Tally Health is acquired as ‘biological age’ trends in wellness, plus news

For the Wellness Briefing, Glossy sat down with Tally Health CEO Melanie Goldey to discuss the announcement of the company’s acquisition by Infinite Epigenetics, parent company to TruDiagnostic, maker of tools to track one’s biological age, a metric popular among biohackers to measure efficacy of longevity protocols. The acquisition announcement is part of a larger shift across wellness businesses toward vertical integration. Additionally, Spotify launches branded guided workouts, Time Magazine’s list of the 10 most influential wellness companies is released, and Therabody taps celeb-derm Dhaval Bhanusali, MD.

Is vertical integration the future of wellness?

Tally Health, the 3-year-old longevity startup co-founded by wellness thought leader and Harvard professor David Sinclair, has been acquired by Infinite Epigenetics, parent company to TruDiagnostic.

“Our goal [at Tally Health is] to really close the gap between cutting-edge science and everyday wellness and health,” Tally Health CEO Melanie Goldey told Glossy. “We had always been focused on making longevity science accessible and not just insightful, but actionable. … Now, we connect all these pieces in a complete system [through this merger].”

Tally Health sells supplements direct to consumers, including multi-nutrient blends and NAD+ support starting at $59, plus an at-home health test called TallyAge. Infinite Epigenetics is the parent company to TruDiagnostic, maker of similar tools to track one’s “biological age,” a metric popular among biohackers.

The meat of this acquisition is based on this type of health testing, called epigenetic testing, Which is used to measure the efficacy of novel longevity treatments, products and services by analyzing chemical modifications over time to one’s DNA.

For example, Tally Health’s TallyAge test uses a cheek swab and costs $249, while TruDiagnostic offers TrueAge and TrueHealth tests through a blood sample for $499 each. All of these tests assign the patient an ever-changing “biological age,” which is different from one’s “chronological age,” according to the makers of said tests.

One’s “biological age” is how old the test maker says you are based on its findings, while your “chronological age” is how long since one’s birth.

In many ways, one’s “biological age” is similar to one’s “sleep score” – an evolving metric to measure one’s healthspan using a proprietary algorithm owned by the longevity company assigning the score.

“[Infinite Epigenetics’] business is largely B2B today, so we bring a consumer channel,” Goldey told Glossy. “We had built the largest DNA methylation data set [through the collection of users’ DNA], and the most diverse for this type of cheek swab tissue, so they’re interested in getting their hands on that data to continue doing additional research and development. … And we brought the consumer brand, the consumer longitudinal data set and then some additional IP that was really what compelled them to be excited about this.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“There are a lot of [health] testing companies, as you know, plus there are a lot of supplement companies, and then there are a lot of wellness companies,” Goldey said. “Now we actually bring all of those into a holistic system.”

Tally Health is helmed by Goldey, former CFO of the media brand Refinery29 and COO and CFO of TMRW Life Sciences, a fertility-focused biotechnology company.

Tally Health has less than 20 employees, all of whom work remotely. Goldey told Glossy that the company will continue to operate as a standalone business with access to Infinite Epigenetics’ scientific infrastructure and large-scale data sets. Tally Health’s supplements will continue to be manufactured by a private U.S.-based contract manufacturer.

“In the near term, experience [at Tally Health] is going to stay very consistent: same brand, same core products, and same focus on simplicity, usability, all of the things that we’ve always believed in,” Goldey said. “Over time, where it gets exciting is that the experience becomes more powerful and more personalized as we integrate with Infinite Epigenetics.” This could result in more tailored supplement protocols, more dynamic health feedback for consumers over time, and more clarity around changes in the body, Goldey told Glossy.

This purchase will create the world’s largest epigenetic data platform, according to the companies. But this is just one example of vertical integration within the wellness industry.

Announced last week, health tracker brand Oura health, maker of the Oura ring, has acquired Galen AI, a digital health companion that allows users to compile and analyze wearable data insights with their medical records, medications, and labs. Galen AI was launched last year by two Stanford computer science graduates. It was backed by Y Combinator, the American technology startup, accelerator and V.C. firm behind tech behemoths like OpenAI, DoorDash and Coinbase.

But this isn’t Oura’s first vertical acquisition. Last month, the company announced its purchase of Finnish tech developer Doublepoint, a first mover in the “gesture control” category, a developing field that seeks to allow tech users to communicate with their devices using hand movements, as opposed to speech or touch.

Similarly, Apple acquired Q.ai in January, an Israeli startup developing AI technology for audio. According to Reuters, Q.ai is working on the ability to understand whispering and silent “facial skin micromovements,” according to the news outlet.

