Pop Shop Holiday Guide: The best beauty gifts to give and get

By Tatiana Pile
Nov 14, 2022
glossy

Hot tip: Buzzy beauty products make the best stocking stuffers.

With segments of beauty soaring in the last two years, as more consumers have taken an interest in skin care and self-care, gifting beauty is set to be a trend. According to market research company NPD, 28% of consumers plan to purchase beauty products this holiday season. And with consumers shopping earlier than ever, now’s the time to get your hands on the year’s must-have products before they’re gone.

Whether it’s Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, a skin-care staple like CeraVe’s Hydrating Facial Cleanser or a splurge purchase such NuFace’s Trinity Starter Kit, there’s a TikTok-popular product for everyone on your list.

Keep reading for Glossy’s top holiday picks in beauty.

Best gifts for the Glam Girl | Best gifts for the Clean Girl | Best gifts for That Girl | Best Skin Cycling gifts | Best Beauty Devices | Best Gender-Inclusive gifts | Best gifts for Men’s Grooming

Best gifts for the Glam Girl

Danessa Myricks eyeshadow
Danessa Myricks
Lightwork IV Transcendence Palette
$125.00
EXTRA EXTREME GOSSAMER LASHES
Lashify
Extra Extreme Gossamer Lashes
$25.00
Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick
Hourglass
Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick
$48.00
PERMA PRECISION Liquid Eyeliner
Pat McGrath
Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner
$34.00
Maybelline
Maybelline
Sky High Waterproof Mascara
$12.99
Vice Lip Bond lipstick
Urban Decay
Vice Lip Bond lipstick
$25.00
24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil
Urban Decay
24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil
$23.00
Best gifts for the Clean Girl

Dior lip gloss
Dior
Addict Lip Glow Oil
$38.00
Anatasia Beverly Hills
Anatasia Beverly Hills
Brow Freeze Sculpting Wax
$23.00
Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter
Saie
Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter
$28.00
pomade ouai
Ouai
Matte Pomade
$24.00
Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer
Tower 28 Beauty
Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer
$20.00
Best gifts for That Girl

Nars
Nars
Radiant Creamy Concealer
$31.00
NYX
NYX
Shine Loud Pro Pigment Lip Shine
$12.00
elf
e.l.f.
Poreless Putty Primer
$10.00
the lip set ilia
Ilia
The Lip Set
$46.00
Almost Lipstick
Clinique
Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
$22.00
Best Skin Cycling gifts

Hydrating and Soothing Mist
Topicals
Hydrating and Soothing Mist
$30.00
Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Cream
Roc Skincare
Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Cream
$27.99
Bowe Glowe
Dr. Whitney Bowe
Bowe Glowe
$95.00
Hydrating Facial Cleanser
CeraVe
Hydrating Facial Cleanser
$13.89
face renewing cleanser
CeraVe
Face Renewing SA Cleanser
$14.59
Best Beauty Devices

Dyson
Dyson
Airwrap
$599.00
Trinity Starter Kit
NuFace
Trinity Starter Kit
$339.00
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
$435.00
One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
$32.49
bear
Foreo
Bear
$329.00
Best Gender-Inclusive gifts

Malin + Goetz
Malin + Goetz
Advanced Duo.
$111.00
dr. jart color correcting
Dr. Jart
Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment
$52.00
Universal Balm
We Are Fluide
Universal Balm
$7.99
Best gifts for Men’s Grooming

Bevel
Bevel Pro + Pro T-Blade
$299.00
Ultimate Beard Collection
Scotch Porter
Ultimate Beard Collection
$103.00
Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30
$65.00
