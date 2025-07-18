This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On the Glossy Podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we discuss the current state of Saks Global, including the appointment of a new CFO at a time when the company’s finances are under increased scrutiny. We also talk about Richemont’s better-than-expected earnings and what they indicate for the state of the luxury industry. And finally, we break down Inditex’s decision to expand its ultra-low-priced fashion brand Lefties into new markets to compete more broadly with Shein.

Later in the episode, we speak with Stephen and Erica Malbon, the co-founders of Malbon Golf. Malbon is known for its edgy, irreverent takes on traditional golf attire at a time when the sport is more popular than ever. Last year, one of Malbon’s athletes, Jason Day, was asked to change his Malbon vest on the course because it was too distracting, a fortuitous moment for a brand that’s intentionally trying to push the envelope of what golf attire can look like. Below are a few highlights from the conversation, lightly edited for clarity.

On the evolution of golf fashion

Stephen Malbon: “The old way of dressing in golf was knickers and cashmere and sweaters — just really beautiful, thoughtful, gentlemanly type of dress from Scotland where it was invented. Then in America, when it was the PGA Tour, going back in the ‘80s, it was very, like, Dockers, pleated pants and dressing up in Sunday best type of thing. And then something happened in golf where it all went to performance and Dri-Fit and Nike and Adidas and Under Armour.

And it turned into this gym wear on the course, which was not very appealing to a lot of bodies and the way the clothes fit. There were very few options of what you could wear that were stylish on the golf course that were still performance, but fashionable at the same time.

One good thing that came out of Covid is that there are 10 million new golfers in America who started golfing during the pandemic.”

On working with big name golfers

Erica Malbon: “It’s very much about who we believe can represent our brand on the world stage. When we look at people like Jason Day or Minjee Lee, some our more well-known athletes, we’re looking for people who represent the sport and who are willing to be part of our mission which is to inspire more young people to participate in the game of golf.

A lot of these athletes have had deals with much bigger brands, but they’re at a point in their careers where they want to make a difference, and they’re excited about working with a younger brand that has a little more ability to push the envelope and do some things that are more interesting than the other players.”

On Jason Day’s viral Malbon vest

Stephen Malbon: “If we tried to make that happen, we would have failed. It was really just one of the best pieces in our spring-summer line, and Jason liked it, so he wore it.

It’s not really that big of a deal, but there is a conditioning in golf. The traditionalists have a reaction where they hate the way he’s dressing. But now that people have seen it, there’s a sense of, ‘Wow, he looked pretty good.’ It hasn’t really changed what we’re doing.”