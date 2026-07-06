Exclusive: Bath & Body Works taps Hilary Duff to front new fruit-forward body line

Bath & Body Works is bringing on a familiar face. On Monday, the Ohio-based body-care brand and retailer launched Fruit Fusion, a new line of hydrating body products with fruit-forward scents. To promote the line, Bath & Body Works tapped Disney icon Hilary Duff as its first major celebrity ambassador.

The campaign comes as Duff returns to the spotlight. The former “Lizzie McGuire” star released her sixth studio album, “Luck… or Something,” in February and is back on the stage for the first time in 18 years with the accompanying “Lucky Me” tour. To promote the Fruit Fusion line, Duff will appear in social media stills and video promotions on both Bath & Body Works’ handles and her own channels.

“We needed to show the world that the brand was shifting and reigniting in a way. You can do it on your own, or you can amplify the message by associating the brand with a personality that embodies the brand,” said Veronique Gabai-Pinsky, who joined Bath & Body Works in May as its first chief brand and product officer. She is also the founder of her namesake luxury perfume brand, Veronique Gabai.

“Today the brand is all about joy, but also the care, the feeling good, the confidence. And we believe that Hilary had all of this. And she has her moment right now. It’s the first time she’s touring in 18 years. She’s coming back in the ears and hearts of her public in a big way,” she added.

The Fruit Fusion line features four new scents ranging from watermelon to banana along with new formulations that center hydration, like a shea butter hand cream, hydrating body lotion and on-trend lip oil. The scents also appear in body mists, with both full-size and mini formats.

“We knew we had to deliver on three things: hydration; fruity, fun fragrances and joy,” said Kristie Lewis, evp of merchandising at Bath & Body Works. “You see the balance of a watermelon or a tangerine and a berry, and those are things that I think are somewhat expected because you see them out there. But then, we’re even pulling in trends like the banana, which is so hot right now from a consumer standpoint.”

Banana has emerged as a leading perfume note for the summer. The note appears in numerous launches across the market, including in New Zealand brand Abel’s Miami Split and Brazilian line Granado’s Yes, Nós Temos Banana. The Fruit Fusion line’s packaging speaks to the zeitgeist, as well, with a collection of fruit-shaped charms and hand sanitizers in slim, colorful cartridges that call to mind Noshinku’s pocket hand sanitizers.

“[The packaging] is definitely modernized from where we’ve been,” said Lewis. “There’s an element of soft touch, ombre, there’s silicone details. We were very intentional about adding the small details, like the charms.”

The launch forms part of Bath & Body Works’ “Consumer First Formula” to recoup falling sales. According to Gabai-Pinsky, the Fruit Fusion line took roughly 13 months from concept to hitting shelves. Bath & Body Works has also attempted to reinvigorate consumer interest by remarketing hero scents, such as its Japanese Cherry Blossom.

In May, the company reported a 3% dip in net sales for the first quarter of 2026, to $1.4 billion. That month, the company also announced the departure of Eva Boratto as chief financial officer, with Tom Javitch taking over the role on an interim basis.

In addition to creating on-trend products, the company’s turnaround plan includes meeting customers where they are. In February, Bath & Body Works launched on Amazon U.S. On July 12, the brand will arrive at more than 600 Ulta Beauty stores and on the beauty giant’s online site.

Not all products will be available at all stockists, however. The new Fruit Fusion line will be limited to Bath & Body Works’ own channels and Amazon.

“As a brand, we want to make sure that our consumer finds what they want wherever they are. We also are a brand that is a retailer, and our retail environment is a very important point of connection for our consumers,” said Gabai-Pinsky. “If you shop our shops, you will see that one of our biggest assets is the wonderful ambassadors of the brand, the associates that are delivering the message of the brand every day.”