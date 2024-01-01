The Glossy guide to what’s in and out for 2024

2023 proved to be the year of the aesthetic, as Barbiecore, gorpcore, strawberry girl and latte makeup were some of the most viral looks that ruled the trend cycle. With the new year right around the corner, Team Glossy has placed bets on whether these trends will maintain relevancy and, if not, what will replace them in 2024.

Glossy is predicting major shifts in beauty and style. For example, we predict Barbiecore’s influence will eventually be replaced by Balletcore, partly based on the look’s popularity during September’s New York Fashion Week. Sandy Liang’s runway featured ribbons, hues of pink and satin, while Christian Siriano and Collina Strada revealed edgier takes on the trend. Meanwhile, the dominance of Adidas Sambas this year hints that “ugly” sneakers will be swapped out with more simple-looking silhouettes.