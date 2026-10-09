Pop Newsletter: College-age creators are embracing Amazon and ShopMy, moving away from Shein and malls

Content creators have a lot of options for affiliate revenue these days. Between TikTok Shop, LTK, Amazon and ShopMy, plus the many new platforms popping up, there are many paths they can take.

But which ones are they actually using? And which ones do they like the most? Glossy recently hosted a roundtable with five college-age creators from the Glossy Campus community to discuss where they’re shopping and what affiliate platforms are working for them.

For Addison Campbell, a 20-year-old University of North Florida student, LTK proved too fiddly to ever get much use out of.

“I started on LTK, and I did not understand it in any way,” she said. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I tried to have my mom help me, and we both decided it was just not for me.”

Sloane Wetzell, a recent graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder, similarly said LTK has been less effective for her work.

“I do have LTK, but I think ShopMy is just a lot more organized and works with my head better, but I have been trying to get more into it,” she said.

Chrishawn Williams, a 19-year-old creator and University of South Florida student, said Amazon has proven a much more reliable affiliate partner than either ShopMy or LTK.

“It’s so easy for me personally to put everything in my Amazon storefront,” he said. “I do have ShopMy and LTK, but I actually generate more income on Amazon just because that’s what I use most, and that’s what people are asking me for, as well.”

The plethora of affiliate revenue options these creators have is a good thing, since their viability ebbs and flows. Sometimes a creator makes good money on one platform only to shy away later as their content and audience evolves.

For example, content creator Emma Ambrose said that early in her creator career, around three years ago, TikTok Shop was massive for her. In her first eight months on the platform, she sold nearly $1 million in GMV — a life-changing amount of money for her at that age.

“I’ve definitely shied away from TikTok Shop a little bit because I think it’s become oversaturated at this point, and every ad is a little bit in your face,” she said. “But that was my biggest affiliate link situation, and I will still post a TikTok Shop here and there if I really love the product. But there are so many people boosting out videos right now that it’s not a reliable source for income because you have so much competition and people who are doing it consistently four or five times a day.”

As for where these content creators are shopping themselves, the trend is moving away from sources like Shein and physical malls and toward Amazon.

“I’m personally such a lover of Amazon,” said Joanne Ibeziako, a creator and student at Kent University. “I literally buy almost everything on Amazon these days, like basic stuff I need in school.”

A common sentiment is that malls are unnecessary if you already know what you want.

“I actually am done with the malls,” Williams said. “I will only go to the mall if I’m buying skin care, makeup or anything that I know I need to actually see in person, but I feel like nowadays we all know our sizes. There’s the little ‘find my size’ on every website now, so it’s really easy to shop online.”

Ambrose said it’s often easier to find exactly what she’s looking for online.

“I was speaking on a panel the other night, and I didn’t have an outfit, so I was like, ‘Oh, let me just go to the shopping center,'” she said. “It was the most overstimulating task of my life. I ran in and out of probably 10 different stores and was like, ‘Do you guys have low-rise white jeans?’ And they were like, ‘I don’t know, honey.’ And they all wanted to take their time. They were all being very friendly, but I was in a rush. I ran around for three hours and walked out with nothing. The mall is not for a quick task; it’s for when you want to browse.”

Week in Review

Lululemon and Scandinavian fashion brand Ganni have teamed up for a new ’80s dance-themed collection, releasing next week. The accompanying campaign was shot in a dance studio and features the actress Jennifer Beals alongside dancer and actress Mette Towley.

Another collaboration launching soon: The luggage brand Beis is reuniting with Rare Beauty for a second expanded collaboration after last year’s limited-edition collection. The new collection features products from both brands released in a new raspberry color.

Finally, the New York-based fashion brand New York or Nowhere has teamed up with Sesame Street for a new collection, alongside a campaign featuring content creator and comedian Jake Shane. “[Sesame Street] has shaped how generations of people see this city, and we wanted to bring the playful spirit of the beloved series into our world in a way that feels reverential yet contemporary,” said Quincy Moore, founder and CEO of New York or Nowhere.

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