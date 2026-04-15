Cosrx booth fire at Ulta Beauty World rattles Orlando consumer show

A fire broke out overnight at the Orlando convention center ahead of the Ulta Beauty World consumer show, which is set to start Thursday.
As reported by local Orlando news station WESH 2, Florida’s Orange County Fire Rescue officials responded to the fire around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The fire started in a booth on the main convention floor, according to officials. The convention’s sprinkler system extinguished the fire, leaving at least one booth with fire damage and several with water damage.
Officials have not shared which booths were damaged, but according to content posted on TikTok, K-beauty brand Cosrx experienced fire damage.
Ulta Beauty World is the retailer’s one-day consumer show launched in 2025. The retailer is expecting around 3,000 attendees, some of whom traveled to Orlando for the event, which is known for its swag bag.
The consumer event is strategically scheduled to take place after Ulta Beauty’s long-running Field Leadership Conference. FLC, as it’s known in the industry, is a multi-day event that brings its roster of brand leaders and store managers together for education and connection.
Glossy reached out to Ulta Beauty for comment but did not immediately hear back.
Update: A representative from Ulta Beauty issued a statement to Glossy after initial publication. “We can confirm that overnight, a small isolated fire impacted a limited number of booths at Ulta Beauty World,” they told Glossy via email. “We’re grateful to share that everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported. Thanks to the swift response of first responders, the situation was quickly contained and Ulta Beauty World is continuing as planned.”