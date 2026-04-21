Uniqlo bets on neighborhood stores to scale US growth, starting in New York

Uniqlo is reworking its New York retail strategy, shifting from flagship-led growth to a network of neighborhood stores designed to capture daily foot traffic and repeat visits.

In recent weeks, the company has opened stores in Bryant Park, Williamsburg and Union Square, building out a more functional, citywide presence.

“If you look at Uniqlo’s New York strategy, you see the evolution from global flagships at Fifth Avenue and Soho to more neighborhood-based stores,” said Nicolas Cessot, head of marketing for Uniqlo North America. “We are completing our triangle of new store openings in Manhattan for this season. For us, it is about bringing Uniqlo into the daily life of New Yorkers and being part of where they spend their time.”

There is a distinction between the company’s flagships and its newer neighborhood stores. While Fifth Avenue and Soho remain brand-building flagships, newer locations are positioned to serve high-frequency customers. Union Square, for example, targets commuters, students and downtown residents moving through one of the city’s busiest transit hubs, according to Cessot.

“It is a high-traffic, very central location that allows us to appeal to a broad and diverse customer base,” Cessot said. “It helps us reinforce our commitment to making LifeWear accessible to everyone.” LifeWear is Uniqlo’s core concept of everyday clothing designed for simplicity, functionality and long-term wear, combining technical fabrics with accessible pricing.

Uniqlo is using customer data to shape its store strategy, including new openings. “We pay a lot of attention to our customers’ feedback and run surveys to understand how we can improve product, services and the in-store experience,” said Cessot.

Inside the stores, Uniqlo is tailoring the offer to each neighborhood. For example, the company is incorporating localized collaborations through its UTme! program. UTme! is Uniqlo’s in-store customization service that lets customers create their own T-shirts and tote bags using a mix of licensed graphics, artist collaborations and original designs printed on demand. Each location features exclusive designs tied to nearby cultural institutions and artists “to create an emotional connection” with customers, Cessot said.

The Bryant Park store highlights the New York Public Library, while Williamsburg features the artist KAWS. At Union Square, the focus is on the Andy Warhol Foundation, alongside Strand Bookstore and artist Lauren Martin, with products and in-store displays that reference the building’s history as Warhol’s former Factory studio.

“Warhol transformed culture by blurring the line between art and life,” said Michael Dayton Hermann, managing director of strategic initiatives at the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, in a statement.

New York also serves as a testing ground for new formats and services. Programs such as RE.UNIQLO, launched in 2019, which collects and redistributes used clothing, and UTme! Customization, launched in 2014, were developed in the city before expanding to other markets. The Fifth Avenue store’s Uniqlo Coffee concept, launched in 2022, remains exclusive to New York as the company evaluates whether to scale it further.

The store expansion comes as Fast Retailing continues to post strong international growth. For the six months ending February 28, the company reported revenue up 14.8% to ¥2.05 trillion ($13.3 billion), with operating profit rising 31.7% to ¥400.6 billion ($2.6 billion), as reported on April 9. Uniqlo International revenue increased 22.4%, with profits up 37.4%, supported in part by new store openings and demand for core products.

The company plans to continue expanding in the city, with another location set to open at Westfield World Trade Center later this year. Rather than setting a fixed store target, Uniqlo is pacing growth based on demand and performance in each neighborhood.

“We do not approach expansion by number,” Cessot said. “We focus on customer demand and building a strong connection to the brand.”