October 2025, Tangle Teezer launched a collaboration with Skims. This, “made us even more focused on aligning with moments that are already resonating culturally and tapping into things that feel authentic and true to the brand,” Garlitos said. “‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ isn’t just a film; it’s a cultural touchstone for fashion and beauty fans.” Tangle Teezer’s “DWP2” product collection includes a red-and-black version of its classic detangling brush, available in original and miniature sizes.

Like Lancôme, Tangle Teezer saw the nostalgia surrounding the first movie as a powerful tool.

“As we saw the franchise re-enter the cultural conversation, we saw a genuine moment where nostalgia, fashion and beauty collided in a really organic way, and it felt like the right time to celebrate something iconic through a product that people use every day,” Garlitos said. She predicts that, as they did with “Barbie,” people will dress up for showings of the film, and she hopes Tangle Teezer brushes will make appearances as props. The Tangle Teezer collaboration is available at Target, at Ulta Beauty and on Amazon, and the brand will host a cocktail party to celebrate its partnership.

When asked about any concern about the noise, or crowdedness, as branded partnerships become a more expected part of big, commercial films’ rollouts, Kathleen Moor, Tangle Teezer’s head of marketing in North America, said, “We only see it as an exciting opportunity. We know there are so many people out there who love Tangle Teezer and have loved us forever, but we also know there are people who haven’t yet tried us. … People who are movie buffs, people who love Anne Hathaway, people who love Meryl Streep and people who [are excited for this] film may then fall in love with their new favorite hair brush, and that’s really [where we see the opportunity]. It’s also a way to continue to keep our loyal customers excited.”

Week in review

Susan Alexandra and Bombas partnered for a playful capsule collection of socks. The standout pair are the endlessly customizable $60 Charms and Anklet Quarter Socks, which come with an anklet and four Susan Alexandra charms. The socks themselves have a loop on the back so you can wear the anklet around the sock, or simply hook a charm or two onto the back.



and partnered for a playful capsule collection of socks. The standout pair are the endlessly customizable $60 Charms and Anklet Quarter Socks, which come with an anklet and four Susan Alexandra charms. The socks themselves have a loop on the back so you can wear the anklet around the sock, or simply hook a charm or two onto the back. As temperatures heat up, SPF sticks seem to be making a comeback. Recent launches include Eadem’s $32 Sunsuede SPF 50+ Lightweight Sunscreen & Blurring Primer Stick and Bubble’s $15 Sun Rise Mineral Sunscreen Stick Broad Spectrum SPF 40 — both of which, incidentally, come in compact, sunny-yellow packaging.



$32 Sunsuede SPF 50+ Lightweight Sunscreen & Blurring Primer Stick and $15 Sun Rise Mineral Sunscreen Stick Broad Spectrum SPF 40 — both of which, incidentally, come in compact, sunny-yellow packaging. Soft Services teamed with Vacation on a new, limited-edition version of its popular buffing bar, an exfoliating bar soap. This one features the sunscreen brand’s signature scent, which includes notes of petitgrain essence, coconut water and milk, bergamot, solar musk, banana, pineapple, pool water, swimsuit fabric, and sea salt. Previously, Soft Services has created limited-edition fragranced Buffing Bars with D.S. & Durga.



teamed with on a new, limited-edition version of its popular buffing bar, an exfoliating bar soap. This one features the sunscreen brand’s signature scent, which includes notes of petitgrain essence, coconut water and milk, bergamot, solar musk, banana, pineapple, pool water, swimsuit fabric, and sea salt. Previously, Soft Services has created limited-edition fragranced Buffing Bars with Left On Friday , known for its swimwear, has partnered with the Hotel Saint Vincent in New Orleans to launch an exclusive capsule collection, featuring a print inspired by the hotel’s colorful design. The swimsuit comes in a bikini and one-piece style. The campaign stars Jenna Lyons and was lensed by her partner, photographer Cass Bird .



, known for its swimwear, has partnered with the in New Orleans to launch an exclusive capsule collection, featuring a print inspired by the hotel’s colorful design. The swimsuit comes in a bikini and one-piece style. The campaign stars and was lensed by her partner, photographer . Frances Valentine teamed with creator Blair Eadie on a capsule collection of bright and bold statement pieces, true to Eadie’s signature style. Eadie has 1.9 Instagram followers and has previously partnered with brands like Lake.



teamed with creator on a capsule collection of bright and bold statement pieces, true to Eadie’s signature style. Eadie has 1.9 Instagram followers and has previously partnered with brands like Lake. Nyx Professional Makeup introduced body care products, engineered to attract Gen-Z customers and focused on four gourmand scents. It marks the brand’s first time expanding beyond color cosmetics in its 27-year history.

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