Lancôme gets serious about longevity with new skin-care line

Longevity has quickly become one of beauty’s most crowded areas, fueled by demand for preventative health, supplements and clinic treatments. Now, Lancôme is making its play, and it’s doing so in a way that puts its claims under immediate scrutiny.

On March 27, the brand will unveil its Absolue Longevity MD range at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Denver. The launch will coincide with the introduction of a Longevity MD Advisors Board, including David Luu, Tiffany Moon, Gabrielle Lyon and Amy Killen, a group of doctors focused on prevention-led care.

The setting is a notable departure from a traditional prestige launch. By choosing AAD, Lancôme is positioning the range alongside clinical brands and putting it in front of dermatologists who are accustomed to evaluating data, not marketing claims. In doing so, it moves closer to clinical players like SkinCeuticals and Obagi Medical — brands that have spent years building credibility through dermatologists and data, not campaigns.

“The reason we’re going to AAD, which is the largest dermatology convention in the U.S, is to present our products, present results, be in contact with derms and show the products like other derm brands are doing,” said Annie Black, Ph.D., the brand’s international scientific director.

The range is expected to sit at the top end of Lancôme’s portfolio, in terms of price point ($155-$175), and will roll out globally. It is built around three products, Anticipate, Intercept and Reset, designed to address different phases of the skin’s aging trajectory. The range will launch on Lâncome’s website in the U.S. starting April 20 and on May 1 at select luxury retailers.

At the center of the launch is Mitopure, a form of Urolithin A developed with Swiss longevity biotech company Timeline. The ingredient has been studied for its role in mitochondrial function, specifically mitophagy, the process that clears out damaged mitochondria and supports cellular energy.

Lancôme is entering a space that is already crowded. Timeline has built its positioning around Urolithin A, first through supplements and now skin care, while NAD+ treatments and products have moved from niche clinics into more mainstream awareness. In 2025 alone, brands including Vichy Laboratoires, Tatcha and Sisley Paris launched longevity-focused products, while Nivea brought the concept into mass retail. Even established prestige players like Clarins have leaned further into epigenetics and long-term skin function.

L’Oréal has already framed longevity in its earnings calls as a shift from “symptom-correction to root-cause intervention,” as stated by CEO Nicolas Hieronimus. As such, the company is positioning longevity as a long-term growth driver across its brands.

For Lancôme’s part, ahead of the launch, “we had a board of certified dermatologists that followed the [whole] process with us, including selection of ingredients, formulas, testing platforms,” Black said. “We had regular meetings with them, we presented all of the projects and what we wanted to do as a testing platform, and we got their feedback. Then we adjusted a few things, and once we got some of the results, we also shared the results so we could answer their questions.”

Lancôme is also introducing Cell BioPrint, a free diagnostic tool found in Lancôme points of sale. designed to measure biological skin age using protein biomarkers and recommend a routine accordingly.

“Cell BioPrint measures surface proteins,” Black said. “We identified five different markers that are predictive of different things in your skin, and we combine that with measurements on the skin to give you your skin’s biological age.”

The brand’s focus on diagnostics aligns with a broader consumer move toward measurable health and personalization. Skin care is increasingly expected to align with that mindset.

At the same time, the science behind longevity skin care is still developing. Much of the research around Urolithin A has focused on oral use rather than topical application, and the translation into visible skin outcomes is still being established.

“We want people to understand that we’re not just rebranding anti-aging into longevity,” Black said. “It’s a really different approach, with new ingredients and new ways of evaluating product performance for us.”

The launch of the range will be supported by a high-impact marketing push, combining “A-list ambassadors with immersive, social-first activations” according to a Lancôme representative.