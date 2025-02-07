Inside NYFW designer Patricio Campillo’s plans to create ‘a Mexican Loewe’

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

Patricio Campillo is the designer behind the 8-year-old menswear brand Campillo, which blends his Mexican heritage with his take on contemporary menswear and sustainable practices. It also happened to be a semi-finalist in last year’s LVMH Prize.

Ahead of his runway show at New York Fashion Week, Glossy sat down with Campillo to discuss what’s behind his unique fashion focus and to what extent celebrity fans of his brand, including Nick Jonas and Leon Bridges, have contributed to its success. Highlights from the conversation, below, have been lightly edited for clarity.

The definition of a successful NYFW

“I’m just really happy with the collection already. I’m satisfied with the work and the quality and the level of the clothes and the collection. And I think success, to me, would be getting to pay my American Express by the end of the month and getting some sleep. [laughs] Of course, I need sales to increase every year, and it’s been going good. But mostly, [success] is feeling satisfied with what I’ve done and the work that I’ve put in, and also taking my team to a different level of perfection and ability and craft. I’m pushing my limits creatively and I’m pushing my limits as a designer, but I’m also pushing my team’s limits, in terms of what they’re able to do with their hands. And that is really important to me.”

Fashion week traditions

“Fashion is not an easy industry. There are so many amazing designers, and there are so many amazing brands. And so I just really try to remember why I’m doing this. And I do it because it really makes me happy. So, the tradition is that my working environment always, always has to be positive and welcoming. And, as an emerging designer of a brand that is not very big, I always have a lot of interns and volunteers helping out because they love fashion, as well. So, I think it’s my responsibility to deliver a good experience for them and also to enjoy what I’m doing if I’m working so hard for it.”

Growth and goals

“Craft is something very special that has to be kept and taken care of. I really like the Hermès model. But, ultimately, my goal is to create the first Latin American luxury powerhouse — to develop into accessories and develop the universe of it. And I like to think of [the brand] — just craft-wise and process-wise — as a Mexican Loewe. That’s where I want to take things. And, yeah, I am looking for investors, but I don’t think it’s only about money. It’s about someone who is willing to get involved and is also a strategic partner who will add something to the company that is not just cash. Because I need better distribution and better production — [the company] has to grow. An ideal partner is someone that also adds value to the company.”