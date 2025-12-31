The Glossy guide to what’s in and out for 2026

2025 brought with it a vast number of changes to the fashion and beauty industries. Between tariffs, AI, creative director shakeups and big acquisitions, the next year is going to look very different than the one before.
Heading into 2026, the Glossy team came together and made a list of what we think is going to be “in” for 2026 and what things are on their way out.
We touched on aesthetic trends, like medium wash jeans and tropical fragrances; operational strategies, like AI search and pico-influencers; on consumer trends, like cutting back on spending and resale.
Other trends on their way out: standing in long lines, leggings, wholesale, fast fashion and the era of the fashion sneaker.
See below for all of our predictions of what will be “in” and what will be “out” in the new year.