Oura also acquired Sparta Science and Veri, a health tracker and metabolic health brand, respectively, both in 2024.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Function Health acquired GetLabs, a mobile lab testing network that sends a certified phlebotomist to one’s home or office to collect lab samples, including blood, urine, stool or saliva, before delivering them to a partner lab for processing.

“What I think you’ll see [in the coming months and years] is that no one company is going to be able to do everything right,” Goldey said. “You’ll see more partnerships, and potentially more M&A in the space, because you’ll have two companies that can see a bright future and believe in the same vision.”

Like all burgeoning industries, there are new longevity businesses popping up every day, but only so many consumer dollars to go around. As more and more successful longevity companies merge and consumers choose which brands they prefer from a list of too-similar companies, the industry may wonder how many brands can withstand the test of time.

“There can be a handful of winners,” Goldey said. “And they’re going to be [from] the people who really focus on that convergence of some sort of testing and measurement, data and insights, and actionability.”

Executive moves:

Board-certified dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, MD is the new chief dermatologist for Therabody, maker of the bestselling Theragun massage gun. Dr. Bhanusali, known online as Dr. B, is also the dermatologist-in-residence behind Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skin and partnered with Martha Stewart for her skin-care line Elm Biosciences. In the role, Dr. B will promote Therabody’s award-winning LED mask, the TheraFace Mask Glo, amongst other projects and campaigns.

News to know:

Dany Garcia, esteemed Hollywood movie producer and entrepreneur behind brands like ZOA Energy and Teremana Tequila, has launched a female-focused luxury strength training accessory company called Danimás. The first products include gym bags and weight belts used when weight lifting, both of which start at $450. Danimás is helmed by CEO Liz Edmiston, former exec behind Calvin Klein, Lane Bryant and Tory Burch.



Time Magazine has released a list of the 10 most influential wellness companies of 2026 as part of its Time100 list. The list includes Loop earplugs, The Picklr indoor pickleball courts, Technogym fitness equipment, Thorne supplements, fitness booking app Classpass, Lululemon fitness apparel, and telehealth providers Noom weight loss, Spring Health virtual talk therapy and Culina Health remote dietitians.



Music streaming platform Spotify is betting on guided workouts with the launch of a new “wellness companion” that allows users to stream audio workouts from creators and fitness brands. This includes guided runs, audio meditations, and pre-set workouts from brands like Peloton and fitness creators like Yoga by Kassandra, who has 3.2 million subscribers on YouTube. The new offerings are available to all Spotify subscribers.



Hair longevity has a new super ingredient. Amorepacific — Korean parent company to Laneige, Aestura and Sulwhasoo, among other brands — has developed a new novel peptide that selectively strengthens the keratin within hair, according to the company. Called Tripeptide-132, the company published its findings in the “International Journal of Cosmetic Science” and has added the new ingredient into COSRx’s new Peptide-132 hair system.



Biohackers and longevity seekers will soon be able to compete for the best healthspan. Super Age, a media brand launched in 2024 by photographer and director David Harry Stewart, has announced its Super Age Games, a competition that seeks to measure healthspan. More than 1,000 participants will compete in New York City on November 7 in an undisclosed location. Sponsors include Whoop, NeuroTracker, Altra, Pur and Braun.

Stat of the week:

Consumers are becoming increasingly more reliant on health and wellness integrations within new technology. According to a new study from consumer intelligence company NIQ, 74% of consumers would prefer a tech product with extra health and wellness features than one without, while 57% would share personal health information in return for smarter, more personalized recommendations to help achieve one’s health goals.

In the headlines:

‘It’s like getting Taylor Swift tickets’: Brands rush to request tariff refunds, with some snags [Modern Retail]. Inside Paris’ most fashionable pilates studio [WWD]. Ulta Beauty World tops Sephoria In earned media [Beauty Independent]. Genesis Health Clubs acquires nine fitness clubs, enters New Mexico market [Athletech]. We’re all talking to each other less than we did a decade ago [WSJ]. Amazon enters GLP-1 care [Fitt Insider].

Listen in:

On this week’s episode of The Glossy Beauty Podcast, beauty brand founder Indie Lee joins co-host Sara Spruch-Feiner to explore why the timing was right to launch a lower-priced line, how she approached maintaining efficacy while cutting costs, and how this diffusion brand will grow and shape her core collection’s future.

Need a Glossy recap?



L’Oréal Groupe CEO unpacks the impact of Middle East conflict, potential price increases. The Estée Lauder Companies is investing in skin-care technology to fight sugar’s impact on skin, for new longevity products. The rise of the micro influencer. Swan Beauty CEO on the @acquiredstyle bachelorette party that broke the internet. Procter & Gamble estimates $1 billion in headwinds due to Middle East conflict. A viral $660 perfume and the dupe conversation inspired Guerlain’s first paid influencer campaign.