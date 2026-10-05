How Retrofête is banking on category expansion and see-now buy-now to hit ‘ambitious target’

At the Retrofête fall-winter 2026 show at New York Fashion Week this season, attendees got more than they bargained for. Not only did every table come with a lychee martini and a cigarette, but the brand also showed off new categories like handbags.

Those handbags joined other new categories like jewelry and shoes. Footwear was introduced two years ago, and CEO Aviad Klin told Glossy it has quickly become a brand signature.

Those new categories represent Retrofête’s ambitions of becoming a full lifestyle brand, adding onto the occasionwear and evening gowns it was originally known for and its other core styles like denim. The push for accessories came from the brand’s creative director, Ohad Seroya, with the support of Klin.

“Ohad is a big believer in accessories and I believe whatever he believes,” Klin said. “I have seen the growth in shoes, and I think it’s because it’s more accessible than what we have for ready-to-wear. For ready-to-wear, we have a big range in prices, but for shoes, we really wanted to find this sweet spot.”

Retrofête’s shoes range from around $400 to just under $1,000, while its ready-to-wear gowns regularly reach into the $2,000-$3,000 range. Some of its other accessories can dip even lower, with some earrings selling for $98.

But the category expansion isn’t just aimed at customers. Klin said the company has also streamlined relations with retail buyers. While DTC has grown to be a significant portion of the business, Retrofête started as a wholesale brand with retailers like Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

“We like having a lot of variety so the buyers have a lot to choose from,” he said. “Our merchandise team is looking at a lot of data and at what our customer is buying each month, and that helps us figure out the assortment that will capture what the buyers want, too.”

For Seroya, it was also important to have much of the collection available for sale right after the show ended. On Retrofête’s website, a dedicated section labeled “As Seen on the Runway” already makes the collection available. The team placed inventory orders in February to ensure the product would be available online the moment the show ended.

“So many people come to our boutique and ask to buy the product we just showed,” Seroya said. “And my husband [Klin] was the one who pushed for that.”

Klin and Seroya are hoping that the show and recent good press, like Taylor Swift wearing one of their dresses in public this past spring, will help them capitalize on their recent growth.

“This year, we will grow in high double digits,” Klin said. “At the start of the year, we had our target and our more ambitious target. And right now, we are reaching our more ambitious target.”