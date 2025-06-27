This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

This week, we unpack the fashion spotted at the NBA Draft, including tonal suiting, bold jewelry and designer partnerships. Then, we take a look at Skims’s new swimwear collaboration with Roberto Cavalli, a nostalgia-soaked collection that taps directly into the Italian house’s early 2000s archive. Finally, we explore the return of men’s sandals at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, including Louis Vuitton’s crocodile leather flip flops, and what the open-toed moment says about the future of men’s fashion — and heatwave dressing.

Then, Glossy’s Zofia Zwieglinska sits down with Lisa Yamner Green, co-founder and chief brands officer at Daydream, a newly launched, AI-powered shopping platform aiming to overhaul the e-commerce experience. With previous leadership roles at Google, Condé Nast and The Yes, Green brings deep tech-meets-fashion insight into what it takes to rewire the online shopping journey — not with more options, but with smarter discovery.

Here are three key takeaways from the conversation.

AI could replicate the boutique experience and make online shopping feel personal again

Green: “We always dreamed of building something that felt like a boutique, where someone knows your name, your size and your style, and has already pulled a fitting room of perfect options. Daydream is that, but online and powered by AI. I remember shopping with my sister and imagining this dream scenario where a sales associate just gets you. They’ve pre-selected a handful of pieces, and you end up loving most of them. That’s the experience we wanted to build digitally. With Daydream, you show up and give us a few answers, and we kick off a conversation. It’s not a static search bar. You keep refining until it feels right, like, ‘Yes, that’s the dress I want for that wedding in late July.’ It’s fast, intuitive and, most importantly, fun. The tech finally caught up with the dream.”

Daydream aims to fill the gap between mass-market search engines and fashion relevance

Green: “Search on Google or ChatGPT is built for the masses. Daydream is built for you. I spent over a decade at Google, and I have deep respect for what they’ve built. But when it comes to shopping for fashion, the traditional search model breaks down. You’re shown results from Temu and Neiman Marcus in the same row, without any understanding of your taste or context. Even newer AI models aren’t really fashion literate; they serve up what’s popular on the internet, not what’s actually stylish or seasonally appropriate. Daydream changes that. It merges real fashion knowledge — things that stylists know — with your personal style passport. What you get is search that understands who you are and what you’re dressing for.”

It’s not just about shoppers, as Daydream is setting itself up as a growth tool for emerging brands

Green: “We’re not just another aggregator; we’re building a platform for discovery, growth and learning — for brands, too. From day one, we wanted this to be a two-sided platform. Yes, it’s for the shopper, to make fashion discovery effortless. But it’s also built for brands, especially emerging designers, who might otherwise struggle to be seen. We already have over 8,000 brands integrated, and we’re building tools to help them connect with the right audiences. That means surfacing their products in a context that makes sense, not buried five pages deep. And going forward, we’ll be sharing insights with our brand partners so they can see what’s resonating, where there’s unmet demand and how AI can help them grow without having to become data scientists. We want Daydream to be a place where both consumers and brands feel seen.”