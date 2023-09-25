Ulta is back with another sale. Shop our top picks from the retailer’s Fall Haul

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
Ulta’s fall sale calendar is the gift that keeps on giving.
On September 17, Ulta wrapped up the fall iteration of its “21 Days of Beauty” event. Now, less than two weeks later, it’s hosting another major sales event that’s worthy of a splurge: Ulta’s Fall Haul.
The discounts are on select brands and products and range from 20-50%. Among sale items are hair-care, makeup, skin-care and body-care products by buzzy brands including Tree Hut, Megababe and Fur. Cult favorites including Neutrogena, CeraVe and La Roche-Posay are also in the mix, as are a few celebrity-backed brands. The sale, which started on Friday, will remain in effect through September 30.
As the name of the sale indicates, Ulta’s Fall Haul marks the perfect time to restock and revamp your beauty collection ahead of the fall season. Consider adding a hydrating moisturizer to your body-care routine or trying a deeper shade of lipstick for the cooler months.
Shop our favorite beauty deals from Ulta’s Fall Haul sale below.
Shea Moisture: 30% off oils & serums
CeraVe: 20% off moisturizers
Tree Hut: 25% off the entire brand
Hot Tools: 30% off the entire brand
Neutrogena Skin: 30% off the entire brand
La Roche-Posay 20% off Toleriane Skincare
Megababe: 25% off the entire brand
Fur: 25% off the entire brand
About Face: 30% off lip & face products
