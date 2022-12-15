Pop Shop Holiday Guide: The best gifts from celebrity and influencer brands

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
In the last few years, there’s been no shortage of celebrities and influencers creating brands.
In 2022 alone, Scarlett Johansson launched clean beauty brand The Outset, Kim Kardashian re-entered the beauty category with SKKN by Kim, and Idris and Sabrina Elba put out their genderless skin-care brand, S’able Labs. The year was filled with expected and some unexpected celebrity-founded brand announcements. And the foray into beauty, wellness and luxury products wasn’t limited to Hollywood’s elite. Popular influencers also entered the space, including OG blogger Emily Schuman, who launched her candle brand Lavune, and TikToker Valeria Lipovetsky, who created fashion apparel brand Valeria.
This holiday season, make a gift personal by selecting a product by their favorite A-lister or social media influencer. To make the choice easier, we’ve curated the standout products from celebrity- and influencer-founded brands in recent years.
Influencer-founded brand gifts | Celebrity-founded brand gifts
Influencer-founded brands:
Celebrity-founded brands:
