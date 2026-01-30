As TikTok embraces ‘Chinese Baddie’ culture, TCM brands see a breakthrough moment

On TikTok, everyone is suddenly Chinese.

It is a rare trend that is overwhelmingly positive. Across race and cultural backgrounds, users have been logging onto the app to document themselves boiling apples to drink in hot water, buying house slippers to avoid walking barefoot at home and ditching cold foods for breakfast. Phrases associated with the trend include being a “Chinese baddie” or being in a very “Chinese time in [one’s] life.”

While many creators are participating, the movement has largely been led by Sherry Zhu, who has 711,000 TikTok followers. Zhu’s “baddie starter kit” playlist includes multiple posts, some of which have received between 2 million and 6 million views. Zhu has emerged as the de facto trendsetter, ushering newcomers into their “Chinese baddie” eras through videos that explain Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practices.

In one such video, Zhu says, “OK, so since you turned Chinese today, you might not know this, but Chinese people actually wear house slippers — less so to deal with, like, the cleanliness and more so to maintain physical health. … If you are walking around your house barefoot, you are actually touching the cold ground. You’re letting cold enter your body, and, thus, you’re weakening your body. You’re more likely to get sick. Your body’s just in a weakened position to fight illness. But if you’re wearing house slippers, you’re more likely to maintain that warmth, and you’re less likely to get sick.”

For brands rooted in TCM, the trend represents both an opportunity — and perhaps the first time the traditions they’ve long championed has entered the mainstream.

Lulu Ge, founder of herbal tincture brand Elix, has been talking about TCM since launching her company in 2020. Historically, she said, the space has been fairly niche. While Chinese medicine recommends drinking hot beverages, Ge has often encountered skepticism — and even defiance — from consumers when communicating this practice. “I love my iced coffee. I love my cold Diet Coke. No one’s taking that away from me,” has been a common refrain.

But now, she said, it feels different. What has struck Ge most is “how overwhelmingly positive and curious people [have been].”

Lisa Li, founder of the TCM-based wellness tea brand The Qi, echoed that sentiment while discussing the trend with Glossy. “I’m just so excited to talk about this — this has been so fascinating to me. Obviously, I’ve been Chinese for a long time,” she joked, referencing the sudden interest in the culture she grew up with.

Li, who has more than 54,000 TikTok followers, has shared Chinese culture on the platform for years and has seen some of her videos gain traction. Still, she attributed the recent excitement to Zhu’s breakout success. Zhu is “fun and funny. … There’s something so authentic about her,” Li said.

At the same time, Li emphasized the deep history behind the trend: “[These practices] are not a trend. They have been around for thousands of years. They’ve been healing and nourishing billions of people. So it’s really exciting that [Zhu has been] able to showcase them in a really fun and refreshing way.”

The TikTok trend began picking up steam around the start of the new year. While neither Zhu’s posts nor the many videos they’ve inspired are overtly political, the timing coincides with a particularly difficult period in the U.S. Since January 7, ICE has killed two American citizens in Minneapolis.

To Ge, the current embrace of TCM practices is closely tied to the broader political and social climate. “When we open social media, we’re hit with all types of volatile, uncertain news — wars, famine, global suffering — and so many of us just feel powerless about [the world right now]. And then, add in economic uncertainty in this country, what’s happening in the political sphere, people losing access to health care, and health-care costs increasing, and I think [people feel] such a lack of agency,” she said.

For some, according to Ge, becoming a “Chinese baddie” is a way to reclaim a sense of control. And, further, in a wellness economy dominated by pricey supplements, memberships, LED masks and other elaborate wellness routines, the idea that a measure of well-being may be achieved by simply boiling sliced apples in water feels refreshing.

To dig even deeper, sentiment about the relationship between China and the United States seems to be shifting. Though China has historically been a trade rival of the United States, support for U.S. engagement with China is on the rise. An October 2025 poll by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs found that 53% of Americans favor cooperation with China, up from 40% in 2024.

Both Ge and Lu said they perceive the “Becoming Chinese” trend as being generally positive, with people showing genuine curiosity about their culture.

Elix works with creators through an ambassador program, and some have already incorporated the trend into their content featuring the brand. Month-to-date, the brand has seen a 40% spike in website traffic, while social impressions are up 250% week over week. The brand has also seen an increase in consumers visiting its e-commerce site to complete its online health assessment, Ge said.

To further lean into the moment, Ge is currently preparing a brand promotion and related content tied to the Chinese New Year on February 17. “We couldn’t have coordinated [the timing] better,” she said. “One of the most prized cultural traditions for every kid who grows up in China is getting a red envelope full of cash — red envelopes are a sign of good luck and wealth and prosperity.” Starting February 4, Elix is giving away red envelopes filled with Elix “lucky cash,” or gift cards, with every order. Ge said the brand is also creating content around Chinese traditions to prepare for the holiday.

