How Scentbird scented a movie for its latest marketing activation

Subscription fragrance platform Scentbird is taking an innovative approach to fragrance marketing through its integrations with pop culture and entertainment. For example, most recently — as a launch event for its new fragrance set — it hosted a “scent-a-long” of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” during a pre-release screening of the film on Tuesday. The movie officially comes out on Friday, July 18.

Throughout the film’s screening — held at the Union Square Regal Theater for an audience of editors, brand friendlies and longtime subscribers — scents from the company’s exclusive Scentbird x “I Know What You Did Last Summer” fragrance set were diffused into the atmosphere of the movie theater. The company curated a $35 set featuring fragrances curated to match the mood of the slasher film. It includes Sydney Rock Pool by Arquiste, French Riviera by Mancera, Supersolid by Binaurale, Moss+ Bold by Commodity and L’eau de Parfum by Cirque du Soleil, and is sold on the brand’s e-commerce site. The set is an official collaboration with Sony Pictures’ “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”