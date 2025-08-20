TJX to open 1,800 new stores as off-price thrives amid tariff pressures

TJX, parent company to off-price leaders TJ Maxx and Marshalls, reported 4% comparable sales growth for its Q2 2026 and announced plans to open 1,800 new stores during Wednesday’s earnings call. The retailer currently has around 5,000 locations across nine countries.

Net sales for the first half of fiscal 2026 were $27.5 billion, an increase of 6% versus the first half of fiscal 2025.

“We believe our performance and momentum in the first half of the year puts us in an excellent position for continued success for the remainder of the year,” Ernie Herrman, CEO and president of The TJX Companies, said during the call. “We feel great about our value position in the current environment, and are confident that we will have an appealing assortment of merchandise in our stores and online throughout the fall and winter seasons.”

Driven by an increase in customer transactions in every category and every store during the quarter, the company has raised its outlook for 2H. Availability of merchandise also drove a sunny outlook for the company. As reported by Glossy, the off-price category has thrived amid macro economic turbulence like tariff pressures and inflation with many brands leaning into off-price to boost liquidity or revenue amid declining sales in department, specialty and big box stores.

“I am extremely confident that there will be plenty of quality merchandise available to support our store growth plans. We believe we can keep delivering the best merchandise values and shopping experience to our customers around the world,” Herrman said.

The CEO also announced plans to expand TJX’s footprint. “We see the long-term potential to open an additional 1,800-plus stores in just our current countries and Spain,” he said during the call. “We also see great growth potential with our joint venture in Mexico and investment in the Middle East.” Herrman did not share a timeline for this expansion.

Announced in February, the company is currently executing an expansion to Spain and expanded partnerships in the UAE and Mexico with Brands for Less and Axo, respectively.

TJX currently operates more than 5,000 stores across nine countries with retailers TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods, Sierra, Winners, Homesense and TK Maxx in Europe.



As previously reported by Glossy, the off-price beauty and wellness categories continue to be a successful part of TJX’s merchandising strategy, with mass, prestige and luxury brands quietly selling into the channel at 30-70% off MSRP. For example, brands like Laneige, Clinique, Kate Somerville, Laura Mercier, Murad, CosRX, Coola, Philosophy, St. Tropez, It Cosmetics, Clarins, Shiseido, Peter Thomas Roth, Kopari, Anastasia Beverly Hills and NARS were spotted in TJX stores in Los Angeles. Glossy also saw fragrances from Byredo, Calvin Klein, Ariana Grande, Viktor&Rolf, Versace and Moschino at TJX locations.