Glossy Pop Newsletter: Why a beauty brand is giving Gen Alpha equity

Evereden is not the first brand to give equity to creator partners — Glossy Pop reported on Nudestix’s “CSOP” (celebrity stock option plans) in 2022. But the three creators that are a part of its new Generation E, equity-based program are ages 14, 15 and 17 — so they may be among the youngest to receive equity in an established beauty brand.

When Evereden launched in 2018, it focused on baby products. Since then, however, it has “earned” its way into kids’ and teens’ skin care by listening to its customers, said Kimberley Ho, founder and CEO.

After launching online at Sephora in October, Evereden is now expanding into all 640 Sephora stores nationwide. In tandem with the retail expansion, the brand unveiled the “Generation E” campaign on Thursday, featuring Gen-Alpha creators Embreigh Courtlyn (age 15), Kaili Asa (17) and Madison Rae (14). Courtlyn has 1.2 million Instagram followers and 5.6 million TikTok followers; Asa has 97,000 Instagram followers and 883,000 TikTok followers; and Rae has 187,000 Instagram followers and 63,000 TikTok followers.

It’s not uncommon for celebrities or creators to have equity in brands they work with — Alix Earle was given equity in Poppi before it sold to Pepsi for nearly $2 billion in May 2025. Topicals counts Hannah Bronfman, Angel Reese and Bozoma St. John as investors, while Cymbiotika can count Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Zac Efron among the famous names at its cap table.

“As the creator economy has matured, so have the creator partnership models. … We did not want a distant, traditional celebrity face to represent the brand. And we didn’t want to just carry on with the transactional, paid influencer partnerships that every brand does. We wanted to work deeply with real voices that Gen Alpha already trusts,” said Ho.

“We became the market leader in Gen Alpha in 11 countries because we listen,” Ho said. “Last year, we launched clean fragrances, and [they] quickly became one of our bestsellers, because we listen. Fragrance was the most-requested product by our customers in 2024. Generation E is an extension of listening, too,” Ho said.

The brand crossed the $100 million sales threshold in 2024. On Amazon, Ho said, it owns over 60% of the market share for key search terms such as “Kids Face Cream” and “Kids Face Wash.” In Sephora Canada, it is the third-fastest-growing brand across categories.

Ho envisions Courtlyn, Asa and Rae shaping the next chapter of the brand as Sephora becomes a larger part of its story. And, by giving them ownership in the brand, she’s investing in their opinions on the brand’s future. “It’s so much more than just they’re faces of the brand, or they’re posting about us. That we can pay for, and that you don’t need to give equity for,” Ho said.

“Gen Alpha sees their brand selection as an extension of their self-expression, and that’s really important to them,” Ho said, referencing the brand’s 2025 survey of over 7,000 Gen Alpha customers and their parents. “So, directly inviting three [Gen-Alpha creators], who we think are the strongest, most interesting, diverse Gen-Alpha voices into Evereden, and trusting them to help us build what comes next, is our way of giving Gen Alpha and that community a real seat at the table.”

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, agreed that such a strategy is likely to resonate with this younger consumer. “It is very in tune with what the younger consumers, especially Gen Alpha, will respond to,” he said. “With marketing, a lot of younger consumers, including Gen Z and Gen Alpha, really want to be marketed to by people who look like them, who talk like them and who basically are them — they want it to be authentic.” Furthermore, Saunders said, Gen Z and Gen Alpha often want to feel like participants — and, yes, co-creators— in the brands they support.

“They almost want to help the brands steer, in terms of the direction they go in. They want to help influence them, in terms of the products they develop. They actually want to be a voice within those brands,” he said.

The three teenagers — and the fact that there are three of them, Ho said, speaks to the fact that Gen Alpha “does not relate to one ‘perfect face.'” Instead, she said, they relate to people who feel real. This was another finding uncovered by the brand’s internal consumer study. The three girls each bring their own experiences to Evereden and the Generation E campaign. In Ho’s words, “Embreigh brings deep relatability and pure influence, Madison brings energy and vivacity, and Kaili represents a powerful, real skin journey through her experience with alopecia.” Madison has worked with the brand for two years, while the other two creators are new additions to the Evereden universe.

In addition to the equity, the amount of which is undisclosed, the teenagers will are also receiving payment for the content they’re creating with the brand. The brand declined to provide further details on the structure of its agreement with the girls, but noted the deals had been negotiated primarily through their agents. “I’m guessing their teams spoke to their guardians or their parents about it,” Ho said.

