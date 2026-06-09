Malls break down their World Cup strategies

This story is part of our week-long editorial series on how major retailers, fashion conglomerates, beauty brands and CPG startups are tapping into the FIFA World Cup buzz.

Malls near soccer stadiums are kicking things up a notch, when it comes to marketing around the FIFA World Cup.

Shopping centers in U.S. markets from Miami to Los Angeles are creating special programming to attract tourists and locals heading to matches (or watching them in the air conditioning). New Jersey’s American Dream, for instance, is creating a 39-day fan festival, complete with soccer clinics, athlete meet-and-greets and brand giveaways. Elsewhere, Boston Seaport is decorating its trees with mini soccer balls and hosting watch parties. And New York’s Rockefeller Center is setting up a FIFA Museum and offering 10% off FIFA Store merchandise.

The World Cup is a huge opportunity for shopping malls across the U.S., executives told Glossy. Malls hope that fan festivals can lead to increased turnout, higher dwell time and better brand awareness. Importantly, they want soccer aficionados to treat their properties as landing spots — for before, during or after matches — and make purchases during their time there. Already, indoor malls and open-air centers are seeing year-over-year growth, per Placer.ai, and sources believe the World Cup can help sustain that momentum.

“If more people come out [because of the World Cup], there’s going to be more people shopping [and] there’s going to be more people dining,” Gregg Schwartz, American Dream’s head of sports marketing and public relations director, told Glossy. “Foot traffic is going to lead to more money spent throughout the center, sponsorship is going to lead to more revenue, and [all of it] is going to lead to more sales in our attractions, as well. … We’re capitalizing on the proximity [to the stadium], but we’re also taking advantage of how good we are at entertaining people.”

Mall operators around the country are taking different approaches. Simon Property Group, the largest mall operator in the U.S., is going for more of a brand play by partnering with World Cup sponsor Adidas. Simon is holding marquee Adidas activations in four cities near World Cup matches: Torrance, California (at Del Amo Fashion Center); Houston (at Houston Premium Outlets); Sunrise, Florida (at Sawgrass Mills); and Atlanta (at Phipps Plaza). Each event will feature large-scale watch parties, customizable Adidas products and mascot photo opportunities.

Simon approached Adidas about a partnership, as Simon’s properties are home to some 90 Adidas stores. “[Adidas] does a lot of advertising with us, but there was an opportunity to use our common-area space in a special way [together],” Lee Sterling, Simon’s chief marketing officer, told Glossy. Adidas stores will have World Cup tie-ins, too, and members of Simon’s loyalty program can nab a free Adidas World Cup-themed gift. In total, 65 Simon properties are hosting World Cup activations in some way.

“[The World Cup] is one of the most powerful cultural and sporting moments in the world, and it’s important to be part of it,” Sterling said.

Mall operator Macerich Properties, meanwhile, is hosting soccer celebrations in three cities, two of which are near World Cup stadiums: Philadelphia (at Fashion District Philadelphia) and Downey, California (at Stonewood Center). Fashion District Philadelphia is the official hub for more than 3,000 volunteers helping out at local matches. And Stonewood Center is hosting a 15-hour, free community event on June 20. The event will feature giant TV screens, a soccer exhibition, an art walk, food booths and a beer garden, per a spokesperson.

Here’s a closer look at what four malls across the country are doing to build hype around the World Cup.

Image via American Dream

American Dream

American Dream is a mile away from New York/New Jersey Stadium (also known as MetLife), which will host eight World Cup matches, including the final. To celebrate, American Dream is holding a 39‑day “Dream Fan Fest,” complete with watch parties, DJ sets, games and dining options. While much of the programming is around soccer (Gotham FC, for instance, is hosting a soccer clinic), there are other New York sports tie-ins (the Giants and Jets are each hosting theme days). “We’re going to have [attendees] who aren’t maybe the biggest soccer fans, who want to feel involved,” Schwartz said.

Many of American Dream’s tenants — which include 250-plus stores, 100-plus eateries and a theme park — are participating, as well. Adidas, Miniso and Armani are hosting giveaways, while JD Sports, Capelli Sport and Hasbro are taking part in a “vendor village.” Fans can also expect appearances by Sesame Street characters, celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson and a mariachi band. On days when matches are being played at MetLife, the mall is selling $60 tickets to a fan zone with food and drinks. American Dream is also the official parking site for MetLife during the tournament; parking starts at $225.

Schwartz described “Dream Fan Fest” as a hub for locals and tourists and a way for the mall to play a larger role in sports culture. New York and New Jersey expect 1.2 million visitors over the course of the World Cup, but American Dream is used to crowds, having hosted the USA Curling national championships, high school basketball tournaments and a Jonas Brothers convention, Schwartz said. Moreover, as some visitors may not be native English speakers, the mall will have ambassadors who speak various languages.

