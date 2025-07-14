Juicy Couture expands its fragrance offering with Just Moi

On Monday, Juicy Couture — a brand inherent to the young adulthoods of many millennial women — is launching its newest scent, Just Moi. Its goal is to win over the 18- to 34-year-old demographic, which includes those who grew up with the brand and those discovering it for the first time.

Juicy Couture’s hero scent, Viva La Juicy, entered the market in 2008. In 2017, Allure reported that a bottle was sold every minute. The company still has a strong fragrance business, said Ron Rolleston, gm of Revlon Fragrances. Revlon has owned the Juicy Couture fragrance license since 2016.

“When you look at Juicy Couture in its totality, there’s an uninhibited joy, and there’s a bold femininity. We believe that this brand, and the DNA of this brand, is iconic and will last as long as we’re committed to it,” he said.

Just Moi is an effort to introduce the brand identity to a new demographic, Rolleston said.

“We wanted to bring the Juicy Couture dimensions to light for a new generation,” he said. To do so, the company conducted focus groups. “We wanted to learn about the things they care about, and what they found feminine, exciting and interesting. And we wanted to manifest that in the product we created.”

“Juicy, back in the 2000s, [was] a phenomenal heritage brand, and now we’re looking to attract a younger consumer who is a bit more trend-forward and looking for something new and fresh,” said Christina Martin, evp of brand at Authentic Brands Group, which owns Juicy Couture.

Viva La Juicy is categorized as an “amber gourmand fruity” fragrance and features top notes of wild berries and mandarin, middle notes of honeysuckle, gardenia and jasmine, and base notes of amber, caramel, vanilla, sandalwood and praline. Alex Cooper, the podcaster behind “Call Her Daddy,” wore it to her April 2024 wedding, a rep for the brand said. Its bottle comes tied with a big pink bow.

Just Moi, however, is aiming for a more sophisticated aesthetic. Its bottle was inspired by vintage French champagne glasses. Notes include magnolia, delicate cacao blossom, plum nectar, crème de cacao, jasmine sambac, cacao bean, vanilla, ambrox, sandalwood and warm musk. A 1.7-ounce bottle sells for $105, while a 3.4-ounce bottle costs $130.

Rolleston said the idea to expand Juicy Couture’s fragrance collection was driven by the ongoing popularity of fragrance among young women, who view fragrance as a means of self-expression.

Fragrance sales have remained a bright spot in the beauty industry, continuing to lead category performance. According to Circana, first-quarter fragrance sales increased by 4% in prestige and 8% in mass.

To promote the fragrance, Juicy Couture tapped creator Tara Yummy (3.1 million Instagram followers and 9.7 million TikTok followers). Yummy fit the archetype of the user the brand envisioned for the scent: “someone who has her own unique bold style,” as described by a brand representative.

“[Yummy] has redefined femininity in a modern, fluid way, unlocking a new, edgier avenue for Juicy Couture fragrances,” the rep said. “She immediately came to mind as the perfect embodiment of the fragrances, given her unique style, confident attitude and long-time love of the Juicy Couture fashion brand.”

To promote Just Moi, Juicy Couture also plans to engage other influencers, specifically in the #FragranceTok community. It will also run paid media, send an influencer mailer and host an event in Los Angeles. Paid ads will run on streaming TV, YouTube and TikTok.