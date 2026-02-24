Rodan + Fields moves beyond social selling with influencer-powered ‘C-Suite’ campaign

To most consumers, Rodan + Fields is synonymous with social selling — or, as it is often called, multi-level marketing. Founded in 2002 by dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Kathy A. Fields, who also created Proactiv, the brand built its business on an army of consultants and a high-touch, direct-selling model.

In 2024, however, that began to change. The brand shifted to an omnichannel strategy, launching its own DTC site while maintaining its consultant network of more than 70,000 sellers. Exactly a year ago, it entered Ulta Beauty, marking its first major retail partnership.

“Our brand consultants are the heart and soul of the brand — they still are. However, we know that consumers want to be able to shop where they want to shop, and we wanted to really be wherever they shop,” said Anncy Rowe, the brand’s chief commercial officer.

Rodan + Fields is introducing its Pure C Serum ($90), a vitamin C treatment backed by clinical studies, Rowe said. The serum launched on the brand’s DTC site on February 9 and at Ulta on February 22. To support the launch, the brand is leaning into both cultural relevance and its hero ingredient with a campaign built around a cheeky “C-Suite.”

The campaign features seven high-profile women as Rodan + Fields “executives”: founder of Ouai hair care Jen Atkin as chief creative officer (5.1 million Instagram followers); real estate mogul, investor and “Shark Tank” Shark Barbara Corcoran as chief investment officer (1.2 million Instagram followers); fitness instructor and founder of the workout platform KA Daily Katie Austin as chief strength officer (470,000 Instagram followers); Revolve chief brand officer Raissa Gerona as chief fashion officer (200,000 Instagram followers); beauty creator and founder of fitness apparel brand Season 10 Shayla Mitchell as chief glam officer (3.4 million Instagram followers); Poppi founder Allison Ellsworth as chief wellness officer (77,000 Instagram followers); and dermatologist and Rodan + Fields Dermatology Advisory Board member Dr. Faranek Kamangar as chief skin officer (2,000 Instagram followers). In addition to posting content, they will appear at a brand-hostedVIP event in early March titled “The C-Suite Summit — Where Longevity Meets Leadership.” At this event in Los Angeles, the seven women will host a meet and greet with creators, media and other VIP guests, and speak on a keynote panel.

Each woman tested the product for six weeks, and their contracts are three-months long. For Austin, the longer-term structure was key to her decision to participate.

“[Looking back on] my New Year’s goals, I wanted to work with brands [on a] more in-depth basis [and do more than just] paid-to-post transactions, which we’re just so used to as influencers,” Austin said, adding, “It’s really cool how they chose women who are just so strong and powerful and smart in their own field.” Her content as “chief strength officer” will focus on the fact that “strength goes so far beyond workouts; it’s also about your confidence and how you feel, your inner strength, the strength of your skin,” she said.

“Longevity,” one of 2026’s buzziest terms, anchors the campaign, with each partner executive bringing her own longevity tips to her campaign content.

“It’s about the daily investment that we as women are making in ourselves, including our skin, of course, but [also] our mental health, our physical health, our financial [health],” Rowe said.

However, she said the brand has tempered its use of the word, as it has become overexposed. “I had no freaking idea that longevity would be such a freaking buzzword,” Rowe said. “It is more about the preservation of our beautiful collagen and keeping that going longer. I really wish we weren’t [connected to this] buzzword, because I think it takes away from the impact of the launch and what this product does.” She added that Rodan + Fields products have stood the test of time because they are not about buzz or trendy ingredients.

Rodan + Fields declined to share revenue, but a representative said it had seen a 305% rise in average Google search volume for its products and a 31% increase in branded search since May 2025, following investments in traditional marketing strategies beyond social selling, including paid media and influencer partnerships.

The campaign is also emphasizing the product’s formulation. Pure C is powered by 10% ascorbic acid, which is the hero of many vitamin C serums. “With the way this product was formulated — 10% [concentration of ascorbic acid], no oil, no water, no derivatives — it did much more than brighten. It delivered new collagen, as well as ensured antioxidant protection,” Rowe said, pointing to the product’s clinical trial. According to the brand, 94% achieved less noticeable wrinkles, 82% had fewer fine lines, and 75% noticed plumper-looking skin.

“We know that we are for an older-millennial, Gen-X woman — that is our target consumer today,” Rowe said. “However, when you think of these creators, some of their audiences absolutely do go very young. So, if we get a 20-year-old [customer], amazing. We want to be with her on her skin care journey.” The C-Suite will drive to the brand’s DTC site, but the brand will further promote its new retail presence and the C-Suite campaign will continue to come to life at April’s Ulta Beauty World in Orlando — details are still coming together.