Swedish Stockings targets US growth as tights return to the runway

A pair of orange tiger-print tights became an unexpected customer-acquisition tool for Swedish Stockings. Now, the brand is bringing them back as it makes a bigger push into the U.S.

On October 7, Swedish Stockings will pre-launch two new versions of its Roxana Tiger Tights, co-designed with writer and fashion personality Leandra Medine Cohen, at its first U.S. pop-up. The $65 tights will arrive in Sharp Red and Bubblegum colorways, alongside the original Orange, before launching online on October 8.

Founded in Stockholm in 2013, Swedish Stockings produces tights primarily from recycled yarns and has built its name on making a traditionally disposable product more durable. It also operates Treadfine, a B2B production service making hosiery for other fashion brands and retailers.

The business has become more relevant as hosiery and lingerie-derived layers return to the runway: Tights, stockings or visible underpinnings appeared across at least a dozen spring 2027 collections in New York, London, Milan and Paris. London alone saw versions at six shows, including Chopova Lowena, Aaron Esh, Mithridate and Yuhan Wang. Marc Jacobs, meanwhile, featured opaque stockings under bodysuits and minis, and Elisabetta Franchi turned 90-denier hosiery fabric into dresses, skirts, tops and bustiers.

Euromonitor said the non-sheer hosiery market in the U.S. recorded solid growth in 2025, and it expects fashion and social media to drive further demand for hosiery as a statement product. Swedish Stockings enters that opportunity against larger specialists including Calzedonia, which has an established U.S. store network, as well as premium and durability-focused brands such as Wolford and Sheertex. Treadfine, the company’s B2B production business, develops more responsibly produced hosiery for other fashion brands and retailers.

For the brand, the opportunity is therefore larger than selling more hosiery under its own name. Its consumer-facing collections help build demand for statement hosiery, while its production expertise gives the company another revenue stream as more brands add tights and body-hugging underpinnings to their collections.

The pop-up, located at 251 Elizabeth Street in New York, will run from October 7 through October 18. Medine Cohen will appear at the store on October 14.

“We couldn’t imagine opening our New York pop-up without Roxana,” Swedish Stockings founder and CEO Linn Frisinger told Glossy during a private event. “It’s the style that played such an important role in expanding our presence in the U.S. and one that has truly left its mark.”

The original Roxana tights sold out following their fall 2025 launch. According to the brand, requests for a restock came through emails and DMs, with some customers knocking on the door of its Stockholm headquarters asking for them. When the Orange version returned in March, some sizes sold out again within hours.

More importantly for the business, the launch reached people who had not previously shopped with Swedish Stockings. Seventy-five percent of customers who bought Medine Cohen’s styles between October 2025 and December 2025 were new to the brand. Since then, 49% of those customers have purchased again, broadly in line with the 51% repeat rate among other first-time customers acquired during the same period.

“They buy something more eye-catching at first, and then they see that the quality is great and start buying their basics from Swedish Stockings,” Frisinger said. “You get the fashionistas to wear them and show them to their audiences. The wider customer might not buy the most eye-catching pair, but she gets inspired and buys the black pair or something more discreet.”

The brand’s global DTC revenue in October 2025 and November 2025 increased 60–70% year over year, following the first Leandra launch. The company did not break out how much of that increase came directly from the collaboration.

The style’s relaunch arrives as Swedish Stockings gains ground in the U.S. Its U.S. DTC revenue increased 37% year over year from January 2026 through September 2026. Across DTC, wholesale and partnerships, company revenue increased more than 30% over the same period, while global wholesale sales grew 45% over the last 12 months.

In 2025, the brand’s DTC sales accounted for 54%, of the business and wholesale made up 35%. The remainder came through partnerships, dropshipping and other channels. The brand is currently stocked by U.S. retailers including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Ssense, FWRD and Revolve.

For now, Swedish Stockings primarily uses its third-party logistics operation in the U.S. to fulfill orders for dropship partners including Moda Operandi, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s. American DTC orders are still shipped from Sweden, though the company plans to transfer that operation to its U.S. 3PL.

The growth is also changing what Swedish Stockings sells. In 2024, black tights accounted for approximately 80% of sales. They now represent closer to 65–70% of global revenue and units, as colored, patterned and textured styles take a larger share.

Still, Frisinger described core tights as the company’s “bread and butter.” Some designer collaborations are limited to runs of around 100 pairs, serving to generate attention and test more adventurous products without building large inventories.

That caution extends to the wider business. Swedish Stockings is profitable on a net basis, according to the company, though it did not disclose revenue or profit figures. Frisinger said she begins each morning by checking the company’s bank balance and monitoring incoming payments. “We are very careful with money,” she said. “If you want to make a change in the industry, you have to stay around. That means building a financially stable company.”

Swedish Stockings is privately owned by its founders and individual shareholders, according to Frisinger. It has no private-equity or institutional investor, and its current growth is being funded through the business rather than a new capital raise.

The strategy leaves Swedish Stockings balancing two ideas: making tights desirable enough that customers want another pair, while making them durable enough that they do not constantly need one. “The point is that you shouldn’t have to buy them over and over again,” Frisinger said. “You can take them out again in two years, and they will still do something extra.”



The Roxana relaunch is part of a wider collaboration pipeline for the company. Swedish Stockings has developed a series of body stockings with LVMH Prize finalist Colleen Allen, previewed with her spring 2027 collection and launching next year. Frisinger said further designer and cultural collaborations are planned for February and March, though she declined to name the partners.