Elix has not specifically paid creators to post about the trend. Instead, Elix has been reaching out to people already participating in the trend, inviting them to try the products or book one-on-one consultations with its doctors of Chinese medicine. Some of Ge’s own videos have also gained traction, including one featuring five tips from her Asian mom, which has surpassed 777,000 views. Tips include eating “grounding” foods like sweet potatoes and mushrooms, and remembering to breathe into one’s stomach.



Li agreed with Ge on why the trend is resonating now. “We’re all looking for things that are simple and grounding and a little entertaining, but also really good for you and really accessible,” she said. “With apples and hot water, everyone can [do that], you know? It’s so simple.”

Week in review

How beauty brands are responding to the political unrest in Minneapolis

A number of beauty brands have chosen to speak up and use their platforms to either fundraise or spread resources in light of the killings of two American citizens by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

“There is no business as usual when human lives and basic rights are at risk,” the skin-care brand Experiment wrote on the first slide of a January 26 Instagram carousel posted to its account. In subsequent slides, it announced that, from Monday, January 26 through Wednesday, January 28, it will donate 100% of its net proceeds from its e-commerce site sales to three local Minnesota organizations: Immigrant Rapid Response Fund, People’s Bail Fund of Minnesota and the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota.

“As a team, we felt deeply inspired by the people in Minneapolis who have been setting an example for this country on what community and resistance look like in the face of government oppression,” said Lisa Guerrera, Experiment co-founder and CEO. “We can choose to either feel helpless or use our platform as leverage. Business isn’t separate from society; if we are selling to our community, then we have a moral obligation to help protect our community,” said Lisa Guerrera, Experiment co-founder and CEO.

She added, “The response has been extremely supportive from our community — we even had a pleasant surprise post from Lindsey Rowley (@linsmakeuplooks, 1.2 million Instagram followers) spreading the word about our donation and recommending her favorite Experiment products.” Experiment’s post has over 2,400 likes and 123 comments. Comments include: “Just placed my biggest order yet! This support is important 💚,” “Minnesotan here; we are not ok. Thank you for speaking out about this and giving me another reason to love you guys. Order placed!” and “Just stocked up! Thank you for being a brand that leads with morals and values!” The only negative comment in the mix simply said, “Shut up.”

On Sunday, Cocokind had announced that, from Sunday, January 25 to Saturday, January 31, it would be donating 100% of the net proceeds from its e-commerce sales to the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. The post has nearly 20,000 likes. Of the decision, Priscilla Tsai, founder and CEO of Cocokind said, “We do it because we want to and because we believe it’s the right thing to do. It’s moments like this that show you that small actions from so many can lead to big impact, and we are always ready and proud to do our small part.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the skin-care brand Dieux announced that, in addition to the $5,000 it had already helped raise, it is donating an additional $10,000 to school support efforts in Minneapolis. The same day, the skin-care brand Remedy, founded by TikTok-famous dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, announced that it will donate a week of profits to the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. Dr. Shah’s family committed to matching the donation.

Finally, on Thursday, the nail brand Chillhouse posted a joint carousel with founder Cyndi Ramirez titled, “Here’s what I wish more people knew about running a nail & spa business.” The post begins: “I wish more people understood that our industry — like this country — was built by immigrants.” In the post, it announced a $10,000 donation split between the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota. Skin-care brands Eadem and The Ordinary posted resources their communities could use to take action and support Minnesota independently, with The Ordinary noting that it will participate in the January 30 nationwide economic strike by closing its website and retail stores nationwide.

Campaign spotlight: Lancôme Peach ’N Roses launches with an OOH scavenger hunt

To launch the seventh flanker in its Idôle collection, Lancôme is hitting the streets of Miami and New York City with a scavenger hunt.

The scent is dubbed Peach ‘N Roses, and global ambassador Olivia Rodrigo is fronting the campaign. Rodrigo, 22, is helping the 91-year-old brand introduce itself to younger customers.

“Everything we’re doing for this launch is to connect with [Rodrigo’s] fan base, to [allow them to] actually sample the product, sniff the fragrance and see and see if it’s a match,” said Belle Carramaschi, Lancôme’s svp of marketing.



The scavenger hunt centers on spotting wild postings across New York City and Miami. From January 19 through February 1, consumers who scan the QR code can opt in to receive a sample of the new scent and will also be entered for a chance to win a full-size bottle signed by the singer. In total, the brand plans to distribute thousands of 1.2-milliliter fragrance samples.

Still, Carramaschi said, the scent is not solely geared at younger consumers.

As for the scent itself, it marks the first time fragrance house Givaudan, which developed the scent, has used a natural peach extract rather than an artificial one. “We think it will sell itself. It will bring the personality. So, we just want to get the juice in as many hands as possible,” Carramaschi said.

Inside our coverage

The new wave of protein is for the girls

Is absorption the new supplement industry frontier?

Under new ownership, classic brands St. Ives and Noxzema are ready for a modern makeover

Reading list

Sydney Sweeney created this moment. But does it belong to her?

Beauty brands are glamorizing cigarettes again

Tecovas set to release first Super Bowl commercial, inks NASCAR partnership as it pushes further into sports marketing

