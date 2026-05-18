Everlane’s sale to Shein shows the limits of sustainability-led fashion brands

Everlane’s reported sale to Shein is a sharp comedown for one of the defining DTC brands of the 2010s.

According to reports from Puck and The Information on May 17, Shein is acquiring the San Francisco-based apparel brand from majority owner L Catterton in a deal valuing Everlane at about $100 million. Everlane’s board reportedly approved the transaction on Saturday, and common shareholders will not receive a payout. The deal followed efforts by L Catterton and Everlane CEO Alfred Chang to find investors to help manage about $90 million in debt, according to Reuters.

Allbirds followed a similar path from sustainability darling to distressed asset. After going public in 2021 at $15 a share and briefly reaching a roughly $4 billion valuation, the company sold its brand, footwear IP, customer relationships and inventory to American Exchange Group for $39 million in 2026. AEG can continue operating Allbirds as a footwear brand, while the listed company left behind is trying to rename itself NewBird AI and become a graphics processing unit (GPU)-as-a-service provider, essentially leasing AI computing power to companies.

Together, Everlane and Allbirds show how quickly sustainability-led DTC brands can lose momentum when product, operations and capital structure fall out of sync. Throughout the 2010s, Everlane raised about $145 million from investors including Kleiner Perkins, Khosla Ventures and Maveron, and Maveron was also an early backer of Allbirds. Industry insiders Glossy spoke to for this story said both had strong origin stories and early consumer heat, but not enough defensibility once acquisition costs rose and competitors caught up. Both companies were unavailable for comment in time for publication.

Everlane helped make conscious consumption feel accessible, but its core categories — T-shirts, denim, sweaters and workwear — became hard to defend. As Uniqlo, Amazon and Quince trained shoppers to expect basics at lower prices and faster delivery, Everlane’s transparency became less compelling than value and convenience.

“The pattern is hard to ignore,” said Juan Pellerano, co-founder and CMO of Swap. “Allbirds, Outdoor Voices, now Everlane — mission-driven brands with genuine cultural cache, undone not by a lack of purpose, but by a lack of operational foundation. Everlane had the audience, just not the engine.”

According to Glossy reporting from 2023, Shein analyzes customer clicks, social media trends and other demand signals to understand what shoppers are responding to in real time. The company can test products quickly, scale winners and move away from products that do not sell. In 2023, fashion executives told Glossy that the pressure to keep pace was already pushing their companies to adopt predictive analytics and AI tools across merchandising, product descriptions, design and demand planning.

Lutz Walter, a textile innovation expert and founder, said Shein’s advantage is often misunderstood. “Shein is regularly described, with a mixture of awe and irritation, as an ultra-fast fashion company. This framing understates what it actually does,” he said. “Shein is a software company that operates a clothing supply chain.”

Shein’s power is not only in its pricing. It has shortened the distance between consumer demand and production. Traditional brands often plan collections months in advance, commit to inventory and learn what consumers want when markdowns begin. Shein’s model reads demand earlier and adjusts faster. It also uses its app to regularly survey its shoppers, including asking them how much they plan to spend on musical festival fashion this year.

“The [traditional] trend office is no longer a privileged interpreter of culture; it is an obstruction in the data path,” Walter said.

The sustainable materials supply chain is also feeling the heat of the current retail landscape. Renewcell filed for bankruptcy in 2024 despite having secured brand partnerships for its Circulose textile-recycling material. Meanwhile, in 2023, Bolt Threads halted production of its mycelium-based leather alternative Mylo due to funding pressure, and Piñatex maker Ananas Anam entered administration in the U.K. in 2025. The issue is not a lack of interest, but the cost of scaling new materials before demand is reliable, these companies stressed.

While founder Michael Preysman often pegged Everlane to transparency rather than sustainability, by 2022, after Preysman stepped down as CEO, the brand was explicitly using its “Cleaner Fashion” platform to spotlight its use of lower-impact materials and responsible production. Its 2023 impact report said Everlane was “on a mission to clean up the industry” and make fashion “more responsible.”

Maxine Bédat, founder and director of the New Standard Institute, said that distinction matters when setting brand rules. “Transparency in and of itself is not nor has it ever been a sustainability promise,” she said. “Think of it in terms of law: You can have a duty to report, but that report could say you are doing everything wrong.”

“Consumers increasingly care about sustainability, but the market still largely rewards low pricing, speed and convenience over long-term value and responsible production,” said Elke Steijns, founder of bamboo and coffee leather bag brand Vogaya. Vogaya launched in February and sells primarily through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce site and organic social media. The brand is bootstrapped, with early traction coming from storytelling, PR and community rather than paid advertising. Steijns said the economics are challenging from the start.

“Developing handbags in innovative materials like bamboo and coffee leather is significantly more expensive than using conventional materials, especially when producing in smaller quantities,” she said. “At the same time, customer acquisition costs for independent DTC brands have risen dramatically over the past few years.”

That leaves sustainability-led brands exposed. If the business weakens, the brand may still have residual value, but not enough to save the company on its own. In Everlane’s case, transparency helped create recognition, but it did not solve the harder issues of product defensibility, customer acquisition costs, debt or competition from lower-priced basics players. For Shein, the appeal may be different: Everlane offers a cleaner U.S. brand identity and a more elevated basics positioning at a time when it’s is trying to move beyond its ultra-fast-fashion image.

One fashion executive at a large fashion brand, speaking on background, said Shein is likely trying to improve its image through the acquisition, but warned that the deal may erase much of Everlane’s remaining credibility as a sustainable brand. The executive said Shein could ultimately reposition Everlane as an affordable premium basics label, rather than a transparency-led alternative to fast fashion.

That is the tension at the center of the deal: Shein may be buying Everlane for the associations its ownership makes harder to sustain.