Glossy Pop Newsletter: Maëlys plans to replicate the success of its Booty Mask with its latest launch

According to a recent report from data analytics firm Consumer Edge, Maëlys — the body-care brand best known for its B-Tight Lift & Firm Booty Mask — ranked as the second fastest-growing DTC beauty brand in the first half of 2025, topped only by Hailey Bieber’s billion-dollar baby, Rhode. As of May 2025, its sales at Ulta Beauty are up 460% year-over-year. And according to Nielsen IQ, Maëlys was the top-selling body care brand on TikTok Shop in 2024. As for that Booty Mask, one sold every 30 seconds during the first half of 2025.

These are impressive numbers regardless, but even more so given that the brand only entered the U.S. market in 2019 and Ulta Beauty in 2022. Its lineup currently includes 13 products, with a 14th launching this weekend.

The $49 Get Taut Body Firming & Hydrating Mousse-to-Oil is the latest addition, and it is paired with its biggest investment in a launch campaign since 2023, when it launched a collection of six body serums. Two of the six serums, the B-Glossy Smoothing Body Serum and Re-Lure Tight & Tone Body Serum, have since become hero SKUs in the brand’s lineup, said Mallory Goodman, Maëlys’s svp of brand. She added that there is a growing demand for targeted treatments like body serums.

In 2023, the company told Beauty Independent it was making a $5 million investment in the serum launch campaign. Representatives for Maëlys declined to give a numerical figure this time around, but said the investment in the new product’s 360-degree launch campaign would go toward influencer content, events, community activations and partnerships for the first eight weeks after launch. Promoting the product will remain a core focus for the company throughout the remainder of the year. In addition, Maëlys will invest to support the launch at retail.

Meanwhile, the success of B-Tight, Maëlys’s first product, can be attributed to the fact that it addressed a “real, unmet need in the body-care space,” as a “clinically proven solution that visibly targets cellulite,” said Goodman. “What set it apart then, and still does now, is that it delivers results you can actually see,” she said.

Maëlys has continued to invest in marketing it across social media, but it has also gained organic customer love. “Women genuinely enjoy sharing their before-and-afters and personal success stories, and that kind of user-generated content has played a major role in B-Tight’s ongoing success,” Goodman said. The combination of “visible results, strategic marketing and authentic community buzz” has led to the product’s enduring popularity.

According to Circana, in the first quarter of 2025, prestige body care was the fastest-growing segment in skin care. Body-care sales grew 1.5%, with cleansers up 23%, and creams and lotions up 4%. Other formats also grew, with oils up 9%, serums up 45%, and body sprays up 73%.

“The skinification of body [care] is happening as we speak,” said Maëlys CEO Rom Ginzburg. “Consumers understand today that there is more than just your face to take care of, and they’re looking for premium solutions. [They are looking for] science-backed products that actually deliver what they [say they will] deliver. And that’s more than just a hydrating cream or lotion.”

Ginzburg owed part of Maëlys’s increasing success to its strategy of selling products according to skin concern, much like facial skin-care brands do. At Ulta Beauty, products are merchandised according to their benefits, including “Anti-Aging,” “Firming & Tightening” and “Cellulite.” “It helps the consumer navigate and shop more smartly,” Ginzburg said.

The surrounding launch activations for the Get Taut Body Firming & Hydrating Mousse-to-Oil will span from July — the product officially launches on Sunday — through September.

“We believe in driving this product, driving it at Ulta Beauty as our primary retailer and giving it a longer moment to ensure it has longevity within our assortment,” said Goodman. It’s an important launch for the brand, she said, in part because it’s the first launch it is truly selling omnichannel. “We’re evolving from our DTC powerhouse roots into a true omni brand,” she said. “A lot of brands struggle with [that transition]. And if anything, we’re thriving and continuing to evolve.”

Phase one of the marketing campaign leans into the product’s transformative texture and the nostalgia associated with foam. (RIP Jessica Simpson’s Dessert Beauty, launched in 2004, and its iconic foam body cream.) That nostalgia runs deep among millennials, who are Maëlys’s target demo. Millennial women, now 29-44 years old, are “a group that is often ignored, especially lately with the rise in [marketing to] Gen Z,” Goodman said. They are also undergoing major life changes, she said, including seeing the first signs of aging, giving birth, or seeing changes to their body as a result of taking GLP-1s.

Though texture, as a whole, may be trending, Maëlys is not chasing trends, Ginzburg said. Get Taut is the brand’s second product addressing loose skin — its first, the Get Dreamy Overnight Toning Body Whip, sold every 20 seconds in the first half of 2025. “We felt there was room, as we do for [certain other] concerns [addressed] in our portfolio, to have another innovative product [targeting this] concern,” he said. He noted that the rise of GLP-1 usage is increasing demand to address this specific concern. The goal for the launch is not for products to go viral for three days, but instead to achieve longevity for each SKU, Ginzburg said.

To promote Get Taut, Maëlys has tapped 20 influencers for paid partnerships. The creators chosen span the lifestyle and the beauty space — some are estheticians, others are part of the Ulta Beauty Collective. Their content will live across Instagram and TikTok, and their focus will be on the product’s unique texture, scent and overall experience.

“Showing the texture is something we really want to do,” Goodman said. “This product has a little bit more of a universal appeal than some of our other products.”

Creators tapped include Kristyn Hoffman (343,000 TikTok followers), Monica Veloz (@monicastylemuse; 399,000 Instagram followers) and Kelly Rose Sarno (809,000 TikTok followers). Maëlys will also host influencers for massages featuring the new product, at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood and Spa Diane Barrière at Fouquet’s New York.

In early August, Maëlys will bring local influencers to a VIP suite for a Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere. One will be a community member who won a contest on Instagram, where the brand has 827,000 followers. “[The concert] felt like the perfect moment for that nostalgic feeling,” Goodman said.

A few days later, Maëlys will host a nostalgia-fueled community event in New York: a screening of the much anticipated “Freakier Friday” at the IPIC Fulton Market in New York City. The film was chosen for the featured iconic “transformation,” playing into the brand’s storytelling for the product. The screening will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be gifted a full-size version of the Get Taut product.

Then, in September, Maëlys will launch its own take on a food collab, in the form of a custom-flavored whipped cream to match the product’s texture, created by NYC-based whipped cream brand Whipnotic. The collaborative product, called Get Whipped, will feature a limited-edition flavor based on the body mousse’s scent, which includes vanilla, passionfruit and coconut. In addition to being available on Whipnotic’s e-commerce site, the product will be delivered to select influencers’ doors by by hand, complete with a performance by an illusionist who will perform magic tricks using the whipped cream — a made-for-sharing experience.

Collab of the week: Touchland x Crocs

Tapping into the bag charm trend, Touchland’s latest product collaboration is with Crocs. It takes the shape of hand sanitizer cases inspired by the famous comfy shoes. The cases are available in four colors and come with five of Crocs’ cult-favorite “Jibbitz” — the charms that can adorn its shoes, or the collaborative case. The sets sell for $20. Previously, Touchland has created cases with Hello Kitty and Disney and hand sanitizer with Smiley and Blackpink, among others.

The Crocs collab comes on the heels of Church & Dwight’s $700 million May acquisition of Touchland, which made hand sanitizer a desirable accessory beyond the Covid era.

“We’ve always believed personal care should be fun, functional and a form of self-expression,” Touchland CEO and founder Andrea Lisbona said, noting that Crocs is like-minded in this way, but in the footwear space. “We’ve seen an incredible response to past limited-edition collections, … and we’re intentional with every collaboration we do.”

