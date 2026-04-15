Cosrx booth fire at Ulta Beauty World rattles Orlando consumer show

A fire broke out overnight at the Orlando convention center ahead of the Ulta Beauty World consumer show, which is set to start Thursday.

As reported by local Orlando news station WESH 2, Florida’s Orange County Fire Rescue officials responded to the fire around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The fire started in a booth on the main convention floor, according to officials. The convention’s sprinkler system extinguished the fire, leaving at least one booth with fire damage and several with water damage.