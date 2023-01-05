search
New year, new you: The best products to start 2023 right

By Tatiana Pile
Jan 5, 2023

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We’ve officially entered a new year, and if you haven’t already decided on a resolution, consider treating yourself: Revamp your wardrobe, upgrade your skin-care routine or splurge on a luxury item. After the stressful year that was, these fashion and beauty products are set to make your life easier and more pampered.

Read on for some of the best products to kick off the year on a good foot.

Home Goods

Consider starting the new year by replacing the outdated decor, cookware and gadgets in your home. Whether you invest in a new piece of furniture or a fresh set of pots and pans, upgrading items in the space where you spend the most time can both increase your everyday efficiency and make you feel happier.

Caraway
Home
Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set

$355.50

Batsheva
Home
Oven Mitt in Vintage Patchwork

$50.00

Le Labo
Home
Candle Discovery Set

$84.00

Buffy
Home
The Favorites Bundle

$342.85

Plants for Pets
Home
Easy Houseplant Collection

$22.40

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Fashion Staples

Fast-fashion brands like Shein may have dominated for the majority of 2022, but as inflation began to impact consumers’ wallets, many people shifted from spending on quick buys to investing in timeless pieces — and the trend is set to hold strong. From a quality leather jacket to earrings that won’t tarnish, these splurge-worthy staples will allow your wardrobe to stand the test of time.

Adidas
Fashion
Samba Classic

$75.00

Acne Studios
Fashion
Leather Biker Jacket

$1700.00

Steve Madden
Fashion
Fanatik Black Leather Boots

$199.95

Prada
Fashion
PR 17WS 49

$433.00

Seiko
Fashion
SRPH78

$495.00

Skims
Body
Sculpting Bodysuit w. Snaps

$62.00

Madewell
Fashion
Gift Box Hoop Set

$42.00

Wellness and Fitness

According to market and consumer data company Statista, health and fitness goals have once again ranked as the top New Year’s resolutions among Americans. Because prioritizing mental and physical health isn’t easy, participating in related activities that are motivating is a great way to start. From doing at-home workouts to exploring psilocybins and other alternative forms of wellness, there is something out there for everyone.

Mud/Wtr
Wellness
Mushroom Boost

$25.00

Carbon38
Wellness
Your Go-To

$292.00

Goyouth
Wellness
2-in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill

$389.99

Brooklinen
Wellness
Waffle Robe

$84.15

Fitbit
Wellness
Fitbit Charge 5

$128.34

Cleverfy
Wellness
Shower Steamers

$17.99

Beauty and Skin Care

Beauty and skin care sales saw a huge uptick in 2022. Now, many 2023 to-do lists include exploring new makeup brands and techniques, and emerging skin-care methods. If you’re unsure where to start, a bundle offers a great introduction. And colorful makeup and science-forward skin care are among the safest bets.

e.l.f.
Skin Care
Jet Set Hydration Kit

$15.00

Paula's Choice
Skin Care
Essential Kit for Normal to Oily Skin

$105.60

Anatasia Beverly Hills
Makeup
Brow Freeze Sculpting Wax

$23.00

Real Techniques
Makeup
Makeup Brush Set

$15.99

Heeta
Hair Care
Hair Shampoo Brush

$9.98

Burt's Bees
Body
Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment

$8.99

Topicals
Body
Slather Exfoliating Body Serum

$30.00

Shop more 2023-perfect products at the Glossy Pop Shop, here.