“They basically just told us that we were getting equity in the company, and that it was like a long-term deal. And so, you know, like, we’re very invested in the long-term success of this whole brand and company,” Courtlyn told Glossy, who said that she hadn’t known what equity was when approached with the offer.

On Thursday, Courtlyn shared an Instagram reel set to the tune of Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement” — with the famous “Allow me to reintroduce myself” lyric — in which she labels herself both a “creator” and a “brand owner.”

Beyond content creation, the creators will advise on product development, brand voice and community-building. “They’re helping us shape products, culture and community — the way we show up as a brand, the way we feel as a brand from the inside out,” Ho said.

In late January, the trio visited the brand’s New York headquarters, where they shot content, met the team and learned about product development, including making lip oil from scratch. In April, they will attend a community event at The Grove in Los Angeles. Some will co-create products, while all will weigh in on products currently in development.

For the teens, the appeal is long-term involvement, rather than a one-off sponsorship.

“I’ve never done a partnership that’s been long-term with the brand, but it’s really cool to be doing that with Evereden,” Kaili said. “It means a lot to me to be trusted with something like this, especially because Evereden has been around for years. The fact that I’m trusted in helping other teens and kids with their skin-care journeys is really important.”

Madison, who has worked with Evereden for over two years, was honored to deepen her existing relationship with the brand, she said. “I love Evereden itself, and I love the girls I’m working with. And we’re going to be getting equity in the business. Angela [an Evereden team member] told me what equity is, so I knew what it meant. And, overall, I just felt super comfortable just being with them,” she said.

For Asa, the partnership is also personal. “I have an autoimmune disease called alopecia, and as a kid, I never felt represented when it came to skin care and beauty — I just never saw anybody who looked like me as the face of any of these companies. And so, the fact that maybe I could be that for somebody else is really exciting for me. … A lot of kids, especially our age, want to see themselves when they’re looking at certain products and stuff, so that it can actually feel personal to them.”

Courtlyn said there is, in fact, a place for kids’ skin care, despite what naysayers of the “Sephora kids” phenomenon may believe. “I didn’t feel seen by other brands, because a lot of these other brands are made for adults. Adults and teens and kids should not be using the same skin care at all, because we have very different skin. But I love that Evereden shows real skin and that they are made for kids and teens like us.”

Though the three girls have plenty of followers among them, they also have an evolved view of what influence means: “For Gen Alpha, influence is not just about having followers — it’s also about trust,” Rae said. “I can tell when things are real and when things are not. And I think, for me, influence means just showing up for your community and being consistent. I love Evereden’s inclusion — everybody is included in everything.”

Week in review

Notable launches

Just a couple of weeks after the launch of Merit’s Lip Blush, which is less deeply pigmented than traditional lipstick, Westman Atelier introduced Hydrobalm Tinted Lipstick ($50), a sheer lipstick meant to feel more like a balm. Perhaps not-quite-lipstick is the next big trend after years of endless balms.

But clearly, lip balms aren’t going anywhere. Krave Beauty made its Lip Barrier Relief, once just a gift with purchase, a part of its permanent line. The product uses otherwise-discarded almond shell extract to nourish lips.

Fara Homidi’s lip compact can be found in the handbag of cool girls everywhere. Now, you’ll also find her new eyeshadow palettes on the vanities of those in-the-know. Fans of the makeup brand seeking a brown smoky eye can pick up the $98 compact in an all-neutral option dubbed Trio No. 20. The other, “Trio No. 61” option, meanwhile, features a pop of blue.

Patrick Ta debuted its first concealer, available in 25 shades. The formula is focused on hydrating and blurring for a natural finish.

Lili Reinhart’s Personal Day, now at Ulta Beauty, debuted Soft Slip Priming Milk, its take on the nonstop milky toner trend. But true to the brand’s ethos, it’s made with an acne-safe focus, so those who are breakout-prone can be dewy, too.

Inside our coverage

Rodan + Fields moves beyond social selling with influencer-powered ‘C-Suite’ campaign

American Eagle’s next marketing move? Sponsoring Stagecoach

Can solid perfume be the next body mist?



Reading list

To build connection with its audience, MCoBeauty is taking escapism to a whole new level

Elizabeth Arden taps Leighton Meester to front first perfume launch in eight years

Korean Beauty is booming. My Korean beauty brand is closing.







