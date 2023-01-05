New year, new you: The best products to start 2023 right

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We’ve officially entered a new year, and if you haven’t already decided on a resolution, consider treating yourself: Revamp your wardrobe, upgrade your skin-care routine or splurge on a luxury item. After the stressful year that was, these fashion and beauty products are set to make your life easier and more pampered.

Read on for some of the best products to kick off the year on a good foot.

Home Goods

Consider starting the new year by replacing the outdated decor, cookware and gadgets in your home. Whether you invest in a new piece of furniture or a fresh set of pots and pans, upgrading items in the space where you spend the most time can both increase your everyday efficiency and make you feel happier.

Fashion Staples

Fast-fashion brands like Shein may have dominated for the majority of 2022, but as inflation began to impact consumers’ wallets, many people shifted from spending on quick buys to investing in timeless pieces — and the trend is set to hold strong. From a quality leather jacket to earrings that won’t tarnish, these splurge-worthy staples will allow your wardrobe to stand the test of time.

Wellness and Fitness

According to market and consumer data company Statista, health and fitness goals have once again ranked as the top New Year’s resolutions among Americans. Because prioritizing mental and physical health isn’t easy, participating in related activities that are motivating is a great way to start. From doing at-home workouts to exploring psilocybins and other alternative forms of wellness, there is something out there for everyone.

Beauty and Skin Care

Beauty and skin care sales saw a huge uptick in 2022. Now, many 2023 to-do lists include exploring new makeup brands and techniques, and emerging skin-care methods. If you’re unsure where to start, a bundle offers a great introduction. And colorful makeup and science-forward skin care are among the safest bets.

Shop more 2023-perfect products at the Glossy Pop Shop, here.