Revenue, attendance and earned media are all goals for “Dream Fan Fest,” Schwartz said. Some 100 creators will make content, plus the mall expects a large number of user-generated videos. “If you have 10,000 people that show up for your viewing party, that’s 10,000 media members, in a way,” Schwartz said. Overall, the activation is “going to showcase our property to the world,” he explained. “We’re seeing growth year over year, and we’re making a name for ourselves. Now it’s really, ‘Hello, world. We’re here.'”

Image via Boston Seaport

Boston Seaport

Boston Seaport is a mixed-use neighborhood with dozens of retail stores that caters heavily to international tourists, making it a prime hub for World Cup activities, said Ariel Foxman, the vp of brand and experience for Boston Seaport. The Seaport is also “a destination for sports lovers,” he said, due to its ongoing free fitness series and tenants like SoulCycle. It is about 23 miles from Boston Stadium (otherwise known as Gillette Stadium), which will host seven World Cup matches.

The Seaport is hosting various World Cup activations, including match parties at bars and restaurants like Cisco Brewers, Rocco’s Sports & Rec, Kings, and Borrachito Taqueria and Spirits. A new pop-up with Classic Football Shirts will also sell vintage kits and favorite jerseys through July 23. Elsewhere, the Seaport has adorned the trunks of trees with mini soccer balls and flowers, and added decals on the sidewalk in front of establishments hosting viewing parties and other programming. Many tenants are also offering in-app promotions as part of the Seaport’s rewards program, Seaport Insider.

The Seaport is trying to make it as easy as possible for people to join in on the fun, Foxman said. “All of our marketing efforts are really about clear, concise, precise information,” he explained. “[It’s] really about taking people from beginning to end of how you might want to spend the day here.”

For that reason, the Seaport is not working with creators, “so we can control that message a lot more directly,” Foxman said. Instead, the Seaport’s team is making online itineraries and social media videos with directions to the neighborhood.

Still, the Seaport expects a large amount of UGC, and it’s conducting outreach to foreign press. “At the end of the day, we are looking for folks to either spend a considerable amount of time here or come here for the first time,” said Foxman. “[For] Seaport, being a relatively new neighborhood [development] in Boston, … we really want people to create memories.”

Image via Atlantic Village

Atlantic Village

Atlantic Village, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, is purposefully focusing much of its World Cup programming on dining. According to Maggy Sutton, chief marketing officer at Group Eco, which oversees the mall, mid-summer in Miami is tough for local restaurants, largely due to the heat and humidity and a lower influx of tourists. Atlantic Village thus hopes that people will stop by its air-conditioned restaurants to cool down, grab food and watch the latest match.

Atlantic Village has more than 20 eateries representing eight countries, “so it’s perfect for the World Cup,” Sutton said. Four of Atlantic Village’s restaurants — Dr. Limón, La Estancia Argentina, GIOIA and Uptown 66 — will air matches on big screens. Atlantic Village is also giving out “World Cup passports” that guests can stamp at different restaurants and venues throughout the property. Guests can then cash in their stamps for prizes like $50 gift certificates to restaurants and spas. On June 12, Atlantic Village will host a watch party for the first Team USA match, complete with face painting, T-shirts, a jersey raffle and a DJ set.

The mall’s programming is mostly geared toward people who live nearby, within five miles or so, Sutton said. As Miami has a large Latinx community, and as Lionel Messi plays for Inter Miami CF, locals “are [big] fans of soccer, so Atlantic Village is very aligned with our guests,” Sutton said. The mall plans to judge the success of its World Cup activation on foot traffic and revenue. Atlantic Village is about 11 miles from Miami Stadium (otherwise known as Hard Rock Stadium), which will host seven matches, including the quarterfinals.

Image via Alderwood Mall

Alderwood Mall

Alderwood Mall, located in Lynnwood, Washington, is tailoring its World Cup programming to local and visiting families. On June 13, the mall will set up an activation called “Kick It at Alderwood,” featuring balloon art, ice cream, a soccer clinic and a live DJ set. Attendees can also snag giveaways from partners like Lego, Aveda, Macy’s, Lush, New Balance and JCPenney. The mall is promoting “Kick It at Alderwood” on its social media accounts.

Alderwood Mall hopes to provide an experience that feels “interactive, family-friendly and accessible to both soccer fans and everyday visitors,” said Jerry Irwin, senior general manager at General Growth Properties, which owns and manages the mall. Irwin said the mall anticipates “a strong turnout,” based on excitement around the World Cup and interest from shoppers, tenants and community partners. “We wanted to give people another reason to spend time together and visit Alderwood,” he told Glossy. “We’re looking forward to welcoming both familiar faces and first-time visitors.”

Alderwood Mall is about 18 miles from Seattle Stadium (otherwise known as Lumen Field), which will host six World Cup matches. Spanning more than 1.1 million square feet, the center features more than 130 tenants, including Sephora, Nordstrom and Pottery Barn.