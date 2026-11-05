Interparfums, Inc. to launch new Off-White, Longchamp fragrances in 2027

Storied streetwear brand Off-White may soon be returning — to the beauty aisle, at least. On Thursday’s earnings call for Interparfums, Inc.’s Q3 2026 results, CEO and chairman Jean Madar stated the company is planning to launch its first Off-White perfumes in 2027. Its 2027 plans also include the launch of its debut fragrances for Longchamp and new products for Annick Goutal.

“We believe that Longchamp has the potential to become our next $100 million brand, and Off-White represents another step for us into the high-end category,” said Madar.

Founded in 2012, the Off-White brand launched its first fragrance collection in 2022, developed under the creative direction of founder Virgil Abloh prior to his death in late 2021. Following Abloh’s passing, however, the once pioneering brand has faced an uncertain future, with ownership passing through multiple companies such as LVMH and New Guards Group. Bluestar Alliance, which owns mall brands like Bebe and Limited Too, purchased Off-White in 2024. Creative director Ib Kamara, who succeeded Abloh in the role, departed the brand in September. Interparfums acquired the licensing rights to Off-White’s fragrance and beauty products in 2024. The fragrance giant, which also makes perfumes for brands like Coach, Jimmy Choo and MCM, has followed up the deal with numerous other brand acquisitions. It entered into a licensing deal with bag maker Longchamp and acquired French fragrance brand Annick Goutal in 2025, and announced a licensing deal to make fragrances for Puma in September. Interparfums’ sales overall were flat for the third quarter of 2026. It reported a 19% drop in sales in the Middle East and Africa region, which the company attributed to the ongoing war and geopolitical conflict in the region. That drop was buoyed by growth in the Americas, with North America sales rising 4% and 12% in Central and South America.