Glossy Podcast: A recap of NYFW’s highs and lows

On this episode of the Glossy Podcast, we cap off our New York Fashion Week podcast coverage with a rundown of the most important events and themes from the week. Senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi is joined by Glossy international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff.

We talk about everything from the reduced nature of this season’s affairs — around 54 designers showed compared to more than 70 in 2023 — to the return of previously shunned materials like fur and leather. Later, we talk about some of our most memorable shows, the Super Bowl happening in the middle of the week and the perennial question that plagues every designer: Is doing a runway show even worth it?